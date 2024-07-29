Dash Hudson Unveils New Social Media Trends Report Highlighting the Impact of Creators and AI

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Hudson is pleased to announce the release of its latest Social Media Trends Report: AI and Creators: Shaping the Next Era of Social Marketing.



In this report, a new study by Dash Hudson and NielsenIQ underscores the crucial role of creators in today's social media landscape. The study reinforces the significant impact of entertainment-driven content on TikTok, with beauty brands achieving a 67% average sales increase when their Entertainment Score is 5 or higher over a 52-week period. The Entertainment Score is a patented technology by Dash Hudson that scientifically measures how effectively TikTok content engages a brand's audience.

"Over the past two years, the impact of entertainment-driven content on TikTok has surged by 16 percentage points, from 51% to 67%," said Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer at Dash Hudson. "Creator content achieves 12x higher engagement rates and 14x higher effectiveness rates compared to brand-generated content, with twice as many likes and comments. This proves that in today’s landscape, creator-focused strategies are leading the way, and entertaining content remains a cornerstone of success."

The study highlights standout performers like Sol de Janeiro, Rare Beauty and Starface, which have all leveraged entertainment-focused TikTok content to achieve positive sales growth over the past year. TikTok Shop, which launched in select markets in 2021 and expanded to the US in 2023, has become a key platform for converting captivating content into direct sales. By 2024, TikTok ranked as the #2 beauty e-commerce site in the UK and #9 in the US.

In addition to the proprietary study, the report features several key findings from Dash Hudson’s social media management platform, including:

Creator Partnerships Have Evolved: Brands are increasingly favoring long-term collaborations with creators, with 51% of creator posts now being Reels, indicating a shift towards raw, authentic content.



Brands are increasingly favoring long-term collaborations with creators, with 51% of creator posts now being Reels, indicating a shift towards raw, authentic content. Creators Achieve Superior Performance Metrics: Creator content achieves 12x higher engagement rates and 14x higher effectiveness rates compared to brand-generated content, with twice as many likes and comments.



AI Drives Stronger Performance: Dash Hudson’s Vision AI tool enhances creator strategies by providing predictive insights and optimizing content performance. On average, ‘Star Performer' content identified by Vision AI showed significant increases: +66% in engagement, +30% in effectiveness, +29% in video views, and +40% in reach compared to below-average predicted content.



To access the full report, 2024 Social Media Trends Report Issue 2: AI and Creators: Shaping the Next Era of Social Marketing, click here .

