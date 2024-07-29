Foresight Collaborates with Higer Bus Company and Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University to Enhance Autonomous Bus Perception

The parties engaged in a project to jointly develop a multi-sensor 3D perception fusion technology for Higer’s autonomous electric bus

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of an agreement for a paid proof of concept (POC) project with Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (“XJTLU”), China’s largest Sino-foreign cooperative university. The project aims to install and integrate Foresight’s QuadSight® technology into Higer Bus Company Limited (“Higer”) autonomous buses.

The project scope is to jointly develop advanced multi-sensor perception fusion and visualization modeling technology specifically designed for autonomous driving applications. The technology will be initially implemented on Higer's autonomous electric buses. Foresight’s QuadSight 3D perception capabilities, combining visible-light and thermal cameras, will be used to accurately detect objects surrounding the vehicle in challenging environmental and weather conditions.

“Our collaboration with XJTLU and Higer represents a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of autonomous bus technology for both European and Asian markets, addressing critical safety and performance challenges in public transportation,” said Oren Bar-On, CEO of Foresight Asia. “By combining Foresight’s advanced perception technology with their respective strengths in academia and automotive manufacturing, we aim to develop safe and reliable autonomous bus solutions that can adapt to the unique challenges of both European and Asian urban environments.”

About Higer Bus Company

Higer Bus Company Limited was established in 1998 and is commonly known as 'Suzhou Jinlong'. With annual sales exceeding ten billion CNY, Higer buses operate across more than 130 countries and regions worldwide, paving a sustainable path for rapid development. The company has been listed among the 'Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in China' for 16 consecutive years and has become a national automobile whole vehicle export base enterprise and one of China's Top 100 Enterprise Information Technology companies.

About Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is an international university established in May 2006 through the partnership among Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. XJTLU is currently the largest Sino-foreign cooperative university in China. The university offers 48 undergraduate programs, 48 master's programs, and 17 doctoral research programs. It has nearly 2,300 staff members and over 25,000 students.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com , follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

