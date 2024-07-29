Submit Release
1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $894 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $901 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $609 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $1.8 million, an increase of $128 thousand, or 7.7%, compared to $1.7 million over the first six months of last year.

“The combined effects of continued growth in loan portfolio, repricing of cash flows, and interest rate hedges are beginning to provide the net interest margin and profitability benefits as anticipated,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Jimenez. “Separately, I want to highlight and acknowledge the professionalism and commitment of the 1st Capital team who ensure our clients and communities remain the focal point of our relationship and community-focused model. As we prepare to integrate our company with Santa Cruz County Bank, the combined lending power and geographic footprint will drive opportunities for business expansion, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.”

1st Capital Bancorp and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCQX: SCZC), the holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank, jointly announced an agreement and plan of reorganization and merger during the second quarter of 2024. Regulatory applications have been submitted and are pending approval. The merger is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and satisfaction of all other closing conditions.

Expenses related to the pending merger totaled $282 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. The expenses negatively impacted return on average assets by 8 basis points in the quarter and 4 basis points on a year-to-date basis and return on average equity by 122 basis points in the quarter and 62 basis points on a year-to-date basis.

At June 30, 2024, the Company, on a consolidated basis, had $1.0 billion in assets, $658.4 million in net loans and $892.3 million in deposits.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, included the following:

  • Quarterly net income of $894 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $901 thousand in the preceding quarter and $609 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. Excluding merger-related costs, quarterly net income would have been $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.16 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $0.16 and $0.11 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Merger expenses affected second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share by $0.03. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2024 both improved by $0.06 and $0.05 respectively compared to first six months of 2023.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $1.9 million, as compared to $2.4 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding merger-related costs, pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 would have been $2.2 million.
  • Total assets increased $27.9 million, or 2.7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024 and increased $81.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to $960.9 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Core loans increased $43.5 million, or 7.8%, to $602.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $559.1 million at March 31, 2024, and increased $115.0 million, or 23.6%, compared to $487.6 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits excluding brokered deposits decreased $32.8 million, or 4.0%, at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and are $84.6 million, or 9.8%, lower than the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Return on average equity was 5.51% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 5.70% and 4.13% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, return on average equity was 5.60% and 5.78% respectively. See above for the impact of merger-related expenses.
  • Return on average assets was 0.35% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.37% and 0.25% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, return on average assets was 0.36% and 0.35% respectively. See above for the impact of merger-related expenses.
  • Net interest margin was 3.29% for the second quarter as compared to 3.28% and 3.32% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, net interest margin was 3.28% and 3.43%, respectively.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 76.65% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 70.43% and 77.32% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The efficiency ratio was 73.59% and 75.84% for the first six months of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Merger-related costs impacted the efficiency ratio by 342 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 174 basis points year-to-date.
  • The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $774 thousand for the second quarter compared to $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The reduction in provision expense was driven by reduced charge-offs in the purchased lease and consumer pools partially offset by growth in the core loan portfolio.
  • As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.15%, as compared to 0.09% and 0.07% for March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, exceed well capitalized thresholds.
  • At June 30, 2024, the Company has $349.3 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 33.5% of total assets.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's second quarter 2024 net interest income increased $236 thousand, or 3.1%, to $7.9 million as compared with $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to higher yields on earnings assets partially offset by the impact of continued pressure on funding costs. For the first six months of 2024, net interest income increased $86 thousand, or 0.6%, to $15.6 million compared to the first six months of 2023.

Loan interest income increased $617 thousand, or 7.5%, to $8.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and increased $1.6 million, or 21.8%, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities was $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits was $388 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $414 thousand in the preceding quarter, and $442 thousand in the second quarter a year ago.

Interest expense increased $526 thousand, or 16.9%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $2.0 million in the second quarter a year ago due to higher utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented also includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 3.28% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 3.32% in the second quarter a year ago. The Company’s loan yields increased 14 basis points to 5.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 4.95% in the second quarter a year ago. The Company’s cost of funds increased 19 basis points to 1.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.92% in the second quarter a year ago. The increase in cost of funds is driven by an increase in average balances of higher costing FHLB advances and brokered deposits.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense increased $693 thousand, or 12.3%, to $6.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.6 million and $6.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to merger-related expenses and normalization of data and item processing expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $27.9 million, or 2.7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024, and $960.9 million at June 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks increased $2.5 million, or 4.7%, to $56.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $53.5 million at March 31, 2024, and $44.3 million at June 30, 2023. The investment portfolio decreased to $283.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 from a balance of $291.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $293.1 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $51.8 million and $69.5 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of June 30, 2024, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 18.3% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding increased $34.8 million, or 5.5%, to $665.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $630.9 million as of March 31, 2024, and $585.1 million at June 30, 2023. This is attributable to growth in the core loan portfolio of $43.5 million, or 7.8%, to $602.5 million at June 30, 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $8.7 million, or 12.1%, to $63.2 million in wholesale lease and consumer pools.

