Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
-
Net income of $11.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
- Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
- Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 9.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
-
Net interest margin increased to 7.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Yield on loans receivable increased 0.38% to 11.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Cost of deposits increased 0.09% to 3.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Total assets increased $96.3 million, or 2.5%, to $3.96 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024.
-
Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million, or 4.0%, to $3.33 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Community bank loans increased $28.8 million, or 1.5%, to $1.91 billion.
-
CCBX loans increased $98.1 million, or 7.4%, to $1.41 billion.
- Enhanced credit standards on new CCBX loan originations.
- Effective April 1, 2024, exposure was reduced from 10% to 5% on the CCBX portfolio that the Company is responsible for losses on.
- Total of $155.2 million in CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company will continue to sell loans as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits.
-
Deposits increased $80.5 million, or 2.3%, to $3.54 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
-
CCBX deposit growth of $27.5 million, or 1.4%, to $2.06 billion.
- CCBX deposit growth excludes the $117.7 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage purposes, compared to $92.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.
-
Community bank deposits increased $52.9 million, or 3.7%, to $1.49 billion, after two quarters of declining balances.
- Includes noninterest bearing deposits of $531.6 million or 35.7% of total community bank deposits.
- Community bank cost of deposits was 1.77% compared to 1.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Uninsured deposits of $532.9 million, or 15.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to $495.6 million, or 14.3% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.
- CCBX deposit growth of $27.5 million, or 1.4%, to $2.06 billion.
- We have taken steps to ensure our balance sheet is well positioned to handle upcoming expected interest rate changes and continue to improve our position in a declining interest rate environment for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
-
Liquidity/Borrowings as of June 30, 2024:
- Capacity to borrow up to $650.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with no borrowings on these lines at June 30, 2024 and only minimal borrowings, taken to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022.
EVERETT, Wash., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Quarterly net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $12.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total assets increased $96.3 million, or 2.5%, during the second quarter of 2024 to $3.96 billion, from $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million, or 4.0%, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $3.33 billion, compared to $3.20 billion at March 31, 2024. CCBX loans increased $98.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily as a result of a $107.4 million increase in consumer and other loans, partially offset by a decrease of $26.5 million in capital call lines, as a result of normal fluctuations. CCBX loan growth is net of $155.2 million in CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We will continue to sell loans back to our CCBX partners, pursuant to the applicable partner agreement, as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits.
We saw solid deposit growth in the second quarter, with deposits increasing $80.5 million, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2024. CCBX deposits grew $27.5 million, or 1.4%. Community bank deposits increased $52.9 million, or 3.7%, after two consecutive quarters of declining balances primarily as a result of letting some of our higher rate deposits run-off during those quarters. Fully insured IntraFi network reciprocal deposits increased $15.5 million to $352.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $336.8 million as of March 31, 2024. These fully insured reciprocal deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. We continue to monitor our liquidity position through diligent management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as maintaining access to alternative sources of funds. As of June 30, 2024, we had $487.2 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $650.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings occurring, except minimal amounts borrowed to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022. Cash on the balance sheet and total borrowing capacity totaled $1.19 billion, which represented 33.5% of total deposits and exceeded our $532.9 million in uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2024.
"We are happy to report that we have experienced robust loan growth of $126.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This growth can be attributed to our strong relationships with existing CCBX partners and successful efforts to attract new community bank borrowers. We are pleased to report that we are maintaining our strong credit quality, and our portfolio is performing as expected. This is a testament to our diligent risk management practices and proactive measures to optimize our loan portfolio.
We have taken steps to manage our balance sheet and we believe it is well positioned to handle upcoming expected interest rate changes. This involves carefully managing our interest rate risk exposure and implementing strategies to mitigate any adverse impacts on our financial performance from interest rate changes. By closely monitoring market trends and leveraging our expertise in financial analysis, we believe we are well positioned to adapt to changing interest rate environments.
In late 2023 and early 2024, we took proactive measures to enhance the credit quality of our CCBX loans by selling higher rate and higher risk loans. This strategic decision, although it resulted in a short-term reduction in income, is expected to result in long-term stability and success. By focusing on the quality of our loan portfolio, we believe that we are well positioned to achieve our goals and deliver sustainable financial performance in the future.
We believe our organization's strong credit quality, neutral to slightly liability sensitive balance sheet, robust loan and deposit growth, and proactive risk management measures demonstrate our commitment to maintaining a solid financial position. We remain confident in our ability to navigate changing market conditions and achieve long-term success in the BaaS and community bank space," stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.
Overview
The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.
Net interest income was $66.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.3 million, or 8.7%, from $60.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.9 million, or 6.2%, from $62.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Yield on loans receivable was 11.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Cost of deposits was 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024, was a result of increased interest income due to an increase in average loans receivable partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits as a result of deposit portfolio composition and competitive pressures. The increase in net interest income compared to June 30, 2023 was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.26 billion, compared to $3.14 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $2.97 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Interest and fees on loans totaled $90.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $84.6 million and $80.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $126.9 million, or 4.0%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which included a $98.1 million increase in CCBX loans and an increase of $28.8 million in community bank loans. The increase in CCBX loans includes an increase of $107.4 million, or 12.4%, in consumer and other loans, $22.8 million increase in residential real estate loans and a decrease of $26.5 million, or 19.6%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and manage credit risk, compared to sales of $100.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio. The increase in interest and fees on loans compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to loan growth in higher yielding loans. The increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was also largely due to growth in higher yielding loans. The FOMC has increased rates 0.25% since June 30, 2023 and last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on July 26, 2023. Loans have been repricing at these higher rates for almost a year.
Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $903,000 compared to March 31, 2024, due to an increase in average balance and an increase of $3.0 million compared to June 30, 2023 due to an increase in average balance and higher interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $418.2 million, compared to $350.9 million and $211.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks decreased nominally to 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and increased from 5.08% in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total interest expense was $31.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $1.7 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and a $9.9 million increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $30.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $28.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $20.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $9.9 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as a result of an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to, and reprice when the FOMC raises rates. Similarly, most of our CCBX loans also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $672,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $669,000 and $661,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The $11,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is the result of an increase in interest rates.
