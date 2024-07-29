Canadian GoldCamps Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (“Canadian GoldCamps”, or the “Company”) (CSE: CAMP) (FSE: A68) (OTC: SMATF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held July 26, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company in the management information circular dated June 25, 2024. Michael Taylor, Maciej Lis and Jason Hawkins were all elected to the board of directors.

Shareholders also voted in favour of:

re-appointing Stern & Lovrics LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; approving the Company’s Omnibus Long-term Incentive plan; authorizing the Company to conduct a non-brokered private placement; and authorizing the Company to enter into the definitive agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. for the purchase of up to 70% of the Murphy Lake Project described below.

A total of 3,425,741 common shares were voted, representing approximately 26.98% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About the Murphy Lake Property

F4 Uranium Corp's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Project is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of ISOEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit, and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 27.9% U O over 7.0 m. The maiden drill program at Murphy Lake was concluded in late September of 2022, and consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850m. The scintillometer results from hole ML22-006 intersected up to 2,300 cps (see NR August 10, 2022), which resulted in assay results of 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m on the E1 EM conductor. Unconformity associated, basement hosted uranium mineralization was encountered along a strike length of 330m on the E1 conductor between ML22-011 and ML22-013 (See Assay Results Map in F3’s news release here) and was associated with graphitic and sulphide rich shear zones in an area overlain by approximately 260m of Athabasca Sandstone.

Qualified Person: The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of F3 by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About Canadian GoldCamps Corp.

Canadian GoldCamps Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration stage company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of uranium properties.

