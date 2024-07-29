Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share; Board of Directors Approves Additional 5% Stock Buyback Authorization; Criticized Assets Decreased 18%

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.35 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.1 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.39 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $3.2 million and $0.31 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, respectively.



The Company’s second quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2024: (1) lower nonaccrual interest income of $0.4 million recognized in net interest income in the second quarter relative to the first quarter; (2) a $0.73 million increase in negative provision for credit losses to $1.53 million in the second quarter; (3) lower non-interest income of $1.4 million due to lower gain on sale of loans and net losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2024; and (4) lower non-interest expense of $0.5 million largely due to lower SBA recourse reserves and lower professional expenses, partially offset by higher compensation expenses largely due to annual merit increases and the write-down of a closed branch office in the second quarter.

Book value per share improved to $17.10 at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.61 at March 31, 2024, and $15.81 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $13.91 at June 30, 2024, compared to $13.43 at March 31, 2024, and a 10.3% increase from $12.61 at June 30, 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, tangible book value was positively influenced by net income, lower unrealized loss on the available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio, reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) and intangible amortization. Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.77% at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.50% at March 31, 2024. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 was 8.09% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.83% at March 31, 2024, with the changes above impacted favorably by asset shrinkage, partially offset by share repurchases.

“I was pleased with our execution of strategic objectives during the quarter that further strengthened franchise value. The quarter reflected our balance sheet optimization efforts, improving credit quality, and net interest margin expansion. A planned decrease in loans and strong earnings pushed our TCE ratio to 8.09%, giving management the flexibility to repurchase shares under the new share repurchase authorization approved by our board this month. Asset quality improvements, a reduction in loan receivables by $22 million, and improving Moody’s economic outlook resulted in a negative provision of $1.53 million while maintaining a healthy reserve for credit losses to total loans at 1.48%. Our credit and pricing discipline is stabilizing our NIM, with newly originated loans offsetting modestly higher deposit costs,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

June 30, 2024, Highlights:

Quarterly earnings were $3.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and an increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, earnings of $3.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share.

Net interest income decreased $0.3 million to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $11.9 million the previous quarter and decreased $0.1 million from the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower interest income recognized from nonaccrual loan payoffs of $0.4 million.

The net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.77% for the previous quarter, and 2.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. First quarter 2024 was impacted by nonaccrual payoffs of $0.4 million which added approximately 9 basis points to the first quarter net interest margin. The net interest margin excluding interest income from nonaccrual loan payoff was an increase of 4 basis points.

In the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, a negative provision for credit losses of $1.525 million was recorded compared to $0.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a provision for credit losses of $0.45 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The second quarter of 2024 negative provision was due to decreases in ACL related to: (1) $0.6 million due to the impact of loan portfolio decreases and credit quality improvements; (2) $0.6 million due to improvements in the economic scenario per Moody’s, our third-party provider; and (3) reductions in off-balance sheet reserves to fund commitments of $0.3 million. The first quarter negative provision was due to: (1) a decrease in the allowance for credit losses on individually evaluated loans of $0.5 million; (2) a reduction in the ACL on unfunded construction loan commitments; and (3) net loan recoveries.

Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to lower gain on sale of loans and higher net losses on equity securities, and was $1.0 million lower compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expenses decreased $478 thousand to $10.3 million from $10.8 million for the previous quarter and increased $453 thousand from $9.8 million one year earlier. The decrease in the current quarter relative to the first quarter was primarily related to $0.4 million in lower SBA recourse reserves and professional services partially offset by $0.2 million in branch closure costs.

Gross loans decreased by $21.7 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.43 billion from $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease was largely due to criticized loan principal reductions and lower origination activity.

Total deposits decreased by $7.9 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.52 billion from $1.53 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects the seasonal decreases in public deposits partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances were reduced $8.0 million to $31.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $39.5 million at March 31, 2024.

The effective tax rate increased to 22.1% for the current quarter from 21.3% in the previous quarter and decreased from 25.5% one year earlier. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024, of 21.6% is the current estimated effective tax rate for fiscal 2024. The decrease in the tax rate from the second quarter of 2023 is due to the impact of the Wisconsin tax change approved in the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets were $10.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.6 million at March 31, 2024.

Special mention loans decreased by $4.9 million to $8.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $13.7 million at March 31, 2024.

Common stock totaling 109 thousand shares were repurchased in the second quarter of 2024 at an average price of $11.28 per share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, 159 thousand shares of common stock were repurchased at an average price of $11.48 per share.

On July 25, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an additional stock repurchase program of 5% or 512 thousand shares.

In March, the Company notified its customers that it would be closing the St. Peter, Minnesota branch in late June 2024, with account balances transferred to the nearest branch which is 13 miles away. The branch closure cost recognized in the second quarter was $0.2 million.

The efficiency ratio was 72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with the increase largely due to lower non-interest income.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased by $17.0 million during the quarter to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $8.2 million during the quarter to $36.9 million at June 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in clearing balances of $4.8 million and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $2.9 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $5.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $146.4 million from $151.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to: (1) the exchange of $2.25 million of a community development financial institution’s senior debt for a preferred equity interest in the company’s operating subsidiary, resulting in a decrease in AFS securities and an increase in equity securities; and (2) $3.8 million principal repayments, offset by an increase in the market value of the AFS portfolio of $0.8 million. The senior debt to preferred equity exchange resulted in recognition of a $0.4 million loss, reflected in net losses on investment securities on the consolidated statement of operations, and a $0.2 million reduction of unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) on the consolidated balance sheet from March 31, 2024, included in the $0.8 million AFS AOCI increase.

Securities held to maturity decreased $1.3 million to $88.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $89.9 million at March 31, 2024, due to principal repayments.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of AFS and HTM securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 11.48% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.44% at March 31, 2024.

On-balance sheet liquidity collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $714.1 million, or 289% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at June 30, 2024, and $697 million, or 263% at March 2024.

Gross loans decreased by $21.7 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to loan payoffs exceeding origination activity. Commercial real estate loans decreased $16.5 million, and construction and land development loans decreased $5.7 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, residential mortgage loans increased $3.8 million to $133.5 million.

The office loan portfolio totaled $29.0 million at quarter end and consists of 69 loans. There was one criticized loan in this portfolio during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaling $0.2 million and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $1.26 million to $21.2 million at June 30, 2024, representing 1.48% of total loans receivable compared to 1.55% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2024. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bank recorded negative provision of $1.525 million which included a negative provision on ACL for loans of $1.26 million and a negative provision of $0.26 million on ACL for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Loans, end of period $ 1,428,588 $ 1,450,159 $ 1,460,792 $ 1,424,988 Allowance for credit losses - Loans $ 21,178 $ 22,436 $ 22,908 $ 23,164 ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.57 % 1.63 %

In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.712 million at June 30, 2024, $0.975 million at March 31, 2024, and $1.250 million at December 31, 2023, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:

(in thousands)

June 30, 2024

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024

and Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023

and Six Months

Ended ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period $ 975 $ 1,530 $ 1,250 $ — Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-13 adoption — — — 1,537 (Reductions) additions to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations (263 ) 14 (538 ) 7 ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period $ 712 $ 1,544 $ 712 $ 1,544

Nonperforming assets decreased $0.3 million to $10.3 million, or 0.57% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.6 million or 0.58% at March 31, 2024.

Special mention loans decreased $4.9 million to $8.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $13.7 million at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the payoff of a $4.3 million loan and other net reductions.

Substandard loans decreased by $0.3 million to $14.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $14.7 million at March 31, 2024.

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Special mention loan balances $ 8,848 $ 13,737 $ 18,392 $ 20,043 $ 20,507 Substandard loan balances 14,420 14,733 19,596 16,171 19,203 Criticized loans, end of period $ 23,268 $ 28,470 $ 37,988 $ 36,214 $ 39,710

Total deposits decreased $7.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.52 billion. Seasonal public deposits decreased $14.5 million with modest decreases in consumer and commercial deposits. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in brokered deposits of $12.9 million largely due to new brokered CDs of $40 million replacing $30 million of brokered CD maturities. Brokered MMDA’s also increased during the second quarter.