  Loan type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 % of Total
Loans		   3/31/2024 % of Total
Loans		   6/30/2023 % of Total
Loans
Construction and land (including farmland) $ 23,502 3.5%   $ 32,644 5.2%   $ 24,212 4.1%
Residential 1 to 4 units 68,970 10.4%   68,879 10.9%   58,952 10.1%
Home equity lines of credit 4,058 0.6%   4,400 0.7%   3,643 0.6%
Multifamily 103,482 15.5%   92,178 14.6%   80,796 13.8%
Owner occupied commercial real estate 149,389 22.4%   137,172 21.7%   123,545 21.1%
Non owner-commercial real estate 230,383 34.7%   206,365 32.7%   189,216 32.3%
Commercial and industrial 55,351 8.3%   54,172 8.6%   49,360 8.5%
Consumer 8,852 1.3%   10,769 1.7%   18,887 3.2%
Leases and Other Loans 21,718 3.3%   24,330 3.9%   36,460 6.3%
Total loans 665,705 100.0%   630,909 100.0%   585,071 100.0%
Allowance for credit losses (7,323)     (7,101)     (6,746)  
Net loans held for investment $ 658,382     $ 623,808     $ 578,325  


Total deposits were $892.3 million at June 30, 2024, representing a $6.6 million increase compared to total deposits of $885.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily attributed to increase in use of brokered deposits offset by declines in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 43.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

  Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 % of Total
Deposits		   3/31/2024 % of Total
Deposits		   6/30/2023 % of Total
Deposits
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 45,474 5.1%   $ 61,797 7.0%   $ 47,483 5.4%
Money market 209,099 23.5%   229,381 25.9%   287,148 32.7%
Savings 102,167 11.4%   106,731 12.1%   116,582 13.3%
Time 150,842 16.9%   112,829 12.7%   33,044 3.8%
Total interest-bearing deposits 507,582 56.9%   510,738 57.7%   484,257 55.1%
Noninterest-bearing 384,708 43.1%   374,944 42.3%   395,132 44.9%
Total deposits $ 892,290 100.0%   $ 885,682 100.0%   $ 879,389 100.0%


Other borrowings totaled $60.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million at March 31, 2024, and zero at June 30, 2023. Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $67.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $65.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $57.8 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
A provision for credit loss expense of $774 thousand was recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.1 million in the second quarter a year ago. The provision expense continues to be driven by charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolio and overall loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.10% of outstanding loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.13% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2024 and 1.15% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of the Company’s total assets at June 30, 2024, compared with 0.09% at March 31, 2024, and 0.07% at June 30, 2023. The Company had $630 thousand in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024, representing 0.09% of total loans. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $552 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Charge-offs for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, were all within the purchased lease and consumer pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 901   $ 434   $ 487  
Other nonaccrual loans   630     442     138    
Other real estate owned   --     --     --  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,531   $            876   $          625  
       
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.10%     1.13%     1.15%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   478.31%     810.62%     1079.36%  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.09%     0.07%     0.02%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.15%     0.09%     0.07%  
Net charge-offs to average total loans   0.34%     0.79%     1.15%  


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s, except per share data)
  
Assets   06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023
Cash and due from banks   $ 55,976   $ 53,480   $ 44,320  
Investment securities available-for-sale     231,628     222,272     222,662  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     51,807     69,549     70,468  
Loans and leases held for investment     665,705     630,909     585,071  
Allowance for credit losses     (7,323 )   (7,101 )   (6,746 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     658,382     623,808     578,325  
Other Assets     44,636     45,423     45,129  
Total assets   $ 1,042,429   $ 1,014,532   $          960,904  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing   $ 384,708   $ 374,944   $           395,132  
Interest-bearing     507,582     510,738     484,257  
Total deposits     892,290     885,682     879,389  
Subordinated debentures     14,851     14,833     14,776  
Other borrowings     60,000     40,000     --  
Other liabilities     8,194     8,827     8,915  
Shareholders' equity     67,094     65,190     57,824  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,042,429   $ 1,014,532   $           960,904  
         
Shares outstanding     5,605,557     5,596,543        5,518,996  
Earnings per share basic   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.11  
Earnings per share diluted   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.11  
Nominal and tangible book value per share   $ 11.97   $ 11.65   $ 10.48  


