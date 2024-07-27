27 July 2024

711

On the telephone conversation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

On July 27, 2024, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

During the telephone talk, the parties exchanged views on current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations.

The chiefs of external policy agencies paid special attention to arranging high level contacts both in bilateral format, as well as in the framework of international forums and meetings.

Constructive determination towards expanding and strengthening trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between two states was underlined.