Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Set to Soar with 4.4% CAGR, Predicts US$ 4.4 billion by 2033

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone substitutes are synthetic materials that are designed to mimic the structure and function of natural bone. They are made from a variety of materials such as ceramics, metals, and polymers. These substitutes can be used alone or in combination with bone grafts to help promote bone growth and healing. They are used in a similar range of conditions as bone grafts such as spinal fusion, fracture repair and bone cancer treatment.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Key Takeaways:

The cell-based matrices segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The joint reconstruction segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

The major factors driving the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market are increase in number of road accidents & joint disorders, increase in demand of dental bone grafts and rise in geriatric population. Bone grafts and substitutes are often used to help heal bone fractures and other injuries caused by accidents. In addition, in many cases, they can be used to replace or repair damaged bone tissue, helping to restore normal function and mobility. Further, bone grafts and substitutes may be required in cases where the bone has been severely damaged or lost due to the accident. In these cases, bone grafts or substitutes can be used to help regenerate new bone tissue, which can help restore function and mobility of the affected area.

Drivers:

The rise in the number of spinal and joint construction surgeries and trauma cases

An increase in the incidence of orthopedic conditions

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Restraints:

The high cost of surgeries

Ethical & regulatory concerns related to bone grafting procedures

Factors affecting the growth of the Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market:

The increasing elderly population is more prone to orthopedic conditions like osteoporosis and fractures, driving the demand for bone grafts and substitutes.

Rising incidences of bone-related diseases and conditions, such as arthritis, traumatic fractures, and bone tumors, are propelling market growth.

The rise in sports activities and road accidents leads to an increase in bone fractures and injuries, which in turn drives the demand for bone grafts and substitutes.

Development and increasing use of biodegradable and biocompatible materials in bone grafts and substitutes are expected to foster market growth.

In terms of end user, the hospitals segment held the major market share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The others segment is also explained in the report.

Key findings of the study:

On the basis of type, the bone graft substitutes segment was highest contributor to the market in 2023.

On the basis of application, the spinal fusion segment dominated the bone grafts and substitutes industry in terms of revenue in 2023. However, the joint reconstruction segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the bone grafts and substitutes industry in terms of revenue in 2023.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

