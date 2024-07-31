Brand Safety Summit Announces Its Newest Members and Partners
The Brand Safety Summit, the premier global event series educating media practitioners and thought leaders on brand and digital safety, today announced that Snap has signed on as a new member, and that Google has become a premier partner of the next summit, scheduled for October 29-30 in New York City. Google’s participation as premier partner, joining other platforms like Meta and TikTok which are also premier partners, underscores and reinforces the summit’s pivotal role in driving impactful conversations and results for the industry.
The Brand Safety Summit is the leading global event series dedicated to advancing brand and digital safety. With annual events in Singapore, New York City, and London, the summit gathers the brightest minds and most influential voices in the digital advertising industry to tackle the pressing issues of responsibility and trust in the digital ecosystem. Many of the world's top brands–including Bank of America, The Coca-Cola Company, Kenvue, Mars, Marriott, Mastercard, Nestlé, Uber, Unilever–have appeared on the summit’s stages to spotlight their strategic dedication to protecting their brands in digital advertising and marketing environments.
The inclusion of Snap in the Brand Safety Summit’s global membership program enriches its ability to influence and drive digital safety and expands on its successful launch in 2023, offering exclusive benefits such as an evergreen planning cycle, member briefings, access to the Brand Safety Summit Agency Days Program, exclusive VIP networking events as well as private meetups. The program has already attracted key players in the industry, including Channel Factory, IAS, Meta, TikTok, and Zefr.
“We built the summit series with the support of our esteemed agency partners, including Dentsu, IPG Mediabrands, Publicis Media, and GroupM. They have been joined by such important platform partners as Google, Meta, and TikTok,” said Rob Rasko, President, Brand Safety Summit Series. “Now as Snap steps up to become part of our community and Google comes on as a premier partner, we continue to expand our reach and influence in the industry. These new partnerships also reinforce our position as the leading gathering place at the forefront of industry innovation and collaboration on digital safety.”
The next Brand Safety Summit will take place in New York City at The Times Center on October 29-30, just before the US elections, offering key industry leaders a forum for timely discussions on the broadest implications of digital safety.
About the Brand Safety Summit Series
Since its inception in 2014, the Brand Safety Summit, produced by the 614 Group, has become a critical date on media leaders' annual calendars. It has established its primacy in the areas of thought leadership and practical executions, as it has been headlined by the world's authorities from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, and technology. Past event content is available on our website.
