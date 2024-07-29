Inspired Entertainment and bet365 Expand Partnership to Deliver Premium iGaming Content in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with bet365, a premier online gambling operator and longtime partner.



The expanded partnership marks the second North American market launch for Inspired's iGaming content in just two months, following its successful launch in New Jersey. With this addition, bet365 will now offer a diverse portfolio of online games to players in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with bet365," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO at Inspired. "Our goal is to deliver high-quality content that meets the evolving needs of players in North America. bet365 knows what its customers want and we're confident that we can drive growth and provide an exceptional gaming experience for bet365’s Pennsylvania customers."

The expanded partnership solidifies Inspired's position as a leading provider of gaming solutions in North America and demonstrates its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content to players across the region.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Inspired, in a milestone announcement for bet365. The partnership marks a significant advancement in our US expansion, showcasing our commitment to providing the most innovative and engaging gaming experience.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .



About bet365

At bet365, we don’t do ordinary. We believe every sport should be epic. That’s why we offer an ‘In-Game’ experience which covers over 80 sports and over 780,000 live streams to 100 million customers worldwide. Our online betting brand is powered by a world-class proprietary product and over 7,000 employees across the globe.

bet365 Casino is the home of gaming excitement, offering a wide range of options, including your favorite table games, classic-style fruit slots, and the latest innovative titles.



GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL OR TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only (18+ in KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/PA/VA.

bet365 has a range of useful tools to help you stay in control of your gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegaming.pa.bet365.com/us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov . Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

