UN SDG Action Campaign and HUG Launch Open Call for Art Exhibition

Seeking art on the thematic priorities of climate, gender equality, peace, food security, and youth.
Inviting Artists Worldwide to Showcase Vision for a Sustainable, Peaceful, Just, Inclusive Present and a Hopeful FutureBONN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations SDG Action Campaign (https://sdgactioncampaign.org/), in collaboration with HUG (https://thehug.xyz/), a global community for artists, have launched two collaborative Open Calls for upcoming art exhibitions. Artists from around the world are invited to submit artwork that reimagines and recalibrates political, economic, social, and environmental systems for a peaceful, just, and inclusive present and a hopeful future. Submissions are open until 15 August 2024. This is a chance to contribute to a powerful movement using art to take action, inspire change and promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Selected artworks will be showcased with full credit to the artist at upcoming United Nations high-level conferences and initiatives such as the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York and the UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony (https://sdgactionawards.org/) in Rome.
Marina Ponti, Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign, emphasized the transformative power of art in driving change, “Art has the ability to transcend boundaries and speak to our common humanity. Through this collaboration, we hope to harness the creativity and vision of artists worldwide to inspire action and bring the SDGs to life.”
“To say I’m excited about our latest collaboration is an understatement. I have long admired the work that the UN SDG Action Campaign has done to turn the dream of a better tomorrow into a reality. I’m thrilled that our global arts community at HUG will be able to support them in that mission,” said Randi Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of HUG.
OPEN CALL 1: HOPE IN ACTION — TRANSFORMING TOMORROW
Submission link: https://bit.ly/sdgart1
In a world more interlinked than ever before, the future at stake is the one we share. It is no longer just about who will rise and who will fall. We will all rise or fall together. Our best hope is to pull together and work through common problems, across countries and issues. The UN SDG Action Campaign invites artists to submit artwork on the thematic priorities of Climate Action, Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, Food Security, Peace, Youth Empowerment, and Digital Inclusion.
OPEN CALL 2: ECONOMIC JUSTICE — BUILDING A JUST FUTURE
Submission link: https://bit.ly/sdgart2
The current economic and social systems that are largely built on injustice and inequality must be rethought and recalibrated. Hundreds of millions of people are struggling to survive in a world that has never been wealthier. Our economies are failing us. We urgently need to look beyond profit, beyond the short term and beyond the interests of the few. The UN SDG Action Campaign invites artists to submit artwork on the thematic priority of Economic Justice.
SUBMISSION DETAILS:
Deadline: 15 August 2024
Submission links: https://bit.ly/sdgart1 / https://bit.ly/sdgart2
Formats Accepted: 16:9 or 9:16 in jpg, jpeg, png, .mp4
Themes: Artwork must align with the thematic priorities and reflect a positive, hopeful tone
Participation is free of charge
In a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion, artists worldwide from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds are enthusiastically encouraged to apply.
It’s time to see how art can bring people together to build a better future, together.
About the UN SDG Action Campaign:
The UN SDG Action Campaign (https://sdgactioncampaign.org/) is a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General hosted by the Executive Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and based in Bonn, Germany. The Campaign is mandated to ENGAGE, CAMPAIGN and CATALYZE CHANGE by accelerating SDG action. The Campaign’s advocacy for change approach inspires hope and champions actions to achieve the SDGs. It calls for rethinking, recalibrating and reimagining economies and societies so that they serve people and the planet. For media queries, contact comms@sdgactioncampaign.org
About HUG:
Founded by Facebook live creator and Tony Award-winning producer Randi Zuckerberg, HUG (https://thehug.xyz/) is an inclusive social marketplace that provides artists with tooling to showcase and sell both physical and digital work, while also connecting them with one-of-a-kind opportunities for their art. As of July 2024, HUG has a global arts community of 25,000+ users spanning 150 countries, having placed thousands of artists into exhibitions and distributing over $250,000 in grants and scholarships. For additional media queries, please contact press@thehug.xyz
Christina Ann Samson
UN SDG Action Campaign
comms@sdgactioncampaign.org