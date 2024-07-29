Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,604 in the last 365 days.

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $9.7 million, or 254%, compared to net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.3 million, or 208%, compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million representing a decrease of $12.9 million, or 119%, compared to net income of $10.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, diluted earnings per share of $(0.24), compared to $1.29 for the same period in 2023.

"As we announced earlier this month, on July 17, 2024, at their respective shareholder meetings, shareholders of Southern California Bancorp and California BanCorp approved the merger of the two companies, and we expect the transaction to close on July 31, 2024,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “Our second quarter results were impacted by a $13.5 million provision for credit losses, largely as the result of stepped up resolution activity on loans individually identified during a rigorous review of our loan portfolio. During the quarter, we focused our efforts on an active strategy of de-risking our balance sheet and remained measured in our new loan production, which led to a decline in total loans. At the same time, we continued to add new commercial relationships that helped contribute to an increase in our balances of noninterest-bearing deposits. We look forward to closing our merger and capitalizing on the strong market position of our combined entity to continue adding attractive commercial relationships, generating profitable growth, and further enhancing the value of our franchise in the coming years.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

  • Net loss of $5.9 million and $(0.68) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million and $0.45 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $18.3 million decreased $1.1 million, or 6%, from $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).
  • Net interest income of $16.8 million decreased $892,000, or 5%, compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses of $13.5 million increased $13.4 million from $126,000 for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income of $1.5 million decreased $187,000, or 11%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $12.5 million decreased $139,000, or 1%, compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023

  • Net loss of $2.0 million and $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $37.8 million decreased $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).
  • Net interest income of $34.5 million decreased $2.9 million, or 8%, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million increased $12.8 million from $802,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $3.2 million increased $981,000, or 44%, from $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $25.2 million increased $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

  • Total assets decreased by $5.2 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $7.0 million to $1.91 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million to $1.49 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $11.1 million to $1.51 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $827,000 to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $7.0 million to $1.62 billion.
  • The Company had no other borrowings at June 30, 2024 or March 31, 2024.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.93%, tier I capital ratio of 10.06%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.
  • Book value per share of $23.07 decreased by $0.72, or 3%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.20 decreased by $0.71, or 3% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $16.8 million, representing a decrease of $892,000, or 5%, from $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 10%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower yields on interest earning assets. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Additionally, during the current period the Company incurred higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $34.5 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 8% from $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.93% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.80% compared to 3.98% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $1.5 million, $1.7 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income of $3.2 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest income from the prior periods were primarily due to service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $18.3 million, $19.4 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $37.8 million and $39.6 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $13.2 million, $13.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. Non-interest expense of $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $3.5 million, or 15%, compared to $23.4 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses. Additionally, compared to the same periods in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment.

Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million, $12.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, non-interest expense excluding the impact of merger related expenses was $25.2 million and $23.4 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 71.90%, 70.57%, and 58.66% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.38% and 65.29% for the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 71.22% and 59.14%, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, compared to total assets of $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million, or 2%, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024 and decreased $95.9 million, or 6%, from $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, commercial loans increased by $1.7 million, or less than 1%, real estate related loans decreased by $33.0 million, or 4%, and other loans decreased $1.9 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $10.1 million, or 2%, $34.8 million, or 4%, $45.1 million, or 74%, and $5.9 million, or 13%, respectively.

Total deposits of $1.64 billion at June 30, 2024 remained unchanged from March 31, 2024, and decreased by $99.6 million, or 6%, from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 39% of total deposits at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and represented 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 or June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $13.3 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, during the second quarter of 2024, net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans during the first quarter of 2024 and no charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 1.13% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2024 and 0.01% at June 30, 2023, with non-performing loans of $21.7 million, $1.5 million and $181,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $1.8 million, or 0.33% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024 and $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $195.5 million, compared to $200.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $184.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.06%, and 9.93%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release include: Total Revenue; Adjusted non-interest expense; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio; Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; Quarterly and Year-to-Date Average Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; and Tangible Book Value Per Share.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Southern California Bancorp to terminate their agreement with respect to the pending merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Southern California Bancorp; delays in completing the merger with Southern California Bancorp; the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all; the ability to complete the merger and integration of the Company and Southern California Bancorp successfully; costs being greater than anticipated; cost savings being less than anticipated; the risk that the merger disrupts the business of the Company, Southern California Bancorp or the combined company; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  
                                   