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
  Three Months Ended  
Operating Results Data 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023  
Interest and dividend income        
Loans $ 8,793 $ 8,176 $ 7,222  
Investment securities      2,260      2,090      1,929  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   102   101   78  
Interest-bearing deposits   388   414   442  
Total interest and dividend income   11,543   10,781   9,671  
Interest expense      3,640      3,114      2,042  
Net interest income   7,903   7,667   7,629  
Provision for credit losses   774   1,199      1,052  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   7,129   6,468   6,577  
Noninterest income   342   323   297  
Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   --   --   --  
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and benefits expense   3,805   3,486   3,615  
Occupancy expense   467   461   463  
Data and item processing   312   20   328  
Furniture and equipment   82   90   101  
Professional services   109   249   279  
Other   1,545   1,321   1,342  
Total noninterest expenses   6,320   5,627   6,128  
Income before provision for income taxes   1,151   1,164   746  
Provision for income taxes   257   263   137  
Net income $ 894 $ 901 $ 609  

            

  Three Months Ended
Selected Average Balances 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023
Gross loans $           648,015 $           617,976 $           584,939
Investment securities 286,194 290,294 298,298
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,612 4,381 4,314
Other interest earning assets 37,861 39,803 43,581
Total interest earning assets 976,682 952,254 931,132
Total assets 1,014,545 989,254 962,808
Interest-bearing checking accounts 52,676 51,223 49,082
Money market 218,794 233,988 260,482
Savings 97,829 99,401 124,088
Time deposits 130,794 84,808 28,375
Total interest- bearing deposits 500,093 469,420 462,027
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 373,624 378,834 386,503
Total deposits 873,717 848,254 848,530
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 66,576 67,184 45,308
Shareholders' equity $             65,315 $             63,558 $             59,145













           
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
     
  Six Months Ended
Operating Results Data 6/30/2024 6/30/2023
Interest and dividend income    
Loans $ 16,969 $ 13,940  
Investment securities   4,350   3,873  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   203   148  
Other income   802   753  
Total interest and dividend income   22,324   18,714  
Interest expense   6,754   3,230  
Net interest income   15,570   15,484  
Provision for credit losses   1,973   1,742  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,597   13,742  
Noninterest income   665   670  
Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   --   (134 )
Noninterest expenses    
Salaries and benefits expense   7,291   7,363  
Occupancy expense   928   877  
Data and item processing   332   636  
Furniture and equipment   172   218  
Professional services   358   547  
Other   2,866   2,508  
Total noninterest expenses   11,947   12,149  
Income before provision for income taxes   2,315   2,129  
Provision for income taxes   520   462  
Net income $ 1,795 $ 1,667  


     
  Six Months Ended
Selected Average Balances 6/30/2024 6/30/2023
Gross loans $ 632,996 $ 578,080
Investment securities   288,244   300,653
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,497   4,187
Other interest earning assets   38,832   39,312
Total interest earning assets   964,569   922,232
Total assets   1,001,900   955,173
Interest bearing checking accounts   51,950   57,733
Money market   226,390   217,762
Savings   98,616   131,021
Time deposits   107,801   19,684
Total interest-bearing deposits   484,757   426,200
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   376,229   427,464
Total deposits   860,986   853,664
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   66,879   33,351
Shareholders' equity $ 64,436 $ 58,152
     


  Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios  06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023
Return on average total assets 0.35% 0.37% 0.25%
Return on average shareholders' equity 5.51% 5.70% 4.13%
Net interest margin 3.29% 3.28% 3.32%
Net interest income to average total assets 3.13% 3.12% 3.18%
Efficiency ratio 76.65% 70.43% 77.32%
       




  Six Months Ended
 		 
Selected Financial Ratios 6/30/2024 6/30/2023  
Return on average total assets 0.36% 0.35%    
Return on average shareholders' equity 5.60% 5.78%    
Net interest margin 3.28% 3.43%    
Net interest income to average total assets 3.13% 3.27%    
Efficiency ratio 73.59% 75.84%  


Regulatory Capital and Ratios 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023
Common equity tier 1 capital $ 107,932 $ 106,894 $ 103,412
Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 107,932 $ 106,894 $ 103,412
Total regulatory capital $ 115,445 $ 114,192 $ 110,312
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.27%   10.44%   10.36%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.43%   14.80%   15.26%
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.43%   14.80%   15.26%
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.43%   15.81%   16.28%


About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Keller   Samuel D. Jimenez
EVP / Chief Financial Officer   President & Chief Executive Officer
831.264.4014 office   831.264.4057 office
Joel.Keller@1stCapitalBank.com   Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com
     

