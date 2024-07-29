Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,843 in the last 365 days.

Possible misappropriated money prompts Auditor Fitzpatrick to launch audit of the City of Merriam Woods

The possibility of misused city funds that led to the termination of the former police chief has prompted Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to begin an audit of the City of Merriam Woods, located in Taney County. The audit was petitioned by city officials, who adopted an ordinance requesting the review after the city discovered "discrepancies and misappropriation" with their bank accounts and credit cards.

"Thankfully city officials were able to discover the potential fraud and act quickly to prevent additional taxpayer dollars from being misused. Now we will do our best to provide a complete picture to the city and the residents of Merriam Woods about what happened so they have the answers they deserve, and so they will have a roadmap for how to prevent something similar from happening in the future," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The problems in Merriam Woods were first brought to the attention of the State Auditor's Office with a Whistleblower Hotline complaint. An investigation of the complaint found the city's concerns to be credible, and recommended an audit of the city. City officials then adopted a resolution inviting the Auditor's Office to conduct the audit. Members of the State Auditor's Office officially began the audit on July 23 with an entrance meeting with city officials.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Merriam Woods to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

You just read:

Possible misappropriated money prompts Auditor Fitzpatrick to launch audit of the City of Merriam Woods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more