              Change         Change  
  QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   $   %     Q2 2023   $   %  
                                   
  Interest income   $ 26,748     $ 27,382     $ (634 )   -2 %     $ 27,172     $ (424 )   -2 %  
  Interest expense     9,925       9,667       258     3 %       8,526       1,399     16 %  
  Net interest income     16,823       17,715       (892 )   -5 %       18,646       (1,823 )   -10 %  
                                   
  Provision for credit losses     13,506       126       13,380     10619 %       444       13,062     2942 %  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     3,317       17,589       (14,272 )   -81 %       18,202       (14,885 )   -82 %  
                                   
  Non-interest income     1,518       1,705       (187 )   -11 %       1,135       383     34 %  
  Non-interest expense(1)     13,188       13,704       (516 )   -4 %       11,603       1,585     14 %  
  Income before income taxes     (8,353 )     5,590       (13,943 )   -249 %       7,734       (16,087 )   -208 %  
                                   
  Income tax expense     (2,492 )     1,773       (4,265 )   -241 %       2,294       (4,786 )   -209 %  
  Net income   $ (5,861 )   $ 3,817     $ (9,678 )   -254 %     $ 5,440     $ (11,301 )   -208 %  
                                   
  Diluted earnings per share   $ (0.68 )   $ 0.45     $ (1.13 )   -251 %     $ 0.65     $ (1.33 )   -205 %  
                                   
  Net interest margin     3.71 %     3.89 %   -18 Basis Points       3.93 %   -22 Basis Points  
                                   
  Efficiency ratio(1)     71.90 %     70.57 %   +133 Basis Points       58.66 %   +1324 Basis Points  
                                   
                                   
                                   
                                   
                                   
                                   
          Change                
  YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:     2024       2023     $   %                
                                   
  Interest income   $ 54,130     $ 52,711     $ 1,419     3 %                
  Interest expense     19,592       15,308       4,284     28 %                
  Net interest income     34,538       37,403       (2,865 )   -8 %                
                                   
  Provision for credit losses     13,632       802       12,830     1600 %                
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     20,906       36,601       (15,695 )   -43 %                
                                   
  Non-interest income     3,223       2,242       981     44 %                
  Non-interest expense(1)     26,892       23,446       3,446     15 %                
  Income before income taxes     (2,763 )     15,397       (18,160 )   -118 %                
                                   
  Income tax expense     (719 )     4,506       (5,225 )   -116 %                
  Net income   $ (2,044 )   $ 10,891     $ (12,935 )   -119 %                
                                   
  Diluted earnings per share   $ (0.24 )   $ 1.29     $ (1.53 )   -119 %                
                                   
  Net interest margin     3.80 %     3.98 %   -18 Basis Points                
                                   
  Efficiency ratio(1)     71.22 %     59.14 %   +1208 Basis Points                
                                   
                                   
                                   
  (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data      
                                   


  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                                 
              Change         Change
  PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   $   %     Q2 2023   $   %
                                 
  Total assets   $ 1,917,389     $ 1,922,541     $ (5,152 )   -0 %     $ 2,005,646     $ (88,257 )   -4 %
  Gross loans     1,487,697       1,520,891       (33,194 )   -2 %       1,583,631       (95,934 )   -6 %
  Deposits     1,638,689       1,639,516       (827 )   -0 %       1,738,296       (99,607 )   -6 %
  Tangible equity(1)     188,042       193,263       (5,221 )   -3 %       176,783       11,259     6 %
                                 
  Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 22.20     $ 22.91     $ (0.71 )   -3 %     $ 21.09     $ 1.11     5 %
                                 
  Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)     9.85 %     10.09 %   -24 Basis Points       8.85 %   +100 Basis Points
  Gross loans / total deposits     90.79 %     92.76 %   -197 Basis Points       91.10 %   -31 Basis Points
  Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     39.31 %     38.64 %   +67 Basis Points       42.69 %   -338 Basis Points
                                 
                                 
  QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
  HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   $   %     Q2 2023   $   %
                                 
