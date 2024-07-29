DeshCap expands as commercial insurance consultants independent of Brokers
DeshCap changing language of commercial insurance policies sold by Brokers.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. registered a 35% increase y.o.y in online queries by Management (as of Q2 2024) asking for independent commercial insurance consultants to audit policies they buy from Brokers given the lack of payouts at loss, more stringent compliance and cost management, and operational protection goals.
The U.S. is ranked Top 5 worldwide for online queries by Management including CFOs related to the following risks (as of Q2 2024):
- Operational Risk
- Liability Risk
- Employee Fraud Risk
Operational Insurance of most interest to Management included:
- D&O Insurance (aka. directors and officers insurance)
- Insurance for Professional Liability
- Rep and Warranty Insurance (RWI)
- Cyber Insurance
ABOUT DESHCAP
DeshCap is a tech-based risk advisor, independent of any insurance lobbyist, with a 10 yr track record rewording and triggering the language of commercial insurance policies to maximize compliance, and enhance operational protection and monetize it with lenders and investors, all while reducing cost on existing insurance.
DeshCap is ranked online #1 for Liability Risk worldwide and Top advisor for Operational Risk. The company can contractually guarantee the lowest cost in the global insurance marketplace for existing insurance, and can have skin in the game in the event of a loss through cash advances.
A Free Demo Call can be scheduled showing Management how a business insurance policy is reworded resulting in lowest cost globally, maximized compliance, and boosted protection. The Demo also shows a sample policy being changed as well as the mathematical process enabling core business risks to be protected by the same insurance that was previously bought, and how that can be monetized with lenders and investors.
Business and Investors have the option to keep their existing insurance brokers or go through an Insurance Broker RFP.
