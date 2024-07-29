PRIB: Senate OKs bill amending 'doble plaka' law

PHILIPPINES, July 29 - Press Release

July 29, 2024 Senate OKs bill amending 'doble plaka' law The Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2555 seeking to amend the controversial Republic Act No. 11235, known as the "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act." Sponsored by Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino and authored by Senators Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Raffy Tulfo, the bill aims to address motorcycle riders' concerns while ensuring public safety. Tolentino noted that while motorcycles have become a practical solution for many Filipinos facing daily traffic congestion, their increased usage has also led to a rise in "riding in tandem" crimes. RA No. 11235 was enacted in 2019 to combat this, mandating larger, readable number plates to allow law enforcement to identify motorcycles easily. However, Tolentino said the original "doble plaka" requirement faced significant criticism from motorcycle riders who argued it would affect their vehicles' aerodynamics and safety. The law, he added, also imposed severe penalties for non-compliance, including hefty fines and imprisonment, leading to backlash from the motorcycle community who felt unfairly targeted. "The law, if not amended at the appropriate time, is akin to a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of our motorcycle riders, as there is no assurance when the suspension will be lifted, when it will last, and there is constant fear that the same might be lifted any time, leaving them with no choice but to submit to the law, no matter how harsh or discriminatory the latter is," Tolentino said. Due to these concerns, as cited by Tolentino, the previous administration suspended the law's implementation. The new bill introduces key amendments to address key issues: 1. Removal of the "Doble Plaka" Requirement: Eliminating the need for larger front plates, instead advocating for the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for vehicle identification 2. RFID Stickers: Installing RFID stickers at the front portion of the motorcycles, replacing the original decal plates, and ensuring rider safety 3. Adjusted Penalties: Reducing fines to a more reasonable level, capped at 5,000 or 10,000 pesos for most violations 4. Extended Compliance Period: Giving motorcycle owners until June 30, 2025, to renew the registration, and the Land Transportation Office until December 31, 2025, to issue required plates Additional changes include new timelines for reporting sales and transfers, provisions for motorcycles sold on installment, and requirements for repossessed motorcycles. The bill also extends the reporting time for lost or stolen plates or RFID stickers to 72 hours and includes provisions to prevent motorcycle seizure if owners can prove they're not at fault for missing identification. Tolentino stressed the importance of balancing public safety with riders' rights: "It is the humble submission of this representation that a careful balancing of interests is needed to address the legitimate concerns of innocent motorcycle riders by providing them with just and reasonable regulatory policy that will ensure not only their security and safety but also that of the riding community and the right of the state to address rising criminality."