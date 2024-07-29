Fault Detection and Classification (FDC) Market Size Forecasted to Hit USD 10.8 Billion by 2034 at 5.0% CAGR: Transparency Market Research

Systems widely used to detect and predict abnormalities, anomalies, or errors occurring during an operation to control the error percentage are called fault detection and classification (FDC) systems. The growing focus on reducing faults in any operation and elevating the overall efficiency of processes is expected to govern the growing demand for such systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With moderate development occurring at a C AGR of 5% through 2034 , the global fault detection and classification market (Markt für Fehlererkennung und -klassifizierung ) is likely to reach USD 10.8 billion at the end of 2034. The last recorded size of the sector was USD 6.2 billion in 2023. Owing to this advancement, better growth prospects are created for key players in the sector.

Owing to technological development, leading manufacturers in the industry are emphasizing the reduction of the size of electronic instruments. Pertaining to the rising demand for miniaturization, the scope to fabricate small components is expected to increase.

This rising demand raises the importance of fault detection systems to curb error percentage in integrated circuits. Early detection of faults fuels the efficiency of devices, driving the demand for such systems. The emergence of machine learning is expected to augment the size of the said ecosystem. Anomalies in semiconductor production can be detected easily with the use of FDC. This leverages the use of such systems in the semiconductor and electronics industry.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86323

Wafer fabrication is expected to gain more demand through the forecast period. Manufacturers are emphasizing wafer-level high performance of FDC systems in high-volume semiconductor fabrication. The quality of wafer dicing processes can be governed by the dicer saw due to strong cutting caused during die cutting. To cater to better quality, the use of FDC systems is expected to gain more attention.

Pertaining to the elevated product quality, tool-based FDC systems have been used. With the growing attention to improving the quality the significance of such systems is observed to increase. Technological advancements are expected to act as another vital driving force, which might uphold sales of fault detection and classification systems in the competitive space.

Key Findings from the Market Report

With key differentiating factors, the fault detection and classification market is segmented into various categories. The offering segment of the sector is governed by sensors of the hardware category. Due to the ability of sensors to detect abnormalities in different key parameters, the use of such components is gaining importance.

With the growing emphasis on machine learning, the software category of the offering segment is expected to generate better revenue.

Based on the application segment, defect discovery is the category, which is expected to gain traction pertaining to the timely detection of faults.

Owing to the miniaturization, the semiconductor industry, which is a key end-user industry segment category, is likely to generate more revenue for the market.

Regional Profile

With the rising emphasis on research and development in Europe, prospects for key players in the competitive landscape are likely to increase. Organizations in the sector can grow through innovative products in the region, contributing to industry growth.

The growth of the electronics and semiconductor sector in Asia-Pacific is set to drive the growth of the competitive space in the region, creating opportunities for leading players in the industry.

Technological infrastructure in North America is likely to augment the size of the industry. Owing to better infrastructural availability, cutting-edge solutions can be designed and offered to consumers.

Competitive Landscape

With key expansion strategies like acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, or mergers, leading players expand in the fault detection and classification market. New entrants might face a hindrance to entry due to large-scale firms.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION is a key player in the ecosystem, which offers a wide range of solutions, including component test systems, automated test equipment, scientific equipment, and medical systems.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is another important organization in the sector that offers diversified products. The firm operates in verticals like computing, storage devices, machine learning, and many more.

Cognex Corporation produces solutions and offers services for material handling, automated assembly, packaging inspection, and many more.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86323

Key Players

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Clockworks Analytics

Cognex Corporation

einnoSys Technologies Inc.

elunic AG

INFICON Holding AG

Keyence Corporation

KLA Corporation

LayTec AG

Microsoft Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Siemens

Synopsys, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Key Developments in the Fault Detection and Classification Market

In June 2024 , ADVANTEST CORPORATION unveiled a new nanoSCOUTER, a particle measuring equipment. The high-precision instrument is capable of delivering better outcomes in terms of precise measurements of nanopores.

, unveiled a new nanoSCOUTER, a particle measuring equipment. The high-precision instrument is capable of delivering better outcomes in terms of precise measurements of nanopores. In July 2024, Amazon Web Services, Inc. introduced GenAI Lofts. The said product launch aims to help startups and developers in terms of offering a global tour to cater to AI innovation.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors

Positioning Sensors

Vision Sensors

Others (Proximity Sensors, Laser Sensors, etc.)

Cameras

Scan Cameras

Line Scan Cameras

3D Cameras

Machine Control Systems

PLC

HMI

Power Supply Units

Control Units

Others (RFID Systems, Industrial PC, etc.)

Barcode Readers

Data Loggers

Software

RPA

SCADA

Services

By Application

Defect Discovery

Line Monitoring

Process Monitoring

Equipment Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Quality Control

Process Control

Others (Label Validation, Fabrication Inspection, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Semiconductor IDM & Foundry

Pharma & Medical

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Research & Academia

Others (Metal & Machinery, Food & Beverage, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86323<ype=S

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Electronics and Semiconductors

Machine Safety Market : The global machine safety market (Markt für Maschinensicherheit) was valued at US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global machine safety market (Markt für Maschinensicherheit) was valued at in 2021 and is projected to expand at a from 2022 to 2031. Photodiode Sensors Market : The global photodiode sensors market (Markt für Photodiodensensoren) was estimated to be worth US$ 566.5 million in 2022, according to TMR. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2031.

The global photodiode sensors market (Markt für Photodiodensensoren) was estimated to be worth in 2022, according to TMR. The market is expected to grow at a by 2031. Flexography Printed Electronics Market – The global flexography printed electronics market (Markt für gedruckte Elektronik im Flexodruck) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 5.9 Billion by the end of 2034.

– The global flexography printed electronics market (Markt für gedruckte Elektronik im Flexodruck) is estimated to advance at a from 2024 to 2034 and reach by the end of 2034. Sensor Fusion Market – The global sensor fusion market (Markt für Sensorfusion) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 14.3 Billion by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com