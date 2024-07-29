MGNX INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that MacroGenics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the MacroGenics Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock or sellers of MacroGenics puts between March 7, 2024 and May 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 24, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. Captioned Crain v. MacroGenics, Inc., No. 24-cv-02184 (D. Md.), the MacroGenics class action lawsuit charges MacroGenics and MacroGenics’ Chief Executive Officer with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. According to the complaint, MacroGenics is engaged in the TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine (“vobra duo”).

The MacroGenics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants created a materially misleading impression concerning the safety profile of vobra duo.

The MacroGenics class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 9, 2024, MacroGenics presented interim updated safety and efficacy data for its TAMARACK study, revealing that vobra duo’s adverse event rate was over 98.9% and 100% for both the 2.0 mg/kg and 2.7 mg/kg dosages, respectively, and that adverse events grade 3 or greater were over 50% for both dosages. According to the complaint, there were five fatalities, three of which are being investigated for possible links to the study. On this news, the price of MacroGenics stock fell more than 77%, according to the MacroGenics class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased MacroGenics stock or sold MacroGenics puts during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the MacroGenics class action lawsuit.