Deposit Portfolio Composition

(in thousands)

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Consumer deposits $ 822,665 $ 827,290 $ 814,899 $ 794,970 $ 790,404 Commercial deposits 412,385 414,088 423,762 429,358 401,079 Public deposits 187,698 202,175 182,172 163,734 175,869 Brokered deposits 96,796 83,936 98,259 85,173 97,330 Total deposits $ 1,519,544 $ 1,527,489 $ 1,519,092 $ 1,473,235 $ 1,464,682

Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 255,703 $ 248,537 $ 265,704 $ 275,790 $ 261,876 Interest-bearing demand deposits 353,477 361,278 343,276 336,962 358,226 Savings accounts 170,946 177,595 176,548 183,702 206,380 Money market accounts 370,164 387,879 374,055 312,689 288,934 Certificate accounts 369,254 352,200 359,509 364,092 349,266 Total deposits $ 1,519,544 1,527,489 $ 1,519,092 $ 1,473,235 $ 1,464,682

At June 30, 2024, the deposit portfolio composition was 54% consumer, 27% commercial, 12% public, and 7% brokered deposits compared to 54% consumer, 27% commercial, 13% public, and 6% brokered deposits at March 31, 2024.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $246.7 million, or 16% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024, and $265.1 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024. Uninsured deposits alone at June 30, 2024, were $401.6 million, or 26% of total deposits, and $429.1 million, or 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $8.0 million to $31.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $39.5 million one quarter earlier due to asset shrinkage, as available funds from loan repayments and available liquidity were used to repay outstanding borrowings.

Other borrowings decreased $6.0 million as the Company paid down its senior debt by $6.0 million and refinanced the remaining $12 million, with an interest rate of prime minus 0.75%, interest only payments for 5 years, with 40 quarterly principal and interest payments maturing in 2039.

The Company repurchased 109 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the second quarter of 2024 at $11.28 per share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, 159 thousand shares of common stock were repurchased at an average price of $11.48 per share. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 43 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the July 2021 share repurchase authorization and an additional 512 thousand shares are available to repurchase under the new July 2024 share authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income decreased to $11.6 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and decreased from $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2024 was due to lower interest income recognized from nonaccrual loan payoffs of $0.04 million. Excluding this decrease in nonaccrual income, net interest income increased $0.05 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, as the overall impact of increasing asset yields was partially offset by the impact of asset shrinkage and rising liability yields. Additionally, both the first and second quarters of 2024 reflected non-recurring interest income of $0.2 million recognized in curing technical defaults on performing loans. The reported net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 2.72% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 2.77% one quarter earlier. The impact of nonaccrual payoffs was 9 basis points. The net interest margin excluding interest income from nonaccrual loan payoffs was an increase of 4 basis points.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin As reported $ 11,576 2.72 % $ 11,905 2.77 % $ 11,747 2.69 % $ 12,121 2.79 % $ 11,686 2.72 % Less accretion for PCD loans (62 ) (0.01 )% (75 ) (0.02 )% (37 ) (0.01 )% (39 ) (0.01 )% (39 ) (0.01 )% Less scheduled accretion interest (32 ) (0.01 )% (33 ) (0.01 )% (33 ) (0.01 )% (77 ) (0.02 )% (85 ) (0.02 )% Without loan purchase accretion $ 11,482 2.70 % $ 11,797 2.74 % $ 11,677 2.67 % $ 12,005 2.76 % $ 11,562 2.69 %

Non-interest income decreased to $1.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and decreased from $2.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2023, was largely due to lower gains on sale of SBA loans and higher losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2024.

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.3 million, compared to $10.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and increased from $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to: (1) lower other expenses of $0.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in the SBA recourse reserves; and (2) lower professional costs of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher compensation costs of $0.2 million primarily due to annual merit increases effective in the last payroll in March 2024 and $0.2 million branch closure costs. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million largely due to higher compensation expense.

Provision for income taxes decreased to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 largely due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 22.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 25.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The change in tax rate from 2023 is largely due to the third quarter 2023 Wisconsin state budget which largely eliminated the Company’s state income tax in Wisconsin.