  Total assets   $ 1,909,125     $ 1,916,142     $ (7,017 )   -0 %     $ 1,983,877     $ (74,752 )   -4 %
  Total earning assets     1,823,785       1,831,333       (7,548 )   -0 %       1,900,918       (77,133 )   -4 %
  Gross loans     1,507,625       1,518,722       (11,097 )   -1 %       1,577,529       (69,904 )   -4 %
  Deposits     1,622,673       1,629,636       (6,963 )   -0 %       1,684,008       (61,335 )   -4 %
  Tangible equity(1)     196,841       193,094       3,747     2 %       175,783       21,058     12 %
                                 
  Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)     10.35 %     10.12 %   +23 Basis Points       8.89 %   +146 Basis Points
  Gross loans / total deposits     92.91 %     93.19 %   -28 Basis Points       93.68 %   -77 Basis Points
  Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     39.55 %     40.34 %   -79 Basis Points       42.65 %   -310 Basis Points
                                 
                                 
  YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE           Change              
  HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2024   Q2 2023   $   %              
                                 
  Total assets   $ 1,912,634     $ 1,979,107     $ (66,473 )   -3 %              
  Total earning assets     1,827,558       1,897,448       (69,890 )   -4 %              
  Gross loans     1,513,173       1,579,917       (66,744 )   -4 %              
  Deposits     1,626,155       1,691,925       (65,770 )   -4 %              
  Tangible equity(1)     194,967       172,636       22,331     13 %              
                                 
  Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)     10.23 %     8.76 %   +147 Basis Points              
  Gross loans / total deposits     93.05 %     93.38 %   -33 Basis Points              
  Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     39.94 %     42.76 %   -282 Basis Points              
                                 
  (1)See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data                          
                                 



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                       
                       
  ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
                       
  Balance, beginning of period   $ 15,981     $ 16,028     $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382  
  CECL adjustment     -       -       -       -       -  
  Provision for credit losses, quarterly     13,668       301       87       121       340  
  Charge-offs, quarterly     (13,351 )     (439 )     -       (156 )     -  
  Recoveries, quarterly     50       91       20       234       -  
  Balance, end of period   $ 16,348     $ 15,981     $ 16,028     $ 15,921     $ 15,722  
                       
                       
                       
                       
  NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 21,463     $ 1,212     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181  
  Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest     244       240       -       -       -  
  Nonperforming loans   $ 21,707     $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181  
  Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
  Nonperforming assets   $ 21,707     $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181  
                       
                       
  Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
  Commercial   $ 9,624     $ 1,159     $ 3,728     $ 1,183     $ -  
  Real estate other     11,515       -       -       -       -  
  Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
  SBA     324       53       53       53       181  
  Other     244       240       -       -       -  
  Nonperforming loans   $ 21,707     $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181  
                       
                       
                       
                       
  ASSET QUALITY:   06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.03 %     1.01 %     0.99 %
  Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans     75.31 %     1100.62 %     423.91 %     1288.11 %     8686.19 %
  Nonperforming assets / total assets     1.13 %     0.08 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.01 %
  Nonperforming loans / gross loans     1.46 %     0.10 %     0.24 %     0.08 %     0.01 %
  Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.89 %     0.02 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.00 %
                       



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                       
      Three months ended
 		  Six months ended
      06/30/24   03/31/24   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
                       
  INTEREST INCOME                    
  Loans   $ 22,962     $ 23,574     $ 23,476     $ 46,536     $ 45,948  
  Federal funds sold     2,542       2,334       2,238       4,876       3,998  
  Investment securities     1,244       1,474       1,458       2,718       2,765  
  Total interest income     26,748       27,382       27,172       54,130       52,711  
                       
  INTEREST EXPENSE                    
  Deposits     9,366       9,096       7,493       18,462       13,515  
  Other     559       571       1,033       1,130       1,793  
  Total interest expense     9,925       9,667       8,526       19,592       15,308  
                       
  Net interest income     16,823       17,715       18,646       34,538       37,403  
  Provision for credit losses     13,506       126       444       13,632       802  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     3,317       17,589       18,202       20,906       36,601  
                       
  NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
  Service charges and other fees     1,147       1,379       867       2,526       1,730  
  Other non-interest income     371       326       268       697       512  
  Total non-interest income     1,518       1,705       1,135       3,223       2,242  
                       
