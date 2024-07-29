Submit Release
JV Ejercito urges Senate probe on PhilHealth fund transfer

July 29, 2024

Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito has filed a resolution urging the Committee on Health and Demography to investigate the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the unprogrammed fund.

Ejercito said that it is unacceptable for PhilHealth, the frontline agency in implementing the provisions of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, to have a significant amount of unspent funds.

The lawmaker from San Juan emphasized that these excess funds could have greatly helped more indigent and poor patients.

"It is also critical to look into the absorptive capacity of PhilHealth in the management of its fund in order to enhance the delivery of health benefits to our people," Ejercito said in Resolution No. 1087 filed on Monday, July 29.

He added that the national government, through PhilHealth, should focus on lowering monthly contributions, rationalizing health packages, and increasing health benefits for all Filipinos.

"The Filipino people must be assured that the budget for healthcare will not be undermined in the transfer of funds from the PhilHealth," he pointed out.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury reveals that PhilHealth's unutilized government subsidies amounted to P27.1 billion in 2021, P24 billion in 2022, and P38.8 billion in 2023, totaling P89.9 billion.

In February 2024, the Department of Finance issued Circular No. 003-2024, outlining guidelines for compliance with the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) regarding the transfer of fund balances of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

