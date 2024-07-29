NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 29-Aug 2, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 29-Aug. 2, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 31
No public meetings
Thursday, Aug. 1
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 2
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 29-Aug. 2, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 31
No public meetings
Thursday, Aug. 1
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 2
No public meetings
###