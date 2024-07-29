Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,843 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 29-Aug 2, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 29-Aug. 2, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 29 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, July 30 

No public meetings 

Wednesday, July 31

No public meetings 

Thursday, Aug. 1

No public meetings 

Friday, Aug. 2 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 29-Aug. 2, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 29 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, July 30 

No public meetings 

Wednesday, July 31

No public meetings 

Thursday, Aug. 1

No public meetings 

Friday, Aug. 2 

No public meetings 

###

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 29-Aug 2, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more