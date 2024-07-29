Dialysis Market to Witness Steady Expansion, Estimated at USD 129,756.8 million by 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

Research Methodology

The research operandi of the global Dialysis Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Key Market Segments

Type of Dialysis:

Hemodialysis (HD): Hemodialysis involves the use of a machine called a dialyzer to filter blood and remove waste products and excess fluids. It’s typically performed at dialysis centers or hospitals.

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD): Peritoneal dialysis uses the peritoneal membrane in the abdominal cavity as a natural filter. It can be done at home and doesn’t require a machine, offering more flexibility.

End-Users: a. Dialysis Centers and Hospitals:

These facilities provide in-center hemodialysis services where patients visit regularly for treatment.

Home Dialysis: This includes both home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, where patients perform treatments at home. It provides greater independence and flexibility.

Geography:

North America: This region has a significant market share due to the prevalence of kidney diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements.

Europe: European countries also have a substantial market due to the aging population and a high incidence of kidney-related disorders.

Asia-Pacific: This region is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing healthcare awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a rising number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.

Latin America: The dialysis market is growing here, driven by a growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are leading causes of kidney diseases.

Middle East and Africa: The market is developing due to improving healthcare systems and a higher prevalence of risk factors for kidney diseases.

Product Type:

Dialysis Machines: These are used for performing hemodialysis. They have evolved to become more automated and efficient.

Dialyzers (Artificial Kidneys): These are an essential component of hemodialysis machines, responsible for filtering the blood.

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment: This includes catheters and fluid bags used in peritoneal dialysis.

Dialysis Consumables: These include various disposables used during dialysis sessions, such as tubing, needles, syringes, and disinfectants.

Modality:

Conventional Dialysis: This refers to the traditional schedule of dialysis treatments, usually done three times a week.

Daily or Nocturnal Dialysis: Patients receive dialysis more frequently, which can lead to better health outcomes and improved quality of life.

Application:

Chronic Kidney Disease: Patients with chronic kidney disease, including those with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), require dialysis to replace lost kidney functions.

Acute Kidney Injury: Dialysis might be needed for patients with sudden and severe kidney dysfunction due to conditions like trauma, infection, or surgery.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

