Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu Attends the US-China Business Council Event Commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the United States

On July 26, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended and delivered a speech at the US-China Business Council event commemorating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States upon invitation.

Ma Zhaoxu said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago, China-U.S. relations have gone through ups and downs, but have always moved forward. On January 1 this year, President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden exchanged congratulatory letters on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, emphasizing the commitment to stabilizing and developing the bilateral relationship for the benefits of both countries and the world. The three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental guidelines for China in handling its relationship with the United States. China and the United States should respect each other's social systems and development paths, and refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs, obstructing or containing each other's development, or undermining each other's core interests. Confrontation has no way out, the "new Cold War" has no winner, and cooperation is the only correct choice for the two countries. China is firmly determined to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, and no external force can stop China's development and growth.

Ma Zhaoxu pointed out that the Resolution adopted by the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has drawn a grand blueprint for China to further deepen reform comprehensively, which will not only greatly advance Chinese modernization, but also create broader space for the development of enterprises from various countries, including the United States, in China. He hoped that the United States will work with China in the same direction, earnestly implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state at the San Francisco Summit meeting, establish a correct understanding, strengthen practical cooperation, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-U.S. relations.