Total cost of deposits was 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.72%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 1.77% and 4.92% respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.66% and 4.93%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 0.98% and 4.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of the continued higher interest rate environment. While we continue working to hold down deposit costs, the higher interest rate environment has impacted our cost of deposits and resulted in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits as we work to retain and grow our community bank deposits and CCBX deposits continue to grow as a percent of total deposits.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin was 7.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loan yields. Net interest margin was 7.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely due to an increase in cost of deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yield. Increases in rates on interest bearing deposits by our competitors and the growth in higher cost CCBX deposits contributed to an overall increase in interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $6.3 million, or 7.5%, to $90.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $84.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased $10.7 million, or 13.4%, compared to $80.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was a $3.0 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits held at other financial institutions. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.48% and 5.08% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Average investment securities decreased $65.6 million to $49.8 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and decreased $60.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of $100.0 million in AFS U.S. Treasury securities that matured on February 29, 2024. Interest on investment securities decreased $348,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of the maturing Treasury securities. Interest on total investment securities increased $33,000 compared to June 30, 2023, as a result of increased yield. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.
Cost of funds was 3.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 8 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of 83 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 3.58%, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 2.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher rate CCBX deposits.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total loans receivable increased by $126.9 million, or 4.0%, to $3.33 billion, compared to $3.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase consists of a $98.1 million increase in CCBX loans and $28.8 million in community bank loan growth. Total loans receivable as of June 30, 2024 increased $318.9 million compared to June 30, 2023. This increase includes community bank loan growth of $199.0 million and an increase in CCBX loans of $119.9 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $155.2 million in CCBX loans were sold, compared to sales of $100.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 11.23%, compared to 10.85% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, community bank loans increased 1.5%, or $28.8 million, to $1.91 billion compared to $1.88 billion at March 31, 2024, with an average yield of 6.52%. CCBX loans outstanding increased 7.4%, or $98.1 million, to $1.41 billion compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2024, with an average CCBX yield of 17.77%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.
The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|
Yield on
Loans (2)
|
Cost of
Deposits (2)
|
Yield on
Loans (2)
|
Cost of
Deposits (2)
|
Yield on
Loans (2)
|
Cost of
Deposits (2)
|
Yield on
Loans (2)
|
Cost of
Deposits (2)
|
Yield on
Loans (2)
|
Cost of
Deposits (2)
|Community Bank
|6.52
|%
|1.77
|%
|6.46
|%
|1.66
|%
|6.28
|%
|0.98
|%
|6.49
|%
|1.71
|%
|6.13
|%
|0.82
|%
|CCBX (1)
|17.77
|%
|4.92
|%
|17.34
|%
|4.93
|%
|16.95
|%
|4.42
|%
|17.56
|%
|4.92
|%
|16.56
|%
|4.18
|%
|Consolidated
|11.23
|%
|3.58
|%
|10.85
|%
|3.49
|%
|10.85
|%
|2.72
|%
|11.04
|%
|3.53
|%
|10.42
|%
|2.44
|%
(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.
The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Income /
Expense
|
Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2)
|Income /
Expense
|
Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans(2)
|Income /
Expense
|
Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2)
|BaaS loan interest income
|$
|60,203
|17.77
|%
|$
|54,569
|17.34
|%
|$
|53,632
|16.95
|%
|Less: BaaS loan expense
|29,076
|8.58
|%
|24,837
|7.89
|%
|22,033
|6.96
|%
|Net BaaS loan income (1)
|$
|31,127
|9.19
|%
|$
|29,732
|9.45
|%
|$
|31,599
|9.98
|%
|Average BaaS Loans(3)
|$
|1,362,343
|$
|1,265,857
|$
|1,269,406
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Income /
Expense
|
Income / expense
divided by
average CCBX
loans (2)
|Income /
Expense
|
Income / expense
divided by
average CCBX
loans (2)
|BaaS loan interest income
|$
|114,772
|17.56
|%
|$
|95,851
|16.56
|%
|Less: BaaS loan expense
|53,913
|8.25
|%
|39,587
|6.84
|%
|Net BaaS loan income (1)
|$
|60,859
|9.31
|%
|$
|56,264
|9.72
|%
|Average BaaS Loans(3)
|$
|1,314,099
|$
|1,167,366
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(3) Includes loans held for sale.
Key Performance Ratios
ROA was 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to 0.73% and 1.52% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was up 0.48% and down 0.31% compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 due to an increase in BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. Noninterest expense excluding Baas loan and fraud expense was lower for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 largely due to the $1.2 million credit for business and occupation taxes paid on CCBX income that was sourced/allocated outside the State of Washington for years 2019 through 2022.
The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.21
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.52
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.55
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|15.22
|%
|9.21
|%
|12.35
|%
|14.60
|%
|19.53
|%
|12.26
|%
|19.70
|%
|Yield on earnings assets (1)
|10.49
|%
|10.07
|%
|9.77
|%
|10.08
|%
|10.18
|%
|10.28
|%
|9.70
|%
|Yield on loans receivable (1)
|11.23
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.84
|%
|10.85
|%
|11.04
|%
|10.42
|%
|Cost of funds (1)
|3.60
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.18
|%
|2.77
|%
|3.56
|%
|2.49
|%
|Cost of deposits (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.72
|%
|3.53
|%
|2.44
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|7.13
|%
|6.78
|%
|6.61
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.58
|%
|6.96
|%
|7.37
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
|6.14
|%
|6.04
|%
|5.56
|%
|6.23
|%
|6.11
|%
|6.09
|%
|5.91
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (1)
|7.30
|%
|9.38
|%
|6.95
|%
|3.81
|%
|6.90
|%
|8.32
|%
|6.60
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|43.19
|%
|37.88
|%
|41.58
|%
|58.36
|%
|42.92
|%
|40.43
|%
|42.97
|%
|Loans receivable to deposits (2)
|93.88
|%
|92.42
|%
|90.05
|%
|90.19
|%
|96.23
|%
|93.88
|%
|96.23
|%
(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
Noninterest Income
The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Deposit service charges and fees
|$
|946
|$
|908
|$
|989
|Loan referral fees
|—
|168
|682
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|9
|15
|155
|Gain on sales of loans, net
|—
|—
|23
|Other
|257
|308
|234
|Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income
|1,212
|1,399
|2,083
|Servicing and other BaaS fees
|1,525
|1,131
|895
|Transaction fees
|1,309
|1,122
|1,052
|Interchange fees
|1,625
|1,539
|975
|Reimbursement of expenses
|1,637
|1,033
|1,026
|BaaS program income
|6,096
|4,825
|3,948
|BaaS credit enhancements
|60,826
|79,808
|51,027
|Baas fraud enhancements
|1,784
|923
|1,537
|BaaS indemnification income
|62,610
|80,731
|52,564
|Total BaaS income
|68,706
|85,556
|56,512
|Total noninterest income
|$
|69,918
|$
|86,955
|$
|58,595
Noninterest income was $69.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.1 million from $87.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a increase of $11.3 million from $58.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $16.9 million in total BaaS income. The $16.9 million decrease in total BaaS income included a $19.0 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $861,000 increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $1.3 million in BaaS program income. The increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher servicing and other BaaS fees, transaction fees and interchange fees and our primary BaaS source for recurring fee income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements). Additionally, community bank loan referral fees decreased $168,000 due to the continued high interest rate environment. Other income decreased $51,000 largely due to a decrease in SBA servicing fees. The $11.3 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $10.0 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements, an increase of $2.1 million in BaaS program income, partially offset by a decrease of $682,000 in loan referral fees.
Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 21 relationships, at varying stages, as of June 30, 2024. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense and are focusing on larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions.
We launched two new lending products through our CCBX segment in the first quarter of 2024 that can reach wide, established customer bases. One was a point-of-sale installment loan program. These loans are fully disclosed and offered as standard credit products, which we believe will minimize the concerns raised with respect to more typical point of sale "Buy Now Pay Later" offerings. The second product was a new credit card that will be marketed to CCBX partner customers who satisfy heightened underwriting standards.
The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.
|As of
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Active
|19
|19
|18
|Friends and family / testing
|1
|1
|1
|Implementation / onboarding
|1
|1
|1
|Signed letters of intent
|0
|0
|1
|Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship
|0
|0
|1
|Total CCBX relationships
|21
|21
|22
The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Noninterest Expense
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|17,005
|$
|17,984
|$
|16,309
|Legal and professional expenses
|3,631
|3,672
|4,645
|Data processing and software licenses
|2,924
|2,892
|1,972
|Occupancy
|1,686
|1,518
|1,143
|Point of sale expense
|852
|869
|814
|Director and staff expenses
|470
|400
|519
|FDIC assessments
|690
|683
|570
|Excise taxes
|(706
|)
|320
|531
|Marketing
|14
|53
|115
|Other
|1,383
|1,867
|1,722
|Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense
|27,949
|30,258
|28,340
|BaaS loan expense
|29,076
|24,837
|22,033
|BaaS fraud expense
|1,784
|923
|1,537
|BaaS loan and fraud expense
|30,860
|25,760
|23,570
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|58,809
|$
|56,018
|$
|51,910
Total noninterest expense increased $2.8 million to $58.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $56.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased $6.9 million from $51.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in BaaS expense (including a $861,000 increase in BaaS fraud expense and a $4.2 million increase in BaaS loan expense) (BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners), partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in excise taxes (due to the recording of $1.2 million business and occupation tax credit from the State of Washington as a result of a tax apportionment study completed to quantify revenue earned outside of the state of Washington. CCBX income is sourced to the state the partner is headquartered, and the majority of partners are located outside the state of Washington, therefore the credit was for taxes we paid on CCBX income to Washington state that was sourced to other states), $1.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $484,000 decrease in other expenses as a result of unanticipated expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 that did not recur in the current quarter and a $41,000 decrease in legal and professional fees as some of our risk management infrastructure projects are being completed. We continue to invest in our infrastructure and the automation of our processes so that they are scalable.
The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were largely due to an increase of $7.3 million in BaaS partner expense (including a $7.0 million increase in BaaS loan and an increase of $247,000 in BaaS fraud expense), a $952,000 increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology, $696,000 increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in business and occupation excise taxes as mentioned above, and a $1.0 million decrease in legal and professional fees as a result of risk management projects are being completed.
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The income tax provision was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to higher net income and lower than the quarter ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to lower net income compared to that quarter. Also contributing to the variances is the tax impact of stock equity award deductions which fluctuates based on activity. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.
Financial Condition Overview
Total assets increased $96.3 million, or 2.5%, to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to a $126.9 million increase in loans receivable partially offset by $8.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses, a $55.1 million decrease in interest earning deposits held at other banks, a $6.2 million increase in the credit enhancement asset and a $1.1 million decrease in accrued interest receivable. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans compared to $100.5 million sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total assets increased $426.3 million, or 12.1%, to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $318.9 million, a $182.0 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, and an increase of $46.6 million in the credit enhancement asset, partially offset by a decrease of $61.5 million in investment securities compared to June 30, 2023.
Loans Receivable
Total loans receivable increased $126.9 million to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2024, from $3.20 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $318.9 million from $3.01 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was the result of an increase of $98.1 million in CCBX loans as we continue to build back this portfolio with new loans, subject to enhanced credit standards, following several periods of shrinking this portfolio to optimize our balance sheet, and a $28.8 million increase in community bank loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $155.2 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio, maintain strong credit quality, and manage portfolio and partner limits. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2023 includes CCBX loan growth of $119.9 million and community bank loan growth of $199.0 million as of June 30, 2024.
