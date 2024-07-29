Global Electric String Trimmers Market Size Projected to Hit USD 901.6 Million by 2034 and Growing with steady CAGR of 5.4% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly gardening tools is driving the electric string trimmer market development. Electric string trimmers are sustainable tools for lawn maintenance in residential settings as well as in commercial landscaping.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by Transparency Market Research, the electric string trimmer market (전기 스트링 트리머 시장) is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034, with an expected valuation of US$ 901.6 million . As of 2023, the industry valuation of electric string trimmers stood at US$ 506 million.

Electric string trimmers, also known as electric weed trimmers or cordless grass trimmers, are handheld garden tools used for cutting grass, small weeds, and groundcover. They are also employed to trim edges and light foliage. Electric weed trimmers are powered by electricity. Corded and cordless are the two types of electric string trimmers in the market.

Corded grass trimmers are cheaper than their cordless counterparts. Cordless grass trimmers are gaining traction in the market landscape as they are easy to maneuver and can be used anywhere. These grass trimmers are available in light and heavy-duty options.

End users are extensively investing in cordless electric string trimmers installed with lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries with voltages of 36V or more are often found in newer cordless models designed for home gardening whereas batteries with higher voltages of 72V or more are suitable for heavy-duty trimmers. However, limited power compared to gas-powered trimmers and the need to recharge batteries for cordless models may limit the global electric string trimmers’ market progress to a certain extent.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global electric string trimmer market is poised to accumulate US$ 533.3 million in value terms.

An expansion rate of 1.7x is expected for the electric string trimmer ecosystem until 2034.

By type, demand for cordless string trimmers is expected to expand manifold in the forthcoming decade.

Residential applications are anticipated to incline, amid the increased preference for gardening.

Key Market Drivers

The market for electric string trimmers is sustained by a rising prevalence of eco-friendly gardening. Sustainable gardening is gaining traction at individual as well as commercial levels. This can be ascribed to the rise in concerns regarding carbon emissions and global warming.

Sustainable gardening focuses on design and maintenance practices that reduce demand for all types of resource inputs, use renewable resources, and protect environmental quality. Conventional string trimmers are powered by gasoline and emit greenhouse gasses.

Electric string trimmers, as their name suggests, are powered by electricity. They can be ideal alternatives to conventional tools and help limit carbon emissions. Thus, growth in usage of eco-friendly gardening tools is propelling the electric string trimmers’ market value.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to generate significant growth prospects for electric string trimmer sales. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in expenditure on gardening and lawn care services is augmenting the market dynamics of North America.

is expected to generate significant growth prospects for electric string trimmer sales. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in expenditure on gardening and lawn care services is augmenting the market dynamics of North America. The U.S. is one of the top 3 gardening countries. Many homeowners in the country invest significant money and time in improving their gardens, yards, and lawns. 55% of U.S. households (71.5 million) have a garden. The average U.S. garden is 600 sq. ft. and produces US$ 600 worth of food.

High frequency of gardening is driving the electric string trimmers’ market share in Asia Pacific. The region is home to the top two (Australia and China) of the top three countries for gardening.

As per the 2022 Plant Trend Report, the majority of people in Australia (60%) are concerned about climate change and the environment. Plant sales in the country grew by 8% in 2022 and 2.4 billion plants were sold across the country in the year.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent electric string trimmer players are focused on developing products with a lower carbon impact. For instance, in its 2023 Sustainability Impact Report, the Toro Company reported plans to increase battery and hybrid product sales to at least 20% of total adjusted net sales (motorized product sales) by fiscal 2025. The company also aims to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by at least 15% by fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2019.

Key Players

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The Toro Company

STIHL Incorporated

Husqvarna Group

YAMABIKO Corporation

Makita Corporation

STIGA S.p.A.

Troy-Bilt LLC

EGO POWER+

WORX

ZOMAX

Market Developments

In June 2024, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand for jobsite solutions, launched its first 20V MAX tabless cell battery, the XR POWERPACK 8 Ah battery (DCB2108), further bolstering the cordless jobsite of the future

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand for jobsite solutions, launched its first 20V MAX tabless cell battery, the XR POWERPACK 8 Ah battery (DCB2108), further bolstering the cordless jobsite of the future In 2023, The Toro Company and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced a strategic retail partnership through which Lowe’s will carry Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment, and snow blowers in both the gas and rapidly expanding battery categories.

Key Segments Profiled

By Type

Electric Corded String Trimmers

Electric Cordless String Trimmers

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Portals

E-commerce Sites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

