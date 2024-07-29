‘State Level Warkari Meeting’ of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and National Warkari Parishad at Pandharpur

Decision to create an ‘Ecosystem’ of Warkaris to prevent attacks on religion by progressives and anti-religious elements.

During the period of the Wari of Pandhari, certain narratives have emerged portraying the Warkaris as calm and moderate while depicting Hindus and Hindu organizations as instigators of riots during Hanuman Jayanti and Shri Ram Navami processions. This ‘Warkari vs Hindu’ discourse is creating a divide among the community, leading to conflicts between Hindus themselves. Additionally, programs are being organized to further this agenda, with evangelists reading the Bible and progressives misleading the community. In response, a unanimous decision to create an ‘ecosystem’ of Warkaris to counter systematic attacks on Hinduism by progressives and anti-religious elements was taken during the ‘State Level Warkari Meeting.’ The meeting was held in Pandharpur under the auspices of the ‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’ and the ‘Rashtriya Warkari Parishad.’

The meeting, held in the monastery of Brahmibhut Shri Balayogi Maharaj, included prominent attendees such as, President of Warkari Mahamandal, Ha.Bha.Pa. Prakash Maharaj Javanjal, Secretary Ha.Bha.Pa. Narahari Maharaj Chaudhary, National Warkari Parishad’s Ha.Bha.Pa. Maruti Maharaj Tuntune, Ha.Bha.Pa. Nivritti Maharaj Hallalikar, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Protection Action Committee’s Shri. Ganesh Lanka, Ha.Bha.Pa. (Advocate) Ashutosh Maharaj Badve, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh Organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shri Sunil Ghanwat, In addition, 39 Hari Bhakta Parayan (Ha.Bha.Pa.), several kirtankars, and office bearers from Maharashtra were present at the meeting.

During the State Level Warkari Meeting in Pandharpur, several prominent figures addressed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of preserving Hindu and Warkari traditions. Ha.Bha.Pa. Narahari Choudhary Maharaj : “Kirtan should not be a means of entertainment,” he stressed. “Recently, kirtan has been performed more for fun and entertainment; however, it is designed to help one achieve God. Saints like Janabai and Muktabai became saints through sadhana. Everyone should remember that ‘Sainthood is attained only through sadhana’.”

Ha.Bha.Pa. