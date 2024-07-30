US Patent and Trade Office Grants Registered Trademark for "Truly Texas Mexican" to Chef and Author Adán Medrano

"Truly Texas Mexican" is now a registered trademark granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX - The US Patent and Trade Office has officially granted a registered trademark for the title, "Truly Texas Mexican," to renowned chef and author, Adán Medrano. This trademark marks a turning point so that the term "Texas Mexican" will no longer be confused with tex-mex, but rather recognized as the authentic, indigenous cuisine of Mexican American families. Medrano's writings and lectures on Texas Mexican cuisine are now protected from cultural appropriation, a significant milestone in preserving the cultural heritage of this unique cuisine.

The trademark was issued after years of advocacy and efforts by Medrano to differentiate Texas Mexican cuisine from tex-mex, which is often perceived as a diluted version of traditional Mexican food. Medrano says that both foods are good, they are just different. With this trademark, Medrano aims to educate and raise awareness about the rich history and cultural significance of Texas Mexican cuisine, which has been passed down through generations of Mexican American families in Texas.

In response to the news from the US Patent and Trade Office, Medrano expressed his gratitude towards national and regional food writers who have now recognized Texas Mexican cuisine as a distinct and influential culinary tradition. He stated, "This trademark is not just about protecting my work, but also about honoring the legacy of my ancestors and the contributions of Mexican American families to the culinary landscape of Texas. I am grateful to see Texas Mexican cuisine finally getting the recognition it deserves."

Medrano's work has been widely praised for its authenticity and cultural significance. His 2021 documentary feature film, "Truly Texas Mexican," won Best Documentary at the New York Independent Cinema Awards and was an official selection at the Sonoma International Film Festival. He has authored several cookbooks, including "Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes" and "Don't Count The Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking." With this registered trademark, Medrano's writings on Texas Mexican cuisine will continue to educate and inspire food enthusiasts while preserving the cultural heritage of this unique cuisine.