The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:
|Consolidated
|As of June 30, 2024
|As of March 31, 2024
|As of June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Commercial and industrial loans:
|Capital call lines
|$
|109,133
|3.3
|%
|$
|135,671
|4.2
|%
|$
|138,428
|4.6
|%
|All other commercial & industrial loans
|186,167
|5.6
|201,555
|6.3
|215,401
|7.1
|Total commercial and industrial loans:
|295,300
|8.9
|337,226
|10.5
|353,829
|11.7
|Real estate loans:
|Construction, land and land development
|173,064
|5.2
|160,862
|5.0
|186,706
|6.2
|Residential real estate
|517,589
|15.5
|496,305
|15.5
|463,179
|15.4
|Commercial real estate
|1,357,979
|40.7
|1,342,489
|41.9
|1,164,088
|38.6
|Consumer and other loans
|990,270
|29.7
|870,134
|27.1
|846,459
|28.1
|Gross loans receivable
|3,334,202
|100.0
|%
|3,207,016
|100.0
|%
|3,014,261
|100.0
|%
|Net deferred origination fees
|(7,742
|)
|(7,462
|)
|(6,708
|)
|Loans receivable
|$
|3,326,460
|$
|3,199,554
|$
|3,007,553
|Loan Yield (1)
|11.23
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.85
|%
(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.
The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.
|Community Bank
|As of
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|144,436
|7.5
|%
|$
|154,395
|8.2
|%
|$
|155,078
|9.0
|%
|Real estate loans:
|Construction, land and land development loans
|173,064
|9.0
|160,862
|8.5
|186,706
|10.9
|Residential real estate loans
|229,639
|12.0
|231,157
|12.2
|211,966
|12.3
|Commercial real estate loans
|1,357,979
|70.8
|1,342,489
|71.0
|1,164,088
|67.7
|Consumer and other loans:
|Other consumer and other loans
|14,220
|0.7
|1,447
|0.1
|1,457
|0.1
|Gross Community Bank loans receivable
|1,919,338
|100.0
|%
|1,890,350
|100.0
|%
|1,719,295
|100.0
|%
|Net deferred origination fees
|(7,304
|)
|(7,068
|)
|(6,261
|)
|Loans receivable
|$
|1,912,034
|$
|1,883,282
|$
|1,713,034
|Loan Yield(1)
|6.52
|%
|6.46
|%
|6.28
|%
(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
|CCBX
|As of
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Commercial and industrial loans:
|Capital call lines
|$
|109,133
|7.7
|%
|$
|135,671
|10.3
|%
|$
|138,428
|10.7
|%
|All other commercial & industrial loans
|41,731
|3.0
|47,160
|3.6
|60,323
|4.7
|Real estate loans:
|Residential real estate loans
|287,950
|20.4
|265,148
|20.1
|251,213
|19.4
|Consumer and other loans:
|Credit cards
|549,241
|38.7
|505,706
|38.4
|379,642
|29.3
|Other consumer and other loans
|426,809
|30.2
|362,981
|27.6
|465,360
|35.9
|Gross CCBX loans receivable
|1,414,864
|100.0
|%
|1,316,666
|100.0
|%
|1,294,966
|100.0
|%
|Net deferred origination (fees) costs
|(438
|)
|(394
|)
|(447
|)
|Loans receivable
|$
|1,414,426
|$
|1,316,272
|$
|1,294,519
|Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2)
|17.77
|%
|17.34
|%
|16.95
|%
(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $80.5 million, or 2.3%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2024 from $3.46 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase was due to a $80.5 million increase in core deposits. Deposits in our community bank segment increased $52.9 million from $1.43 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024 and CCBX deposits increased $27.5 million, from $2.03 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2024. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposits increased $19.7 million, or 3.4%, to $593.8 million from $574.1 million at March 31, 2024. Community bank noninterest bearing deposits totaled $531.6 million or 35.7% of total community bank deposits and CCBX noninterest bearing deposits totaled $62.2 million, or 3.0% of total CCBX deposits. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $66.1 million, savings deposits decreased $5.3 million, and time deposits decreased $22,000. Included in total deposits is $352.3 million in IntraFi network reciprocal interest bearing demand and money market accounts as of June 30, 2024, which provides our larger deposit customers with fully insured deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $532.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $495.6 million as of March 31, 2024.
Total deposits increased $380.9 million, or 12.0%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.16 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $131.8 million, or 18.2%, to $593.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $725.6 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of customer movement from noninterest to interest bearing accounts. Interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $542.6 million, or 23.4%, to $2.87 billion at June 30, 2024, and savings deposits decreased $20.2 million, or 22.7%, and time deposits decreased $9.7 million, or 39.2%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $403.4 million, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023, to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2024 and community bank deposits decreased $22.5 million, from $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. Uninsured deposits decreased to $532.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $632.1 million as of June 30, 2023 primarily as a result of increased usage of our cash sweep and exchange services to other banks for increased FDIC insurance coverage as described below.
Additionally, as of June 30, 2024, $117.7 million in CCBX customer deposits were transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis for additional FDIC insurance coverage. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.
The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.
|Consolidated
|As of June 30, 2024
|As of March 31, 2024
|As of June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Amount
|
Percent of
Total
Deposits
|Balance
|
Percent of
Total
Deposits
|Balance
|
Percent of
Total
Deposits
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|593,789
|16.8
|%
|$
|574,112
|16.6
|%
|$
|725,592
|22.9
|%
|Interest bearing demand and
money market
|2,865,773
|80.9
|2,799,667
|80.9
|2,323,164
|73.5
|Savings
|68,777
|1.9
|74,085
|2.1
|88,991
|2.8
|Total core deposits
|3,528,339
|99.6
|3,447,864
|99.6
|3,137,747
|99.2
|Brokered deposits
|1
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|1
|—
|Time deposits less than $100,000
|6,741
|0.2
|7,199
|0.2
|9,741
|0.3
|Time deposits $100,000 and over
|8,351
|0.2
|7,915
|0.2
|15,083
|0.5
|Total
|$
|3,543,432
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,462,979
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,162,572
|100.0
|%
|Cost of deposits (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.49
|%
|2.72
|%
(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.
