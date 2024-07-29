When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2024 FDA Publish Date: July 29, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: American Spices, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

American Spices, LLC. of Ozone Park, NY is recalling Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long- term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in the New York City area between 12/01/2023 and 05/15/2024.

The product was not sold online.

The recalled product is SPICE CLASS BRAND Ground Cinnamon packed in 7oz and 11oz packing PET jars with expiration date: 12/2026.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers should discontinue use of the product immediately and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-917-532-6768.