Highway 17 closed again tonight for girder placement of future Keating Overpass

CANADA, July 29 - Travellers are reminded that Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road will be closed in both directions on Monday, July 29, 2024.

This will allow crews to safely complete work on the steel bridge girder placement across the highway as part of the Keating Cross Road Overpass project.

The highway will be closed between Tanner Road and Island View Road from 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. During the closure, drivers will be redirected through a nearby detour along Central Saanich Road.

Drivers can expect delays of as much as 20 minutes and are encouraged to choose alternative routes when possible. Vehicles with an overall width greater than 2.6 metres are not allowed on the detour and must use alternative routes.

This marks the second of three closures to complete work on the girder placement. The highway will be closed one final time on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area, obey all safety signage and check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass project and see detour maps, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass