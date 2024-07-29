GAUI: Empowering Liquidity and Stability in the GAUGECASH DeFi Ecosystem

SINGAPORE , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is GAUI and what does it solve?

GAUGEFIELD (GAUI) is the liquidity pool token of GAUGECASH, designed to enhance the stability and utility of the GAUGECASH ecosystem. GAUI tokens wrap other decentralized blockchain assets, following a model of scarcity with a limited supply of 500 million tokens. This approach supports a stable economic system by balancing supply and demand. GAUI also enables liquidity provision and incentives for users, contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the GAUGECASH protocol.

Token Overview



- Token name: GAUGEFIELD

- Token symbol: $GAUI

- Total issue supply: 500,000,000





What are the utilities of GAUI?

The GAUI token serves as the liquidity pool for the GAUGECASH ecosystem, adhering to the principle of scarcity with a limited supply of 500 million tokens. It enables liquidity provision, supporting seamless transactions within the network. GAUI also wraps other decentralized blockchain assets, such as MATIC, to enhance the value within GAUGECASH. As the volume of GAUGECASH increases, the ecosystem experiences positive economic growth, benefiting both GAUGECASH users and GAUGEFIELD holders and fostering a robust and decentralized monetary system.

What does the GAUGECASH'S Decentralized Monetary System include?

The GAUGECASH decentralized monetary system includes two main tokens: GAUGECASH (GAU) and GAUGEFIELD (GAUI). GAUGECASH is an oracle-integrated stable asset that references real-world FX data to provide a stable value, protecting against devaluation and hyperinflation. GAUI serves as the liquidity pool for GAUGECASH, with a limited supply of 500 million tokens, wrapping other decentralized blockchain assets like MATIC. The ecosystem leverages a scarcity model, ensuring economic growth and stability while supporting seamless transactions.





