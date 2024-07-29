First Batch of EHang’s EH216-S Delivered to Xishan Tourism and Completed Debut Passenger-Carrying Flights in Taiyuan

GUANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it has delivered the first batch of 10 units of EH216-S pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft to Taiyuan Xishan Ecological Tourism Investment Construction Co., Ltd. (“Xishan Tourism”) in the second quarter of this year, and completed debut passenger-carrying flights of EH216-S in Taiyuan, Shanxi on July 28, 2024.



(Picture: Attendees witness two units of EH216-S pilotless eVTOL taking off simultaneously with four passengers onboard.)

Tao Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of Shanxi Provincial Committee and Secretary of Taiyuan Municipal Committee, along with other government officials, experts, scholars and enterprise representatives, attended the inaugural flight ceremony of EHang’s pilotless passenger-carrying aircraft, a milestone for the development of Shanxi's low-altitude economy.

The ceremony took place at the Paddy Field Park in Taiyuan, where two units of EH216-S eVTOL aircraft took off simultaneously with four passengers onboard for an aerial view of the vast paddy fields. The flights showcased the potential of pilotless eVTOL in providing aerial sightseeing services in Taiyuan, and demonstrated the EH216-S's advantages in autonomous flying, cluster management, and safe and stable operations, earning both acknowledgement and praise from the guests and passengers.

During the event, EHang also showcased its VT-30 long-range pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL, the EH216-F for firefighting use, and the EH216-L for logistics use, demonstrating EHang’s comprehensive eVTOL product portfolio and solutions for the low-altitude economy ecosystem.



(Picture: Tao Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of Shanxi Provincial Committee and Secretary of Taiyuan Municipal Committee, discussed with Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, regarding air mobility solutions led by the EH216-S and VT-30 pilotless eVTOLs)

Shanxi is a national demonstration province for the development of general aviation industry, and the Shanxi Provincial Government issued the Measures to Accelerate the Development of the Low-Altitude Economy and the Construction of General Aviation Demonstration Province in May 2024. These measures facilitate regular low-altitude flights, subsidize short-range logistics and low-altitude tourism, and accelerate the development of general aviation infrastructure and operational service capabilities.

Jicheng Yang, Member of the Standing Committee of Taiyuan Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, stated, “As a national strategic emerging industry, the low-altitude economy is not only a typical representative of new productive force but also an important direction for cultivating new growth drivers, with vast development prospects. Its application scenarios have gradually extended from passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, and emergency rescue to various sectors of the society. The new low-altitude application scenarios are continuously expanding, and a new landscape of the low-altitude industry chain is further taking shape. Taiyuan is a national civil unmanned aerial vehicle test zone, with the foundation and advantages to develop the aviation industry, and will actively seize the lead in the emerging low-altitude economy industry. Taiyuan will enhance policy support, essential guarantees, and innovation capabilities, and promote the deep integration of technological innovation and the low-altitude economy. We will continue to enrich general aviation application scenarios and, with a more open and inclusive attitude, to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results through deep cooperation and strive to write a new chapter in the construction of commercial air routes.”





(Picture: Jicheng Yang, Member of the Standing Committee of Taiyuan Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, delivered a speech at the event.)

In May this year, Xishan Tourism and EHang signed a memorandum of understanding and a purchase order for 50 units of EH216-S, with a plan to acquire an additional 450 units over the next two years. The first batch of delivered EH216-S aircraft will be deployed for local low-altitude sightseeing and tourism services. Xishan Tourism is currently advancing the regular operation of EH216-S flights and plans to launch eVTOL low-altitude sightseeing routes at Yuquan Mountain, Paddy Field Park, and Juewei Mountain, among other locations in Taiyuan, to establish a series of trend-setting “low-altitude tourism” demonstration projects and contribute to the development of Shanxi Province's low-altitude economy demonstration zone.

Yaozong Chang, Chairman of Xishan Tourism, stated, “Xishan Tourism plans to collaborate with EHang and other partners on low-altitude scenarios of air mobility, tourism and public services to establish multiple flight camps or landing pads, alongside various low-altitude sightseeing routes for pilotless eVTOL within Taiyuan and nearby scenic areas. We aim to build an urban low-altitude tourism mobility network and a new urban air traffic management system, and to establish a low-altitude economy industrial park. We're poised to explore and demonstrate the development of low-altitude economy in Shanxi Province.”

Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, remarked, “The Civil Aviation Administration of China has officially accepted our application for the EH216-S Air Operator Certificate (“AOC” or “OC”), which is a major breakthrough for the global eVTOL industry. At present, we have gradually delivered EH216-S by batches to Taiyuan, Hefei, Wuxi, Wencheng, Zhuhai, and other places, and are actively assisting our local partners who are creating application scenarios to obtain OC. As we delivered EH216-S and completed debut passenger-carrying flights in Taiyuan, we will work together with Xishan Tourism in establishing a benchmark for low-altitude economy in the region, gradually rolling out this innovative technology across North China and bringing a new aerial flight experience to more people, and making UAM accessible to the public.”

Click the link for a video of the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL passenger-carrying debut flight in Taiyuan: https://youtu.be/6UTv9jUTiPA

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

