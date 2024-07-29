DZS to Demonstrate Groundbreaking Remote In-Band Management Capabilities for 100G/400G Optical Transport at Fiber Connect 2024

Breakthrough solution disrupts economics of edge transport by enabling remote management of compact QSFP-DD DCO optics on the Saber 4400 Optical Edge Transport platform

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions enabling gigabit broadband everywhere, today announced another milestone in its mission to revolutionize the business case for coherent optics deployment at the network edge. The company will demonstrate what it believes is the world’s first remote in-band management capabilities for next-generation 100G/400G optical transport on its industry-leading Saber 4400 platform during Fiber Connect 2024 in Nashville July 29 and 30 at booth number 521.



“As forward-leaning service providers continue to push bandwidth closer to the network edge and adopt coherent optics for 100G to 400G transport speeds, efficient management of these solutions becomes increasingly critical,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The in-band management capabilities in the Saber 4400, complemented by our Xtreme Transport Cloud Manager, provides tremendous value for service providers by allowing them to more efficiently use the valuable fiber assets that feed remote sites while reducing the amount of equipment needed to deploy locally. Even more importantly, this solution maximizes service providers’ agility, allowing them to significantly improve time-to-market while keeping remote locations as simple as possible to administer, manage and operate.”

With this breakthrough capability to power next-generation compact optical transport form factor modules, including the popular Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density Digital Coherent Optical (QSFP-DD DCO) transceiver, DZS is arming service providers with a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective way to bring up to 400G optical transport to the network edge to support emerging bandwidth needs.

By offering in-band management, the Saber 4400 eliminates the need for dedicated fiber or channels to manage these smaller, more powerful transceivers both locally and remotely. Additional key benefits include reducing space requirements for dedicated management devices in remote cabinets and their associated power consumption while improving time-to-market and flexibility. Further efficiencies can be achieved by leveraging the DZS Xtreme Transport Cloud Manager to deliver remote in-band management and administrative capabilities to all (including third-party) coherent optical equipment.

Although miniaturization in coherent modules has provided additional flexibility and efficiencies in deploying high transport speeds in new parts of the network, the advancement has come at the expense of QSFP-DD DCO optics’ inability to natively support the necessary in-band management capabilities at the network edge. This has resulted in expensive overlays for management and reluctance to deploy coherent optics technology in remote locations.

The Saber 4400 is already one of the industry’s only environmentally hardened, modular and compact coherent optical metro and edge transport platform architected for convenient, cost-effective delivery of fiber-based services at speeds of up to 400 Gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength and multi-degree CDC Flex ROADM functionality.

The addition of in-band management functionality to the Saber 4400 eliminates the need for service providers to allocate precious revenue-generating fiber or channels for managing onsite and remote coherent optics deployments. It also mitigates the need for additional local equipment to physically manage the system, fiber, space and power for temperature control, thereby optimizing deployment efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This pioneering capability further improves the economics of optical transport deployment in a way unmatched by other solutions in the market and opens a new path for service providers to enable much needed higher bandwidth at the network edge.

DZS’ Xtreme Transport Cloud Manager can add further cost savings and efficiencies by not only providing cloud management of the Saber 4400 and in-band management at any remote site but also by streamlining the orchestration and automation of this and any other third-party optical solution at the local site. By combining the industry-leading capabilities of the DZS Saber 4400 with the DZS Xtreme Transport Cloud Manager, this comprehensive solution enables service providers to finally have an economically feasible way to bring coherent optical modules into emerging market spaces at the network edge.

DZS will share its expertise and vision of the future of fiber and edge transport throughout Fiber Connect 2024:

CEO Charlie Vogt will participate in a keynote panel discussion addressing “Middle Mile Networks: Defining the Road Ahead” during the general session on Monday, July 29

Strategic Solutions Director, Jason Lauzon will present on the future of edge transport during “The Middle Mile and Beyond Architecture Workshop” on Tuesday, July 30, 12:30-1:50pm

SVP Access Edge Solutions, Keith Nauman will present on the future of 50G PON at “Fiber Access Technologies Workshop” on Monday, July 29, 12:30-1:50pm



Visit DZS booth number 521 at Fiber Connect to see the Saber 4400 in-band management demonstration and full array of DZS Network Edge, Connectivity, and Cloud Software solutions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date hereof. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