These financial results are preliminary until Form 10-Q is filed in August 2024.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 22 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which it operates; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO

(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) June 30, 2024 (unaudited) March 31, 2024 (unaudited) December 31, 2023 (audited) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,886 $ 28,638 $ 37,138 $ 42,969 Securities available for sale “AFS” 146,438 151,672 155,743 161,135 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 88,605 89,942 91,229 93,800 Equity investments 5,023 3,281 3,284 2,299 Other investments 13,878 13,022 15,725 16,347 Loans receivable 1,428,588 1,450,159 1,460,792 1,424,988 Allowance for credit losses (21,178 ) (22,436 ) (22,908 ) (23,164 ) Loans receivable, net 1,407,410 1,427,723 1,437,884 1,401,824 Loans held for sale 275 — 5,773 2,394 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,731 3,774 3,865 4,008 Office properties and equipment, net 17,774 18,026 18,373 19,827 Accrued interest receivable 6,289 6,324 5,409 5,702 Intangible assets 1,336 1,515 1,694 2,052 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,662 1,845 1,795 1,199 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 25,708 25,836 25,647 25,290 Other assets 15,794 16,219 16,334 19,493 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,802,307 $ 1,819,315 $ 1,851,391 $ 1,829,837 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,519,544 $ 1,527,489 $ 1,519,092 $ 1,464,682 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances 31,500 39,500 79,530 122,530 Other borrowings 61,498 67,523 67,465 67,357 Other liabilities 13,720 11,982 11,970 9,710 Total liabilities 1,626,262 1,646,494 1,678,057 1,664,279 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,297,341, 10,406,880, 10,440,591, and 10,470,175 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 103 104 104 105 Additional paid-in capital 117,838 118,916 119,441 119,404 Retained earnings 75,501 71,831 71,117 64,926 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,397 ) (18,030 ) (17,328 ) (18,877 ) Total stockholders’ equity 176,045 172,821 173,334 165,558 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,802,307 $ 1,819,315 $ 1,851,391 $ 1,829,837

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited) March 31, 2024 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) June 30, 2024 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,921 $ 20,168 $ 17,960 $ 40,089 $ 35,086 Interest on investments 2,542 2,511 2,817 5,053 5,364 Total interest and dividend income 22,463 22,679 20,777 45,142 40,450 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 9,338 9,209 6,162 18,547 10,510 Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 576 512 1,892 1,088 3,385 Interest on other borrowed funds 973 1,053 1,037 2,026 2,074 Total interest expense 10,887 10,774 9,091 21,661 15,969 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,576 11,905 11,686 23,481 24,481 Provision for credit losses (1,525 ) (800 ) 450 (2,325 ) 500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,101 12,705 11,236 25,806 23,981 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 490 471 488 961 973 Interchange income 579 541 591 1,120 1,142 Loan servicing income 526 582 499 1,108 1,068 Gain on sale of loans 226 1,020 904 1,246 1,202 Loan fees and service charges 309 230 88 539 168 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (658 ) 167 10 (491 ) 66 Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) death benefit 184 — — 184 — Other 257 253 333 510 586 Total non-interest income 1,913 3,264 2,913 5,177 5,205 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,675 5,483 5,336 11,158 10,674 Occupancy 1,333 1,367 1,359 2,700 2,782 Data processing 1,525 1,597 1,444 3,122 2,904 Amortization of intangible assets 179 179 193 358 397 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 116 148 148 264 306 Advertising, marketing and public relations 186 164 151 350 287 FDIC premium assessment 200 205 203 405 404 Professional services 347 566 306 913 811 Gains on repossessed assets, net (18 ) — (9 ) (18 ) (38 ) Other 756 1,068 715 1,824 1,440 Total non-interest expense 10,299 10,777 9,846 21,076 19,967 Income before provision for income taxes 4,715 5,192 4,303 9,907 9,219 Provision for income taxes 1,040 1,104 1,097 2,144 2,351 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,675 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,763 $ 6,868 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 Cash dividends paid $ — $ 0.32 $ — $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Book value per share at end of period $ 17.10 $ 16.61 $ 15.81 $ 17.10 $ 15.81 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 13.91 $ 13.43 $ 12.61 $ 13.91 $ 12.61

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 GAAP pretax income $ 4,715 $ 5,192 $ 4,303 $ 9,907 $ 9,219 Branch closure costs (1) 168 — — 168 — Pretax income as adjusted (2) $ 4,883 $ 5,192 $ 4,303 $ 10,075 $ 9,219 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3) 1,077 1,104 1,097 2,180 2,351 Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,806 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,895 $ 6,868 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 Branch closure costs, net of tax 0.01 — — 0.01 — Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 Average diluted shares outstanding 10,373,089 10,443,267 10,478,206 10,407,983 10,476,711