The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.
|Community Bank
|As of
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|531,555
|35.7
|%
|$
|515,443
|35.9
|%
|$
|621,012
|41.1
|%
|Interest bearing demand and
money market
|876,668
|59.0
|834,725
|58.2
|778,475
|51.6
|Savings
|63,627
|4.3
|68,747
|4.8
|85,146
|5.7
|Total core deposits
|1,471,850
|99.0
|1,418,915
|98.9
|1,484,633
|98.4
|Brokered deposits
|1
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|Time deposits less than $100,000
|6,741
|0.5
|7,199
|0.5
|9,741
|0.6
|Time deposits $100,000 and over
|8,351
|0.5
|7,915
|0.6
|15,083
|1.0
|Total Community Bank deposits
|$
|1,486,943
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,434,030
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,509,458
|100.0
|%
|Cost of deposits(1)
|1.77
|%
|1.66
|%
|0.98
|%
(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.
|CCBX
|As of
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Balance
|% to Total
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|62,234
|3.0
|%
|$
|58,669
|2.9
|%
|$
|104,580
|6.3
|%
|Interest bearing demand and
money market
|1,989,105
|96.7
|1,964,942
|96.8
|1,544,689
|93.5
|Savings
|5,150
|0.3
|5,338
|0.3
|3,845
|0.2
|Total core deposits
|2,056,489
|100.0
|2,028,949
|100.0
|1,653,114
|100.0
|BaaS-brokered deposits
|—
|0.0
|—
|0.0
|—
|—
|Total CCBX deposits
|$
|2,056,489
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,028,949
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,653,114
|100.0
|%
|Cost of deposits (1)
|4.92
|%
|4.93
|%
|4.42
|%
(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.
Borrowings
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $650.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2024.
Shareholders’ Equity
The Company had a cash balance of $5.3 million as of June 30, 2024, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $593,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.
Total shareholders’ equity increased $13.0 million since March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $11.6 million in net earnings, combined with an increase of $1.4 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Capital Ratios
The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2024, as summarized in the following table.
|(unaudited)
|Coastal
Community
Bank
|Coastal
Financial
Corporation
|
Minimum Well
Capitalized
Ratios under
Prompt
Corrective
Action (1)
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets)
|9.24
|%
|8.31
|%
|5.00
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|10.15
|%
|9.03
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|10.15
|%
|9.13
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|11.44
|%
|11.70
|%
|10.00
|%
(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.
Asset Quality
The total allowance for credit losses was $147.9 million and 4.45% of loans receivable at June 30, 2024 compared to $139.3 million and 4.35% at March 31, 2024 and $110.8 million and 3.68% at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $126.9 million and 8.97% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2024, with $21.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.10% of total community bank loans receivable.
The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:
|As of June 30, 2024
|As of March 31, 2024
|As of June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Loans receivable
|$
|1,912,034
|$
|1,414,426
|$
|3,326,460
|$
|1,883,282
|$
|1,316,272
|$
|3,199,554
|$
|1,713,034
|$
|1,294,519
|$
|3,007,553
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,045
|)
|(126,869
|)
|(147,914
|)
|(21,384
|)
|(117,874
|)
|(139,258
|)
|(20,653
|)
|(90,109
|)
|(110,762
|)
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable
|1.10
|%
|8.97
|%
|4.45
|%
|1.14
|%
|8.96
|%
|4.35
|%
|1.21
|%
|6.96
|%
|3.68
|%
Provision for credit losses - loans totaled $61.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $79.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $52.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $53.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $57.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $31.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 6.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to 7.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which we believe is a result of the steps we took to strengthen our credit quality. Provisions for credit losses – loans decreased largely due to a steadying of expected loss rates on CCBX loans receivable. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $353.6 million loan portfolio. At June 30, 2024, our portion of this portfolio represented $17.7 million in loans. The provision on the Company's portion of the portfolio was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Net charge-offs for this $17.7 million in loans were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $917,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|2
|$
|55,205
|$
|55,207
|$
|15
|$
|58,979
|$
|58,994
|$
|9
|$
|32,290
|$
|32,299
|Gross recoveries
|(4
|)
|(1,969
|)
|(1,973
|)
|(4
|)
|(1,772
|)
|(1,776
|)
|—
|(1,340
|)
|(1,340
|)
|Net charge-offs
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|53,236
|$
|53,234
|$
|11
|$
|57,207
|$
|57,218
|$
|9
|$
|30,950
|$
|30,959
|Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.00
|%
|15.72
|%
|6.57
|%
|0.00
|%
|18.18
|%
|7.34
|%
|0.00
|%
|9.78
|%
|4.19
|%
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Community
Bank
|CCBX
|Total
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|17
|$
|114,184
|$
|114,201
|$
|59
|$
|66,407
|$
|66,466
|Gross recoveries
|(8
|)
|(3,741
|)
|(3,749
|)
|(5
|)
|(3,200
|)
|(3,205
|)
|Net charge-offs
|$
|9
|$
|110,443
|$
|110,452
|$
|54
|$
|63,207
|$
|63,261
|Net charge-offs to
average loans (1)
|0.00
|%
|16.90
|%
|6.95
|%
|0.01
|%
|10.92
|%
|4.50
|%
(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.
The decrease in the Company’s provision for credit losses - loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is largely the result of a steadying of expected loss rates in our CCBX portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $62.2 million provision for credit losses - loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $79.7 million provision for credit losses - loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, largely as a result of the mix in CCBX loans receivable. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.
In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.
The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $341,000 and was needed for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to provision recaptures of $199,000 and $47,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Community bank
|$
|(341
|)
|$
|(199
|)
|$
|(47
|)
|$
|(540
|)
|$
|381
|CCBX
|62,231
|79,717
|52,645
|141,948
|95,761
|Total provision expense
|$
|61,890
|$
|79,518
|$
|52,598
|$
|141,408
|$
|96,142
At June 30, 2024, our nonperforming assets were $53.2 million, or 1.34% of total assets, compared to $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $33.7 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2024, $43.9 million of the $45.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.71% at March 31, 2024, and 1.12% at June 30, 2023.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there were $2,000 community bank net recoveries and $7.9 million nonperforming community bank loans, including a multifamily loan for $6.9 million with a $1.1 million reserve to align with purchase sale agreement. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 $53.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.
