Rigetti Computing to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2024

BERKLEY, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that it will release second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Call Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p9p5pvoq
Live Call Participant Dial-in Number:

  • Toll-Free: 1-888-596-4144
  • Conference ID: 6114948

Webcast Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.

Live Call Participant Instructions
To participate in the live call, please dial in toll free at 1-888-596-4144. When your line is picked up, please type in Conference ID 6114948 and press #.

About Rigetti
Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

Contact
Rigetti Computing Media Contact:
press@rigetti.com
Rigetti Computing Investor Relations Contact:
IR@Rigetti.com