(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and depreciation and right of use lease asset accelerated expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations. (2) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. (3) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 729,236 $ 745,720 $ 750,531 $ 732,435 Agricultural real estate 78,248 80,451 83,350 87,198 Multi-family real estate 234,758 235,450 228,095 208,211 Construction and land development 87,898 93,560 110,941 105,625 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 127,386 128,434 121,666 133,763 Agricultural operating 27,409 26,237 25,691 24,358 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 133,503 129,665 129,021 119,724 Purchased HELOC loans 2,915 2,895 2,880 3,216 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 5,110 5,851 6,535 8,189 Other consumer 5,860 5,750 6,187 6,487 Gross loans $ 1,432,323 $ 1,454,013 $ 1,464,897 $ 1,429,206 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (2,733 ) (2,757 ) (2,900 ) (2,827 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (1,002 ) (1,097 ) (1,205 ) (1,391 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,428,588 $ 1,450,159 $ 1,460,792 $ 1,424,988

Nonperforming Assets

Loan Balances at Amortized Cost

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 5,350 $ 5,340 $ 10,359 $ 11,359 Agricultural real estate 382 382 391 1,712 Construction and land development — — 54 94 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 422 440 — 4 Agricultural operating 1,017 1,106 1,180 1,436 Residential mortgage 1,145 1,127 1,167 1,029 Consumer installment 36 18 33 29 Total nonaccrual loans $ 8,352 $ 8,413 $ 13,184 $ 15,663 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 256 326 389 492 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost 8,608 8,739 13,573 16,155 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,662 1,845 1,795 1,199 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 10,270 $ 10,584 $ 15,368 $ 17,354 Loans, end of period $ 1,428,588 $ 1,450,159 $ 1,460,792 $ 1,424,988 Total assets, end of period $ 1,802,307 $ 1,819,315 $ 1,851,391 $ 1,829,837 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.93 % 1.13 % NPAs to total assets 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.83 % 0.95 %

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,894 $ 272 5.79 % $ 13,071 $ 191 5.88 % $ 24,779 $ 327 5.29 % Loans receivable 1,439,535 19,921 5.57 % 1,456,586 20,168 5.57 % 1,414,925 17,960 5.09 % Interest bearing deposits — — — % — — — % 5 — — % Investment securities 238,147 2,012 3.40 % 243,991 2,060 3.40 % 264,579 2,210 3.34 % Other investments 13,051 258 7.95 % 13,350 260 7.83 % 17,491 280 6.42 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,709,627 $ 22,463 5.28 % $ 1,726,998 $ 22,679 5.28 % $ 1,721,779 $ 20,777 4.84 % Average interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 174,259 $ 429 0.99 % $ 176,838 $ 421 0.96 % $ 209,277 $ 393 0.75 % Demand deposits 354,850 2,023 2.29 % 353,995 2,017 2.29 % 366,037 1,752 1.92 % Money market accounts 377,346 2,958 3.15 % 377,475 2,920 3.11 % 299,201 1,774 2.38 % CD’s 352,323 3,928 4.48 % 360,177 3,851 4.30 % 293,262 2,243 3.07 % Total deposits $ 1,258,778 $ 9,338 2.98 % $ 1,268,485 $ 9,209 2.92 % $ 1,167,777 $ 6,162 2.12 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 121,967 1,549 5.11 % 124,701 1,565 5.05 % 238,776 2,929 4.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,380,745 $ 10,887 3.17 % $ 1,393,186 $ 10,774 3.11 % $ 1,406,553 $ 9,091 2.59 % Net interest income $ 11,576 $ 11,905 $ 11,686 Interest rate spread 2.11 % 2.17 % 2.25 % Net interest margin 2.72 % 2.77 % 2.72 % Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.24 1.24 1.22





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,982 $ 463 5.83 % $ 17,931 $ 467 5.25 % Loans receivable 1,448,061 40,089 5.57 % 1,412,870 35,086 5.01 % Interest bearing deposits — — — % 126 1 1.60 % Investment securities 241,069 4,072 3.40 % 266,224 4,385 3.32 % Other investments 13,200 518 7.89 % 16,923 511 6.09 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,718,312 $ 45,142 5.28 % $ 1,714,074 $ 40,450 4.76 % Average interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 175,548 $ 850 0.97 % $ 213,106 $ 776 0.73 % Demand deposits 354,423 4,040 2.29 % 378,450 3,183 1.70 % Money market accounts 377,410 5,878 3.13 % 299,393 2,870 1.93 % CD’s 356,250 7,779 4.39 % 270,819 3,681 2.74 % Total deposits $ 1,263,631 $ 18,547 2.95 % $ 1,161,768 $ 10,510 1.82 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 123,334 3,114 5.08 % 229,825 5,459 4.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,386,965 $ 21,661 3.14 % $ 1,391,593 $ 15,969 2.31 % Net interest income $ 23,481 $ 24,481 Interest rate spread 2.14 % 2.45 % Net interest margin 2.75 % 2.88 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 1.23