The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|As of June 30,
2024
|As of March 31,
2024
|As of June 30,
2023
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|5
|Real estate loans:
|Construction, land and land development
|—
|—
|66
|Residential real estate
|213
|212
|186
|Commercial real estate
|7,731
|7,731
|7,142
|Total nonaccrual loans
|7,944
|7,943
|7,399
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
|Commercial & industrial loans
|1,278
|1,793
|808
|Real estate loans:
|Residential real estate loans
|2,722
|1,796
|1,722
|Consumer and other loans:
|Credit cards
|36,465
|37,603
|18,306
|Other consumer and other loans
|4,779
|5,731
|5,492
|Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|45,244
|46,923
|26,328
|Total nonperforming loans
|53,188
|54,866
|33,727
|Real estate owned
|—
|—
|—
|Repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|53,188
|$
|54,866
|$
|33,727
|Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable
|1.60
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.12
|%
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.34
|%
|1.42
|%
|0.95
|%
The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.
|Community Bank
|As of
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|5
|Real estate:
|Construction, land and land development
|—
|—
|66
|Residential real estate
|213
|212
|186
|Commercial real estate
|7,731
|7,731
|7,142
|Total nonaccrual loans
|7,944
|7,943
|7,399
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
|Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|7,944
|7,943
|7,399
|Other real estate owned
|—
|—
|—
|Repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|7,944
|$
|7,943
|$
|7,399
|Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|CCBX
|As of
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
|Commercial & industrial loans
|1,278
|1,793
|808
|Real estate loans:
|Residential real estate loans
|2,722
|1,796
|1,722
|Consumer and other loans:
|Credit cards
|36,465
|37,603
|18,306
|Other consumer and other loans
|4,779
|5,731
|5,492
|Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|45,244
|46,923
|26,328
|Total nonperforming loans
|45,244
|46,923
|26,328
|Other real estate owned
|—
|—
|—
|Repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|45,244
|$
|46,923
|$
|26,328
|Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets
|1.14
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.74
|%
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.96 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|ASSETS
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|59,995
|$
|32,790
|$
|29,783
|Interest earning deposits with other banks
|427,250
|482,338
|245,277
|Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
|39
|41
|98,167
|Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost
|49,174
|50,049
|12,563
|Other investments
|10,664
|10,583
|12,037
|Loans held for sale
|—
|797
|35,923
|Loans receivable
|3,326,460
|3,199,554
|3,007,553
|Allowance for credit losses
|(147,914
|)
|(139,258
|)
|(110,762
|)
|Total loans receivable, net
|3,178,546
|3,060,296
|2,896,791
|CCBX credit enhancement asset
|143,485
|137,276
|96,928
|CCBX receivable
|11,520
|10,369
|19,113
|Premises and equipment, net
|24,526
|22,995
|18,903
|Lease right-of-use assets
|5,635
|5,756
|6,216
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,617
|24,681
|21,581
|Bank-owned life insurance, net
|13,132
|12,991
|12,873
|Deferred tax asset, net
|2,221
|2,221
|25,764
|Other assets
|11,742
|12,075
|3,364
|Total assets
|$
|3,961,546
|$
|3,865,258
|$
|3,535,283
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits
|$
|3,543,432
|$
|3,462,979
|$
|3,162,572
|Subordinated debt, net
|44,219
|44,181
|44,069
|Junior subordinated debentures, net
|3,591
|3,590
|3,589
|Deferred compensation
|405
|442
|547
|Accrued interest payable
|999
|1,061
|766
|Lease liabilities
|5,821
|5,946
|6,413
|CCBX payable
|34,536
|33,095
|27,714
|Other liabilities
|11,850
|10,255
|16,951
|Total liabilities
|3,644,853
|3,561,549
|3,262,621
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock
|132,989
|131,601
|128,315
|Retained earnings
|183,706
|172,110
|146,029
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(1,682
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|316,693
|303,709
|272,662
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,961,546
|$
|3,865,258
|$
|3,535,283
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|90,944
|$
|84,621
|$
|80,199
|Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
|5,683
|4,780
|2,678
|Interest on investment securities
|686
|1,034
|653
|Dividends on other investments
|174
|37
|156
|Total interest income
|97,487
|90,472
|83,686
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|30,578
|28,867
|20,675
|Interest on borrowed funds
|672
|669
|661
|Total interest expense
|31,250
|29,536
|21,336
|Net interest income
|66,237
|60,936
|62,350
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|62,325
|83,158
|52,253
|Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses
|3,912
|(22,222
|)
|10,097
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Deposit service charges and fees
|946
|908
|989
|Loan referral fees
|—
|168
|682
|Gain on sales of loans, net
|—
|—
|23
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|9
|15
|155
|Other income
|257
|308
|234
|Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income
|1,212
|1,399
|2,083
|Servicing and other BaaS fees
|1,525
|1,131
|895
|Transaction fees
|1,309
|1,122
|1,052
|Interchange fees
|1,625
|1,539
|975
|Reimbursement of expenses
|1,637
|1,033
|1,026
|BaaS program income
|6,096
|4,825
|3,948
|BaaS credit enhancements
|60,826
|79,808
|51,027
|BaaS fraud enhancements
|1,784
|923
|1,537
|BaaS indemnification income
|62,610
|80,731
|52,564
|Total noninterest income
|69,918
|86,955
|58,595
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,005
|17,984
|16,309
|Occupancy
|1,686
|1,518
|1,143
|Data processing and software licenses
|2,924
|2,892
|1,972
|Legal and professional expenses
|3,631
|3,672
|4,645
|Point of sale expense
|852
|869
|814
|Excise taxes
|(706
|)
|320
|531
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments
|690
|683
|570
|Director and staff expenses
|470
|400
|519
|Marketing
|14
|53
|115
|Other expense
|1,383
|1,867
|1,722
|Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense
|27,949
|30,258
|28,340
|BaaS loan expense
|29,076
|24,837
|22,033
|BaaS fraud expense
|1,784
|923
|1,537