  NON-INTEREST EXPENSE(1)                    
  Salaries and benefits     8,925       8,852       7,831       17,777       15,707  
  Premises and equipment     1,431       1,452       1,168       2,883       2,348  
  Merger related expenses     647       1,024       -       1,671       -  
  Other     2,185       2,376       2,604       4,561       5,391  
  Total non-interest expense     13,188       13,704       11,603       26,892       23,446  
                       
  Income before income taxes     (8,353 )     5,590       7,734       (2,763 )     15,397  
  Income taxes     (2,492 )     1,773       2,294       (719 )     4,506  
                       
  NET INCOME   $ (5,861 )   $ 3,817     $ 5,440     $ (2,044 )   $ 10,891  
                       
  EARNINGS PER SHARE                    
  Basic earnings per share   $ (0.69 )   $ 0.45     $ 0.65     $ (0.24 )   $ 1.30  
  Diluted earnings per share   $ (0.68 )   $ 0.45     $ 0.65     $ (0.24 )   $ 1.29  
  Average common shares outstanding     8,456,488       8,413,735       8,369,907       8,480,654       8,354,564  
  Average common and equivalent shares outstanding     8,558,432       8,566,712       8,414,213       8,610,179       8,442,607  
                       
  PERFORMANCE MEASURES                    
  Return on average assets     -1.23 %     0.80 %     1.10 %     -0.21 %     1.11 %
  Return on average equity     -11.54 %     7.66 %     11.91 %     -2.03 %     12.19 %
  Return on average tangible equity     -11.98 %     7.95 %     12.41 %     -2.11 %     12.72 %
  Efficiency ratio(1)     71.90 %     70.57 %     58.66 %     71.22 %     59.14 %
                       
  (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data            



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                       
      06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 14,036     $ 12,071     $ 27,520     $ 17,128     $ 19,763  
  Federal funds sold     217,713       191,027       184,834       181,854       187,904  
  Investment securities     125,303       126,918       145,401       149,244       151,129  
  Loans:                    
  Commercial     612,208       610,459       626,615       633,902       622,270  
  Real estate other     821,551       834,143       849,306       858,611       856,344  
  Real estate construction and land     15,467       35,886       44,186       40,003       60,595  
  SBA     3,678       3,919       4,032       4,415       4,936  
  Other     34,793       36,484       35,394       36,184       39,486  
  Loans, gross     1,487,697       1,520,891       1,559,533       1,573,115       1,583,631  
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,708       1,223       1,107       1,312       1,637  
  Allowance for credit losses     (16,348 )     (15,981 )     (16,028 )     (15,921 )     (15,722 )
  Loans, net     1,473,057       1,506,133       1,544,612       1,558,506       1,569,546  
  Premises and equipment, net     1,763       1,987       2,207       2,432       2,625  
  Bank owned life insurance     26,273       26,084       25,878       25,697       25,519  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,415       7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452  
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   51,829       50,899       48,021       41,614       41,708  
  Total assets   $ 1,917,389     $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646  
                       
  LIABILITIES                    
  Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 644,179     $ 633,489     $ 657,302     $ 686,723     $ 742,160  
  Demand interest-bearing     22,550       21,911       26,715       28,533       29,324  
  Money market and savings     633,880       656,236       631,015       672,119       633,620  
  Time     338,080       327,880       310,212       319,706       333,192  
  Total deposits     1,638,689       1,639,516       1,625,244       1,707,081       1,738,296  
                       
  Junior subordinated debt securities     54,360       54,326       54,291       54,256       54,221  
  Other borrowings     -       -       75,000       -       -  
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   28,883       28,014       34,909       32,465       28,894  
  Total liabilities     1,721,932       1,721,856       1,789,444       1,793,802       1,821,411  
                       
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Common stock     114,095       113,566       113,227       112,656       112,167  
  Retained earnings     82,121       87,982       84,165       78,824       73,423  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (759 )     (863 )     (931 )     (1,365 )     (1,355 )
  Total shareholders' equity     195,457       200,685       196,461       190,115       184,235  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,917,389     $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646  
                       
  CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
  Tier I leverage ratio     9.93 %     10.17 %     9.61 %     9.27 %     9.01 %
  Tier I risk-based capital ratio     10.06 %     10.15 %     9.53 %     9.34 %     9.07 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio     13.93 %     13.93 %     13.16 %     13.00 %     12.73 %
  Total equity/ total assets     10.19 %     10.44 %     9.89 %     9.58 %     9.19 %
  Book value per share   $ 23.07     $ 23.79     $ 23.38     $ 22.64     $ 21.98  
                       
  Common shares outstanding     8,472,038       8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772  



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
                             
        Three months ended June 30,
 		   Three months ended March 31,  
        2024     2024  
                             
          Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest  
      Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/  
      Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense  
  ASSETS                          
  Interest earning assets:                          
  Loans (1)   $ 1,507,625     6.13 %   $ 22,962   $ 1,518,722     6.24 %   $ 23,574  
  Federal funds sold     190,007     5.38 %     2,542     174,551     5.38 %     2,334  
  Investment securities     126,153     3.97 %     1,244     138,060     4.29 %     1,474  
  Total interest earning assets     1,823,785     5.90 %     26,748     1,831,333     6.01 %     27,382  
                           
  Noninterest-earning assets:                          
  Cash and due from banks     17,526               18,858            
  All other assets (2)     67,814               65,951            
  TOTAL   $ 1,909,125             $ 1,916,142            
                             
                             
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
  Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Deposits:                          
  Demand   $ 23,735     0.22 %     13   $ 24,736     0.20 %     12  
  Money market and savings     637,301     3.24 %     5,128     635,696     3.12 %     4,928  
  Time     319,899     5.31 %     4,225     311,884     5.36 %     4,156  
  Other     54,339     4.14 %     559     55,130     4.17 %     571  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,035,274     3.86 %     9,925     1,027,446     3.78 %     9,667  
                             
  Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Demand deposits     641,738               657,320            
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities     27,855               30,856            
  Shareholders' equity     204,258               200,520            
  TOTAL   $ 1,909,125             $ 1,916,142            
                             
  Net interest income and margin (3)       3.71 %   $ 16,823       3.89 %   $ 17,715  
                             
  (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $34,000, respectively.
  (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively.  
  (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.            



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                           
      Three months ended June 30,
        2024     2023
                           
          Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
      Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
      Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
  ASSETS                        
  Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,507,625   6.13 %   $ 22,962   $ 1,577,529   5.97 %   $ 23,476
  Federal funds sold     190,007   5.38 %     2,542     170,608   5.26 %     2,238
  Investment securities     126,153   3.97 %     1,244     152,781   3.83 %     1,458
  Total interest earning assets     1,823,785   5.90 %     26,748     1,900,918   5.73 %     27,172
                         
  Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     17,526             19,207        
  All other assets (2)     67,814             63,752        
  TOTAL   $ 1,909,125           $ 1,983,877        
                           
                           
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
  Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
  Demand   $ 23,735   0.22 %     13   $ 30,346   0.16 %     12
  Money market and savings     637,301   3.24 %     5,128     609,200   2.50 %     3,793
  Time     319,899   5.31 %     4,225     326,291   4.53 %     3,688
  Other     54,339   4.14 %     559     90,188   4.59 %     1,033
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,035,274   3.86 %     9,925     1,056,025   3.24 %     8,526
                           
  Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits     641,738             718,171        
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities     27,855             26,441        
  Shareholders' equity     204,258             183,240        
  TOTAL   $ 1,909,125           $ 1,983,877        
                           
  Net interest income and margin (3)       3.71 %   $ 16,823       3.93 %   $ 18,646
                           
  (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $175,000, respectively.
  (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $15.4 million, respectively.
  (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands)
   
      Six months ended June 30,
        2024     2023
                           
          Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
      Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
      Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
  ASSETS                        
  Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,513,173     6.18 %   $ 46,536   $ 1,579,917   5.86 %   $ 45,948
  Federal funds sold     182,279     5.38 %     4,876     163,812   4.92 %     3,998
  Investment securities     132,106     4.14 %     2,718     153,719   3.63 %     2,765
  Total interest earning assets     1,827,558     5.96 %     54,130     1,897,448   5.60 %     52,711
                         
  Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     18,192               18,656        
  All other assets (2)     66,884               63,003        
  TOTAL   $ 1,912,634             $ 1,979,107        
                           
