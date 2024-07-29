July 29, 2024

News Release

BioPorto to Debut FDA Approved ProNephro AKI at Upcoming ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo

ADLM 2024 Conference – Chicago, July 29, 2024 – BioPorto Diagnostics, a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics with an emphasis on the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), will be participating in the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2024 clinical lab expo. BioPorto will feature its FDA-cleared product designed for pediatric AKI risk assessment, ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL), at this conference.

ProNephro AKI is based on the NGAL (neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin) biomarker and is the first FDA-cleared assay of its kind for the pediatric population. The authorization by FDA provides healthcare professionals with an additional tool for evaluating the risk of AKI. ADLM 2024 (formerly AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) will take place from July 28 – August 1, 2024, and is the first major U.S. lab event where BioPorto will showcase its cleared product to industry partners and laboratorians and celebrate with our growing customer base. The enthusiastic market response to the clearance has led to high interest from hospital institutions, who have made AKI a focus of recent ADLM events.

BioPorto is also proud to be a 2024 Division Sponsor for the Pediatric and Maternal-Fetal Division of the ADLM, a division dedicated to advancing collaboration and research in pediatric, maternal, and fetal clinical chemistry. This partnership underscores BioPorto's commitment to pediatric healthcare, mirroring the targeted focus of ProNephro AKI (NGAL), which is for hospitalized children (ages three months through 21 years). ProNephro AKI offers a significant step forward in improving outcomes for children at risk of AKI. By sponsoring the Pediatric and Maternal-Fetal Division, BioPorto bridges the connection between clinical practitioners and the innovative approaches reshaping the diagnostics landscape, emphasizing the importance of specialized care for maternal-fetal and pediatric health conditions.

Meet with the company at booth #5311 at ADLM 2024, to learn more about the ProNephro AKI product launch and distribution through our worldwide partners. Members of the press are also invited to attend a press conference on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:00 PM (CST) in Room s102d.

In addition, ADLM members can attend BioPorto poster sessions presentations 1:30 – 2:30:

Jul 30 2024 9:30AM. A-106. Determination of Urinary NGAL Reference Intervals from Specimens of Healthy Adult and Pediatric Individuals

Jul 30 2024 9:30AM. A-309. Multicenter Performance Evaluation of the ProNephro AKITM Assay and Sample Stability in Pediatric Patients

We celebrate with the ADLM community and over 20,000 attendees focused on improving patient care through laboratory diagnostics and look forward to working together with the laboratorians and pathologists to change the course of AKI.

For further information

Jennifer Zonderman, BioPorto, +1 617 694 2918, jmz@bioporto.com

Tim Eriksen, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley Robertson, LifeSci Advisors, +1-617-430-7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit http://www.bioporto.com.