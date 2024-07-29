Ceylon Graphite Enters Into Purchase and Distribution Agreement with GES Europe

Vancouver, BC, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon") (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and distribution agreement with GES Europe GmbH (“GES”), www.geseurope.de , a global leader in graphite product distribution and sales.

“Ceylon’s graphite has uniquely high natural carbon characteristics that exceed those of any other natural graphite suppliers we have seen”, said Benjamin Sarkozy, GES’s CEO. “The extremely high graphite grade, low environmental footprint and superior performance characteristics are tremendously beneficial to our customers. Our clients cover the range from battery manufacturers to construction materials and defence industry applications. We are excited to supply Ceylon Graphite to the global market and to collaborate on a range of opportunities.”

GES expects the range of products using Ceylon graphite to include, amongst others, 95%+ C direct ship graphite as well as thermally purified 99% C grade. GES will provide customer outreach, market entry strategy development, market research and contract negotiation.

The distribution agreement provides GES preferred pricing FOB Colombo and guaranteed supply if certain volume thresholds are maintained for an initial period of 12 months. The agreement provides certain distribution exclusivity within Europe but does not restrict Ceylon from any other direct sales or agreements.

“We are pleased to be working with GES and their sector leading management team”, said Sasha Jacob, Ceylon CEO. “We have never seen this much demand for our high-carbon, low-environmental footprint natural vein graphite. Demand for non-Chinese supply is at a historic high following the announcement by China curtailing government exports and President Biden’s recent announcement introducing a 25% tariff increase on Chinese graphite.”

About GES Europe GmbH (GES)

GES Europe GmbH, a dynamic and innovative company based in Wiesbaden, Germany, specializes in the manufacture, trade, and processing of synthetic and natural graphite. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on key markets such as steel, lubrication, renewable energies, and battery anodes, GES Europe, together with its strategic partners, belongs to the leading importers of graphite on the continents of Europe and Africa.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors.

Further information regarding Ceylon is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Sasha Jacob, Chief Executive Officer and Rita Thiel, Chair of the Board of Directors

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(604) 924-8695