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
  Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
  Demand   $ 24,236     0.21 %     25   $ 32,179   0.12 %     19
  Money market and savings     636,499     3.18 %     10,056     617,885   2.25 %     6,897
  Time     315,891     5.34 %     8,381     318,313   4.18 %     6,599
  Other     54,734     4.15 %     1,130     80,701   4.48 %     1,793
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,031,360     3.82 %     19,592     1,049,078   2.94 %     15,308
                           
  Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits     649,529               723,548        
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities     29,356               26,383        
  Shareholders' equity     202,389               180,098        
  TOTAL   $ 1,912,634             $ 1,979,107        
                           
  Net interest income and margin (3)       3.80 %   $ 34,538       3.98 %   $ 37,403
                           
  (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
  yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $231,000 and $401,000, respectively.
  (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively.
  (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                       
  TOTAL REVENUE:   Three months ended   Six months ended
      06/30/24   03/31/24   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
                       
  Net interest income   $ 16,823     $ 17,715     $ 18,646     $ 34,538     $ 37,403  
  Non-interest income     1,518       1,705       1,135       3,223       2,242  
  Total revenue   $ 18,341     $ 19,420     $ 19,781     $ 37,761     $ 39,645  
                       
                       
      Three months ended   Six months ended
  ADJUSTED NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO:   06/30/24   03/31/24   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
                       
  Non-interest expense   $ 13,188     $ 13,704     $ 11,603     $ 26,892     $ 23,446  
  Less: Merger related expenses     (647 )     (1,024 )     -       (1,671 )     -  
                       
  Total non-interest expense, before merger related expenses   $ 12,541     $ 12,680     $ 11,603     $ 25,221     $ 23,446  
                       
  Total revenue   $ 18,341     $ 19,420     $ 19,781     $ 37,761     $ 39,645  
                       
  Adjusted efficiency ratio     68.38 %     65.29 %     58.66 %     66.79 %     59.14 %
                       
                       
  AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY /   Three months ended   Six months ended
  AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS:   06/30/24   03/31/24   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
                       
  Total assets   $ 1,909,125     $ 1,916,142     $ 1,983,877     $ 1,912,634     $ 1,979,107  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,417       7,426       7,457       7,422       7,462  
  Tangible assets   $ 1,901,708     $ 1,908,716     $ 1,976,420     $ 1,905,212     $ 1,971,645  
                       
                       
  Total shareholders' equity   $ 204,258     $ 200,520     $ 183,240     $ 202,389     $ 180,098  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,417       7,426       7,457       7,422       7,462  
  Tangible equity   $ 196,841     $ 193,094     $ 175,783     $ 194,967     $ 172,636  
                       
                       
  Tangible equity / tangible assets     10.35 %     10.12 %     8.89 %     10.23 %     8.76 %
                       


  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                       
  TANGIBLE EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS: 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  Total assets   $ 1,917,389     $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,415       7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452  
  Tangible assets   $ 1,909,974     $ 1,915,119     $ 1,978,473     $ 1,976,475     $ 1,998,194  
                       
  Total shareholders' equity   $ 195,457     $ 200,685     $ 196,461     $ 190,115     $ 184,235  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,415       7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452  
  Tangible equity   $ 188,042     $ 193,263     $ 189,029     $ 182,673     $ 176,783  
                       
                       
  Tangible equity / tangible assets     9.85 %     10.09 %     9.55 %     9.24 %     8.85 %
                       
                       
  BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:   06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  Total shareholders' equity   $ 195,457     $ 200,685     $ 196,461     $ 190,115     $ 184,235  
  Common shares outstanding     8,472,038       8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772  
                       
  Total shareholders' equity / common shares outstanding   $ 23.07     $ 23.79     $ 23.38     $ 22.64     $ 21.98  
                       
                       
  TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23
                       
  Tangible equity   $ 188,042     $ 193,263     $ 189,029     $ 182,673     $ 176,783  
  Common shares outstanding     8,472,038       8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772  
                       
  Tangible equity / common shares outstanding   $ 22.20     $ 22.91     $ 22.50     $ 21.76     $ 21.09  
                       

Primary Logo

You just read:

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more