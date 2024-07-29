Stride Properties: Where Stress-free Investing, Profits, and Personalized Approach Meet

Stride Properties, a UAE-based real estate and transportation company, revolutionizes investing by providing uncompromised care, unique opportunities, and unparalleled expertise.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 29, 2024 -- Stride Properties, a premier real estate and transportation company based in Dubai, has etched its name on the vibrant and bustling Middle Eastern market, garnering clients' trust and regional renown with its unique approach to investing. The company's interests revolve around real estate and luxury transportation – two niches that embody the country's modern and comfort-driven spirit.

Stride Properties

Attention to detail and comprehensive management services have been the company’s nucleus since its establishment. Within the property sector, Stride Properties ensures clients’ assets are well-maintained, fueling maximum ROI. On the other hand, Stride Luxury Limousine customers can enjoy the firm’s dedication to safety, efficiency, and comfort, always arriving at their destination on time and in style.

Whether within real estate or luxury cars, Stride Properties provides clients with a unique investment opportunity, streamlining the process and ensuring no stone is left unturned. Embracing the heritage of the founders, Ibrahim A Kedir and Dagem Birihanu, Stride Properties focuses on bridging market gaps for African entrepreneurs, who can leverage the Dubai investment playground to generate substantial income in a global currency.





The company’s property contribution is three-fold, spanning off-plan, long- and short-term rental, and mortgages. For Dubai residents, Stride Properties provides meticulous off-plan guidance, navigating nascent and seasoned investors through this landscape’s complexities. Where the firm’s expertise shines the most is rentals; from the first step of the process – acquiring property from the ready market – to financial advice on maximizing passive rental income and managing assets, Stride Properties ensures clients can enjoy high ROI, and their tenants, a pleasant and well-cared for space.

Stride Properties’ clients can also seek assistance in the nuanced mortgage territory, tapping into the team’s extensive expertise and wide network to obtain low-rate loans. By leveraging its partnerships and investors, the company excels in non-resident mortgages, helping clients, especially those from developing countries in Africa, acquire financial aid seamlessly. To invest in the housing market with Stride Properties, the company requires a minimum investment of AED 250,000, with no max cap, presenting aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned bankers with a broad range of possibilities.

Though Stride Properties’ requirements open the doors for investors of many budgets to enter the housing market, the company, realizing the need for more beginner-friendly solutions, elevated its offering with Stride Luxury Limousines. With an investment of AED 63,000, or 25% of the car’s value, clients can access a reliable passive income of guaranteed AED 4,000 or more, generated through car rentals and transportation services managed by the company. After four years, clients become the car’s rightful owners, left with a luxury vehicle, no outstanding loans, and substantial profits. Not only can clients benefit from the low cost of entry and high returns but can also be a part of creating a better future. All cars are eco-friendly ensuring Stride investors aren't harming the planet while they make their fortune.

Focused on connecting the developing African market with the booming Middle Eastern economy, Stride Properties hosts some of the world's most high-profile events, not only throughout the Middle East but also Africa. This truly highlights Stride Properties’ dedication and aptitude to reshape the current investing landscape in Africa.

Looking into the future, Stride Properties expects to sell 500 more properties and increase its vehicle fleet by the same number within the upcoming two years. In the long term, the company envisions a world of seamless collaboration between African and Middle Eastern entrepreneurs, where trust, mutual growth, and lucrative opportunities are paramount.

“"Stride" means to walk with long, decisive steps in a specified direction. It signifies moving forward purposefully and confidently, So join us in our stride towards financial success,” concludes Ibrahim A Kedir.

