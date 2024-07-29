Catalogue Market Demand Will Reach a Value of $335.62 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 20.05%

The increase in the use of catalog marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector is fostering the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Catalogue Market," The catalogue market was valued at $58.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $335.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.05% from 2021 to 2030.

A catalogue is a type of marketing collateral that lists essential product details, which help buyers to make a purchase decision. These details include product features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews. Catalogue is used as an effective way to motivate buyers and to show them what a company is offering. In addition, catalogues are useful to several business users and groups such as sales representatives, inside sales, buyers, store clerks, field marketers, and managers.

The growth of the global catalogue market is impacted by factors such as rise in penetration of smartphones coupled with strong internet access across the globe and surge in need to enhance customer experience & satisfaction. In addition, increase in use of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector impacts growth of the market. Moreover, rise in popularity of alternative marketing and advertising strategies affects the market growth. In addition, surge in demand for digital catalogue marketing & advertising strategies in small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is influences the market growth. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the catalogue market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the paper or print segment dominated the Catalogue market in 2020. Printed catalogues and brochures serve as the most powerful tools for the sales and marketing team, as they have all the vital information about the products or services. In addition, printed catalogue makes the visibility part of products easier and have lasting effect of it on customer mind.

However, the digital segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Digital catalogue increases brand awareness and has more range of clients than traditional catalogues. Furthermore, the retail and e-commerce sector accepted digital transformation and digital technologies for more exposure and client satisfaction. Thus, these factors collectively are driving the adoption of digital catalogues globally. Moreover, increase in trend of online shopping and rise in number of global smartphone users foster the catalogue market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to numerous technology giants of all sectors due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia, which is driving the adoption of the catalogue for marketing and advertising. In addition, the retail & e-commerce sector is gaining immense popularity in Asia-Pacific due to penetration of internet and sharp rise in number of smartphone users in the region. Retail & e-commerce enterprises have adopted catalogue as the powerful and efficient mode of marketing and advertising strategy, which, in turn, is fueling the catalogue market growth. Moreover, continuous increase in use of digital products and services in Asia-Pacific countries as compared to the rest of the regions is expected to propel the growth of the digital catalogue market.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a great deal of difficulties across the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Catalogue are playing a vital role in protection of data as the volume of data has increased significantly due to WFH policies and adoption of many new technologies such as machine learning and IoT across the globe.

Although the COVID-19 does not have major negative impact on the growth of the market, the outbreak of COVID-19 will surely provide numerous opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. These opportunities include a surge in demand for Catalogue in enterprises due to remote work initiatives, increase in data protection applications, and introduction of innovative Catalogue solutions in global catalog industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

1. By type, in 2020 the print or paper dominated the catalogue market size. However, digital segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

2. Depending on organizational size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2020 of catalogue market share. However, small & medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

3. Region-wise, the Catalogue industry was dominated by North America region in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in catalogue market trends during the forecasted period.

Some of the key catalog industry players profiled in the report include Akeneo, Bonial, DCatalog, Drawtify, Inc., Flipsnack, Flipp Corporation, FlippingBook, Publuu, ShopFully, and Tiendeo. This study includes market trends, Catalogue market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

