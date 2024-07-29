Aircraft Manufacturing Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story: Airbus, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems
The Aircraft Manufacturing market size is estimated to reach by USD 645.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 410.2 Billion. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Aircraft Manufacturing market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2024-2030).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Aircraft Manufacturing market size is estimated to reach by USD 645.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023. The Current market value is pegged at USD 410.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Airbus SE (France), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), COMAC (China), Dassault Falcon (France), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Gulfstream Aerospace (United States), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Piaggio America Inc. (United States), Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd (Switzerland), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), Safran Group (France), The Boeing Company (United States)
Definition:
The aircraft manufacturing market encompasses the production of aircraft, including commercial, military, and general aviation planes. This industry involves the design, development, and assembly of various types of aircraft, ranging from small personal planes to large commercial jetliners and military aircraft. Key components include airframes, engines, avionics, and other systems critical to aircraft operation.
Market Trends:
• Integration of advanced materials (composites, lightweight alloys), avionics, and propulsion systems to improve fuel efficiency, performance, and safety.
• Development of eco-friendly aircraft with reduced carbon footprints, including electric and hybrid-electric planes.
• Adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT, AI, and robotics, for enhanced manufacturing processes and predictive maintenance.
Market Drivers:
• Continuous advancements in aerospace technologies enhancing aircraft performance and efficiency.
• Heightened defense budgets and military modernization programs globally.
• Rising disposable incomes and economic development in emerging markets boosting air travel.
Market Opportunities:
• Expanding air travel markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.
• Advancements in alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and biofuels, offering new market opportunities.
• Growth in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services due to the increasing global aircraft fleet.
Market Challenges:
• Dependence on a complex global supply chain, vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and disruptions.
• Significant investment required for research and development of new technologies and aircraft models.
• Stringent safety and environmental regulations requiring constant updates and compliance efforts.
Market Restraints:
• Economic recessions leading to reduced air travel demand and lower airline revenues.
• Increasing scrutiny over the aviation industry's environmental impact, potentially leading to restrictive regulations.
• Prolonged timeframes for developing and certifying new aircraft models.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Aircraft Manufacturing market segments by Types: Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Others
Detailed analysis of Aircraft Manufacturing market segments by Applications: Military and Defense, Civil, Freight, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Airbus SE (France), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), COMAC (China), Dassault Falcon (France), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Gulfstream Aerospace (United States), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Piaggio America Inc. (United States), Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd (Switzerland), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), Safran Group (France), The Boeing Company (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Breakdown by Application (Military and Defense, Civil, Freight, Others) by Aircraft Type (Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Others) by Component (Engines, Avionics, Landing Gear, Others) by Fleet size (Small and Medium fleet, Large fleet) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
