Global Freeze Drying Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach USD 2,881.55 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The industrial freeze dryers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe. The increasing desire to preserve traditional foods and medicinal herbs with longer shelf lives stimulates the growth of the freeze drying market in Japan

NEWARK, Del, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freeze drying market size is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 1,262.78 million in 2024. Sales of freeze dried products are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for freeze drying is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 2,881.55 million.



Growth Trends in the Freeze Drying Market:

The market expansion is stimulated by the growing need for methods for freeze-dried foods to prolong product shelf life and preserve quality. Business efficiency is increasing, and operating costs are decreasing because of technological improvements like automation and process optimization.

Market opportunities in the freeze drying technique are evolving due to a growing industry understanding of the advantages of freeze drying, particularly in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The introduction of freeze drying processes is accelerated by the strict product safety and quality rules. For freeze drying vendors to capitalize on, these trends encourage the market upwards.

Pitfalls in the Freeze Drying Industry:

A key hurdle to entry is the substantial initial expenditure for freeze drying technology and equipment. There are ongoing market constraints for freeze drying with operational expenses, such as power consumption and maintenance. Production and profitability are negatively affected by shifting raw material prices and supply chain interruptions.

What are the Major Opportunities in the Global Freeze Drying Market?

Because they can be utilized to restore human tissues and organs, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are a potential class of mammalian cells. It has been demonstrated that MSCs can generate cells that resemble muscle, fat, bone, and cartilage when grown in particular settings. Significant drawbacks exist with current MSC cryopreservation technologies.

The preservation of mammalian cells through alternative methods, such as lyophilization or freeze drying, is one of the newest research areas in the field of cryobiology. Freeze-drying and desiccation, when combined with the use of particular protective chemicals, appear to be promising methods for preserving mammalian cells, including MSCs.

These technologies reduce the cost of preservation by making it possible to store dried samples at room temperature. This considerably simplifies sample storage and dissemination. In order to improve cell viability rates through the use of these technologies, existing protocols must be revised. This gives the major players in the freeze-drying industry a favorable outlook for future market growth.

Additionally, in order to promote the consumption of fruits, the food production industry has seen an opportunity to create innovative, nutritious fruit-based products. Moreover, as customers become more conscious of the advantages of eating healthily, they desire an increasing number of new, inventive, and ready-to-eat healthy items.

In this view, the commercialization of freeze-dried dry fruit-based products can provide two things: a way to provide microbiologically stable products due to their low water activity and solutions to complications related to the short shelf life of fruits and their seasonality.

“Strong expansion in the freeze-drying product market is attributed to rising demand for biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The freeze drying technology market is growing due to technological developments and an increase in food preservation applications. Cost-effectiveness and regulatory compliance continue to be prominent factors influencing the market dynamics of freeze drying,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Outlook:

The growth of freeze drying technology and technological breakthroughs propel market expansion in North America. Due to rising consumer demand for freeze drying, the natural and organic product market is expanding in North America.

The demand for freeze drying continues to rise in Europe because of consumers' growing preference for lightweight and convenient food products. The Europe freeze-drying technology market is expanding due to a growing emphasis on decreasing food waste and prolonging the shelf life of perishable items.

The freeze drying industry is expanding in Asia Pacific owing to the growth of the food processing sector and increased public knowledge of food preservation techniques. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries increasingly utilize the technology, stimulating freeze drying market expansion.



Key Takeaways from the Market Report:

The dryer segment in the product category is envisioned to garner a share of 68.43% in 2024.

In the end-user category, the biopharmaceutical companies’ segment is likely to acquire a market share of 35.59% in 2024.

The United States is anticipated to acquire a freeze drying market share of 31.30% in 2024.

Germany is set to garner a market share of 5.94% in 2024.

Japan is expected to hold a market share of 5.59% in 2024.

India’s freeze drying industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom's sales of freeze dried products are likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.



What are the Factors Limiting Demand for Freeze Drying?

Despite having only a few phases, freeze-drying is a complicated process because each stage of the process - freezing, sublimation, desorption, and reconstitution - can place different strains on a product and affect how well or poorly the final product performs.

This is especially true for many delicate biological samples, for which it is crucial to choose formulation additives like stabilizers and other protective agents with great care.

In addition, despite its benefits, freeze-drying has one of the highest energy consumption rates because of the lengthy drying times. The prices of freeze drying are higher compared to alternative dehydration methods, like spray drying, which is proven to be more affordable and produce goods of similar quality.

Furthermore, the biomedical industry is confronted with concerns for preservation and storage due to the development of novel bio conjugates, functional biomaterials, and innovative nanotechnologies with the capability for translational and clinical applicability. Lack of long-term storage could restrict or completely halt translation for many formulations.

Other freeze-drying limiting considerations could include the equipment's refrigeration capability, the surface area of the condenser, or the highest achievable shelf temperatures.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly concentrated and competitive, with few prominent freeze drying vendors ruling the sector. The freeze drying producers are investing significantly in research and development to get a competitive edge and develop innovative solutions. Many freeze drying providers are implementing cutting-edge technologies and merging and acquiring other companies to gain a competitive advantage.



Pivotal Freeze Drying Providers:

Azbil Corporation

Zirbus Technology GmbH

HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH

Millrock Technology, Inc.

Cryotec.Fr

MechaTech Systems Ltd.

SP Industries, Inc.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Cuddon Freeze Dry

Neologic Engineers Private Limited

Labconco Corporation

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

Yamato Scientific America Inc.

Freeze Drying Systems Ltd.

Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

GEA Group



Key Segments:

By Product:

Dryer Tray-style dryers Rotary Freeze Dryers Manifold Freeze Dryers

Accessories Drying Chamber Vacuum System CIP (Clean-in-place) Systems Other Accessories





By Scale of Operations:

Pilot-scale

Laboratory-scale

Industrial-scale



By Distribution Channel:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

CRO and CMO

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

