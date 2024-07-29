Flow Capital Announces US$4.0M Loan to a Media Measurement Provider

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW), a leading provider of growth venture debt, is pleased to announce the closing of a US$4.0M senior secured loan to a US-based audience measurement provider.

‎This incremental growth capital will enable the company to further improve its media performance measurement solutions, expand its SaaS platform and data offerings, and scale to meet the increasing market demand.

Flow Capital continues to focus on helping high-growth companies achieve their objectives by providing fast access to growth capital. The company invites growing technology companies, seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital, to apply for funding directly on their website at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $3 to $7 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. Learn more at www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎ alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303

‎Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.