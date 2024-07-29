(At a CAGR of 9.4%) Coherent Optical Equipment Market Analysis: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook

coherent optical equipment market size

An increase in internet penetration across the globe acts as one of the major factors that is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Coherent Optical Equipment Market, By Technology, Equipment, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the coherent optical equipment market size was valued at $18.64 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Coherent optical equipment includes all the devices in the optical network that promotes 100G+ speed for information transmission. The coherent optical equipment enables high-gain soft-decision forward error correction, spectral shaping, programmability, and strong mitigation to dispersion. It provides enhanced network flexibility and programmability by supporting different baud rates and modulation formats. This results in superior network flexibility in line rates, with scalability from 100G to 400G and beyond per single signal carrier, delivering increased data throughput at a lower cost per bit. Significant surge in the bandwidth requirements for minimizing latency issues and providing smooth transmission of data are the major factors driving the coherent optical equipment market growth.

The global coherent optical equipment market is expected to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to significant increase in network traffic due to rise in M2M connections, mobiles, and wireless devices. Furthermore, rise in internet penetration has increased the number of internet users, which, in turn, has resulted in surge in number of consumers who use various online platforms. Thus, all these factors collectively have augment the growth of the global market.

Enormous demand for high quality visuals and audio with rapid internet speed across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the coherent optical equipment market. In addition, upsurge in demand for high-speed bandwidth demand across the telecom sector fuels the growth of the market. However, high initial cost required for the deployment of coherent optical equipment hampers the growth of the global market. Conversely, technological advancements such as AI and machine learning are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Rising trends that boost the growth of coherent optical equipment market include surge in demand for high-speed broadband connections especially in developing countries, rise in demand for optical sensing & communication applications for diverse purposes, and upsurge in need for fast & improved network services across the globe.

North America dominated the overall coherent optical equipment market trends in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high convergence of new social media platforms and applications that have boosted the network traffic in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific coherent optical equipment market include advent of digital transformation and significant presence of telecom operators that are expanding their 5G infrastructure in the region. In addition, affluent consumer demand for high-speed connectivity and favorable government initiatives toward developing network infrastructure are further driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation. Players operating in the market have witnessed lucrative opportunities for high spectrum networking solutions and services especially due to digitalization. This study includes the coherent optical equipment market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings of the Study:

1. By technology, the 100G segment dominated the coherent optical equipment market. However, the 200G segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the coherent optical equipment industry.

2. Based on equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment is anticipated garner the highest revenue in coherent optical equipment market share in 2018.

3. As per application, the networking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018.

4. Depending on end-user, the service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the industries sector is expected to witness considerable growth soon.

5. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the upcoming years.

