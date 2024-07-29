OSCE Mission to Montenegro helps journalists withstand pressure and threats

While physical violence against journalists has decreased in recent years, forms of attacks have evolved, taking on more insidious and damaging forms. If left unaddressed, these newer threats can have profound consequences for media professionals. Recognizing the urgency of this issue and in support of journalists’ work, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, upon the request of its partner Media Trade Union, organized a workshop on psychological well-being and support for media workers on 27 and 28 July in Sutomore.

The workshop presented a Handbook for a better understanding of the psychological well-being of employees in the media, developed by the Mission and the Media Trade Union. This important resource contains tools and guidelines to help journalists cope with the stressful and crisis-ridden situations they often face in the course of their work.

The training was conducted by a prominent journalist of BIRN Milorad Ivanović and experienced psychologist Dragana Đokić. Twelve journalists from national and local media outlets were trained to become focal points for psychological support in their respective media outlets.

By using the skills acquired in training and tools and techniques from the Handbook, the focal points will be able to provide adequate support to their peers in need. This is particularly relevant given the alarming rise in online and offline attacks and insults directed towards journalists, with women journalists often being the targets of such abuse.

First workshop on psychological first aid for media workers in Montenegro was organized in June 2023.