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81 % 0.90 % 0.70 % 0.86 % 0.76 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.52 % 9.57 % 7.81 % 9.04 % 8.42 % Return on average tangible common equity4 (annualized) 10.92 % 12.26 % 10.26 % 11.59 % 11.05 % Efficiency ratio 72 % 71 % 66 % 71 % 66 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 2.72 % 2.77 % 2.72 % 2.75 % 2.88 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.72 % 2.85 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 0.84 % 0.90 % 0.70 % 0.87 % 0.76 % Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 8.82 % 9.57 % 7.81 % 9.20 % 8.42 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,675 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,763 $ 6,868 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,806 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,895 $ 6,868 Average assets $ 1,815,693 $ 1,834,152 $ 1,844,196 $ 1,825,723 $ 1,830,150 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81 % 0.90 % 0.70 % 0.86 % 0.76 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.84 % 0.90 % 0.70 % 0.87 % 0.76 %





(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,675 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,763 $ 6,868 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,806 $ 4,088 $ 3,206 $ 7,895 $ — Average equity $ 173,462 $ 171,794 $ 164,661 $ 172,601 $ 164,541 Return on average equity (annualized) 8.52 % 9.57 % 7.81 % 9.04 % 8.42 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 8.82 % 9.57 % 7.81 % 9.20 % 8.42 %





(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,299 $ 10,777 $ 9,846 $ 21,076 $ 19,967 Less amortization of intangibles (179 ) (179 ) (193 ) (358 ) (397 ) Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $ 10,120 $ 10,598 $ 9,653 $ 20,718 $ 19,570 Non-interest income $ 1,913 $ 3,264 $ 2,913 $ 5,177 $ 5,205 (Gain) loss on investment securities 658 (167 ) (10 ) 491 (66 ) Net interest margin 11,576 11,905 11,686 23,481 24,481 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 14,147 $ 15,002 $ 14,589 $ 29,149 $ 29,620 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72 % 71 % 66 % 71 % 66 %

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Total stockholders’ equity $ 176,045 $ 172,821 $ 173,334 $ 165,558 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,336 ) (1,515 ) (1,694 ) (2,052 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 143,211 $ 139,808 $ 140,142 $ 132,008 Ending common shares outstanding 10,297,341 10,406,880 10,440,591 10,470,175 Book value per share $ 17.10 $ 16.61 $ 16.60 $ 15.81 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.91 $ 13.43 $ 13.42 $ 12.61

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Total stockholders’ equity $ 176,045 $ 172,821 $ 173,334 $ 165,558 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,336 ) (1,515 ) (1,694 ) (2,052 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 143,211 $ 139,808 $ 140,142 $ 132,008 Total Assets $ 1,802,307 $ 1,819,315 $ 1,851,391 $ 1,829,837 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,336 ) (1,515 ) (1,694 ) (2,052 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,769,473 $ 1,786,302 $ 1,818,199 $ 1,796,287 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.77 % 9.50 % 9.36 % 9.05 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.09 % 7.83 % 7.71 % 7.35 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total stockholders’ equity $ 176,045 $ 172,821 $ 165,558 $ 176,045 $ 165,558 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,336 ) (1,515 ) (2,052 ) (1,336 ) (2,052 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 143,211 $ 139,808 $ 132,008 $ 143,211 $ 132,008 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,539 $ 138,692 $ 131,016 $ 139,588 $ 130,796 GAAP earnings after income taxes 3,675 4,088 3,206 7,763 6,868 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 140 141 144 281 296 Tangible net income $ 3,815 $ 4,229 $ 3,350 $ 8,044 $ 7,164 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 10.92 % 12.26 % 10.26 % 11.59 % 11.05 %

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.