|BaaS loan and fraud expense
|30,860
|25,760
|23,570
|Total noninterest expense
|58,809
|56,018
|51,910
|Income before provision for income taxes
|15,021
|8,715
|16,782
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|3,425
|1,915
|3,876
|NET INCOME
|$
|11,596
|$
|6,800
|$
|12,906
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.97
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.95
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|13,412,667
|13,340,997
|13,275,640
|Diluted
|13,736,508
|13,676,917
|13,597,763
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|175,565
|$
|146,630
|Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
|10,463
|5,775
|Interest on investment securities
|1,720
|1,206
|Dividends on other investments
|211
|186
|Total interest income
|187,959
|153,797
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|59,445
|35,633
|Interest on borrowed funds
|1,341
|1,323
|Total interest expense
|60,786
|36,956
|Net interest income
|127,173
|116,841
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|145,483
|95,950
|Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses
|(18,310
|)
|20,891
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Deposit service charges and fees
|1,854
|1,899
|Loan referral fees
|168
|682
|Gain on sales of loans, net
|—
|146
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|24
|194
|Other income
|565
|533
|Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income
|2,611
|3,454
|Servicing and other BaaS fees
|2,656
|1,843
|Transaction fees
|2,431
|1,969
|Interchange fees
|3,164
|1,764
|Reimbursement of expenses
|2,670
|1,947
|BaaS program income
|10,921
|7,523
|BaaS credit enhancements
|140,634
|93,389
|BaaS fraud enhancements
|2,707
|3,536
|BaaS indemnification income
|143,341
|96,925
|Total noninterest income
|156,873
|107,902
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|34,989
|31,884
|Occupancy
|3,204
|2,362
|Data processing and software licenses
|5,816
|3,812
|Legal and professional expenses
|7,303
|7,707
|Point of sale expense
|1,721
|1,567
|Excise taxes
|(386
|)
|986
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments
|1,373
|1,165
|Director and staff expenses
|870
|1,145
|Marketing
|67
|210
|Other expense
|3,250
|2,612
|Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense
|58,207
|53,450
|BaaS loan expense
|53,913
|39,587
|BaaS fraud expense
|2,707
|3,536
|BaaS loan and fraud expense
|56,620
|43,123
|Total noninterest expense
|114,827
|96,573
|Income before provision for income taxes
|23,736
|32,220
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|5,340
|6,923
|NET INCOME
|$
|18,396
|$
|25,297
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.91
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.34
|$
|1.86
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|13,376,832
|13,236,517
|Diluted
|13,706,713
|13,603,594
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits with other banks
|$
|418,165
|$
|5,683
|5.47
|%
|$
|350,868
|$
|4,780
|5.48
|%
|$
|211,369
|$
|2,678
|5.08
|%
|Investment securities, available for sale (2)
|43
|—
|3.13
|64,878
|349
|2.16
|100,278
|534
|2.14
|Investment securities, held to maturity (2)
|49,737
|686
|5.55
|50,490
|685
|5.46
|10,047
|119
|4.75
|Other investments
|10,592
|174
|6.61
|10,262
|37
|1.45
|11,773
|156
|5.31
|Loans receivable (3)
|3,258,042
|90,944
|11.23
|3,137,271
|84,621
|10.85
|2,965,287
|80,199
|10.85
|Total interest earning assets
|3,736,579
|97,487
|10.49
|3,613,769
|90,472
|10.07
|3,298,754
|83,686
|10.18
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(138,472
|)
|(114,985
|)
|(87,713
|)
|Other noninterest earning assets
|255,205
|229,437
|194,747
|Total assets
|$
|3,853,312
|$
|3,728,221
|$
|3,405,788
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|2,854,575
|$
|30,578
|4.31
|%
|$
|2,728,884
|$
|28,867
|4.25
|%
|$
|2,326,702
|$
|20,675
|3.56
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,648
|3
|0.73
|5
|—
|5.43
|—
|—
|—
|Subordinated debt
|44,197
|598
|5.44
|44,159
|598
|5.45
|44,047
|596
|5.43
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3,590
|71
|7.95
|3,590
|71
|7.95
|3,589
|65
|7.26
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,904,010
|31,250
|4.33
|2,776,638
|29,536
|4.28
|2,374,338
|21,336
|3.60
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|584,661
|595,693
|717,256
|Other liabilities
|58,267
|58,829
|49,085
|Total shareholders' equity
|306,374
|297,061
|265,109
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,853,312
|$
|3,728,221
|$
|3,405,788
|Net interest income
|$
|66,237
|$
|60,936
|$
|62,350
|Interest rate spread
|6.17
|%
|5.79
|%
|6.57
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|7.13
|%
|6.78
|%
|7.58
|%
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Community Bank
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|$
|1,895,699
|$
|30,741
|6.52
|%
|$
|1,871,414
|$
|30,052
|6.46
|%
|$
|1,695,881
|$
|26,567
|6.28
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|1,895,699
|30,741
|6.52
|1,871,414
|30,052
|6.46
|1,695,881
|26,567
|6.28
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|938,033
|6,459
|2.77
|%
|922,340
|6,013
|2.62
|%
|875,760
|3,663
|1.68
|%
|Intrabank liability
|429,452
|5,836
|5.47
|410,993
|5,599
|5.48
|196,552
|2,490
|5.08
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,367,485
|12,295
|3.62
|1,333,333
|11,612
|3.50
|1,072,312
|6,153
|2.30
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|528,214
|538,081
|623,570
|Net interest income
|$
|18,446
|$
|18,440
|$
|20,414
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.91
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.83
|%
|CCBX
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)(4)
|$
|1,362,343
|$
|60,203
|17.77
|%
|$
|1,265,857
|$
|54,569
|17.34
|%
|$
|1,269,406
|$
|53,632
|16.95
|%
|Intrabank asset
|610,646
|8,299
|5.47
|598,299
|8,151
|5.48
|275,222
|3,487
|5.08
|Total interest earning assets
|1,972,989
|68,502
|13.96
|1,864,156
|62,720
|13.53
|1,544,628
|57,119
|14.83
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|1,916,542
|24,119
|5.06
|%
|1,806,544
|22,854
|5.09
|%
|1,450,942
|17,012
|4.70
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,916,542
|24,119
|5.06
|1,806,544
|22,854
|5.09
|1,450,942
|17,012
|4.70
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|56,447
|57,612
|93,686
|Net interest income
|$
|44,383
|$
|39,866
|$
|40,107
|Net interest margin(3)
|9.05
|%
|8.60
|%
|10.41
|%
|Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5)
|3.12
|%
|3.24
|%
|4.69
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Treasury & Administration
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits with other banks
|$
|418,165
|$
|5,683
|5.47
|%
|$
|350,868
|$
|4,780
|5.48
|%
|$
|211,369
|$
|2,678
|5.08
|%
|Investment securities, available for sale (6)
|43
|—
|3.13
|64,878
|349
|2.16
|100,278
|534
|2.14
|Investment securities, held to maturity (6)
|49,737
|686
|5.55
|50,490
|685
|5.46
|10,047
|119
|4.75
|Other investments
|10,592
|174
|6.61
|10,262
|37
|1.45
|11,773
|156
|5.31
|Total interest earning assets
|478,537
|6,543
|5.50
|%
|476,498
|—
|5,851
|4.94
|%
|333,467
|3,487
|4.19
|%
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|FHLB advances and borrowings
|$
|1,648
|$
|3
|0.73
|%
|5
|—
|5.43
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Subordinated debt
|44,197
|598
|5.44
|%
|44,159
|598
|5.45
|%
|44,047
|596
|5.43
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3,590
|71
|7.95
|3,590
|71
|7.95
|3,589
|65
|7.26
|Intrabank liability, net (7)
|181,194
|2,463
|5.47
|187,306
|2,552
|5.48
|78,670
|997
|5.08
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|230,629
|3,135
|5.47
|235,060
|3,221
|5.51
|126,306
|1,658
|5.27
|Net interest income
|$
|3,408
|$
|2,630
|$
|1,829
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.86
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.20
|%
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits with other banks
|$
|384,517
|$
|10,463
|5.47
|%
|$
|241,368
|$
|5,775
|4.82
|%
|Investment securities, available for sale (2)
|32,460
|349
|2.16
|100,276
|1,069
|2.15
|Investment securities, held to maturity (2)
|50,114
|1,371
|5.50
|6,023
|137
|4.59
|Other investments
|10,427
|211
|4.07
|11,206
|186
|3.35
|Loans receivable (3)
|3,197,656
|175,565
|11.04
|2,837,442
|146,630
|10.42
|Total interest earning assets
|3,675,174
|187,959
|10.28
|3,196,315
|153,797
|9.70
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(126,729
|)
|(84,417
|)
|Other noninterest earning assets
|242,321
|183,516
|Total assets
|$
|3,790,766
|$
|3,295,414
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|2,791,729
|$
|59,445
|4.28
|%
|$
|2,199,168
|$
|35,633
|3.27
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|827
|3
|0.73
|—
|—
|—
|Subordinated debt
|44,178
|1,196
|5.44
|44,028
|1,195
|5.47
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3,590
|142
|7.95
|3,588
|128
|7.19
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,840,324
|60,786
|4.30
|2,246,784
|36,956
|3.32
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|590,177
|746,436
|Other liabilities
|58,548
|43,299
|Total shareholders' equity
|301,718
|258,895
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,790,767
|$
|3,295,414
|Net interest income
|$
|127,173
|$
|116,841
|Interest rate spread
|5.98
|%
|6.39
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|6.96
|%
|7.37
|%
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – YEAR-TO-DATE
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Community Bank
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|$
|1,883,557
|$
|60,793
|6.49
|%
|$
|1,670,076
|$
|50,779
|6.13
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|1,883,557
|60,793
|6.49
|1,670,076
|50,779
|6.13
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|930,186
|12,472
|2.70
|%
|864,518
|6,197
|1.45
|%
|Intrabank liability
|420,224
|11,435
|5.47
|145,890
|3,569
|4.93
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,350,410
|23,907
|3.56
|1,010,408
|9,766
|1.95
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|533,147
|659,668
|Net interest income
|$
|36,886
|$
|41,013
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.94
|%
|4.95
|%
|CCBX
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)(4)
|$
|1,314,099
|$
|114,772
|17.56
|%
|$
|1,167,366
|$
|95,851
|16.56
|%
|Intrabank asset
|604,474
|16,450
|5.47
|254,052
|6,139
|4.87
|Total interest earning assets
|1,918,573
|131,222
|13.75
|1,421,418
|101,990
|14.47
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|1,861,543
|46,973
|5.07
|%
|1,334,650
|29,436
|4.45
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,861,543
|46,973
|5.07
|1,334,650
|29,436
|4.45
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|57,030
|86,768
|Net interest income
|$
|84,249
|$
|72,554
|Net interest margin(3)
|8.83
|%
|10.29
|%
|Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5)
|3.18
|%
|4.68
|%
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Yield /
Cost (1)
|Treasury & Administration
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits with other banks
|$
|384,517
|$
|10,463
|5.47
|%
|$
|241,368
|$
|5,775
|4.82
|%
|Investment securities, available for sale (6)
|32,460
|349
|2.16
|100,276
|1,069
|2.15
|Investment securities, held to maturity (6)
|50,114
|1,371
|5.50
|6,023
|137
|4.59
|Other investments
|10,427
|211
|4.07
|11,206
|186
|3.35
|Total interest earning assets
|477,518
|12,394
|5.22
|358,873
|7,167
|4.03
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|FHLB advances and borrowings
|827
|3
|0.73
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Subordinated debt
|44,178
|1,196
|5.44
|44,028
|1,195
|5.47
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3,590
|142
|7.95
|3,588
|128
|7.19
|Intrabank liability, net (7)
|184,250
|5,015
|5.47
|108,162
|2,570
|4.79
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|232,845
|6,356
|5.49
|155,778
|3,893
|5.04
|Net interest income
|$
|6,038
|$
|3,274
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.54
|%
|1.84
|%
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.
|COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|Income Statement Data:
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|97,487
|$
|90,472
|$
|88,243
|$
|88,331
|$
|83,686
|Interest expense
|31,250
|29,536
|28,586
|26,102
|21,336
|Net interest income
|66,237
|60,936
|59,657
|62,229
|62,350
|Provision for credit losses
|62,325
|83,158
|60,789
|27,253
|52,253
|Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses
|3,912
|(22,222
|)
|(1,132
|)
|34,976
|10,097
|Noninterest income
|69,918
|86,955
|64,694
|34,579
|58,595
|Noninterest expense
|58,809
|56,018
|51,703
|56,501
|51,910
|Provision for income tax
|3,425
|1,915
|2,847
|2,784
|3,876
|Net income
|11,596
|6,800
|9,012
|10,270
|12,906
|As of and for the Three Month Period
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|487,245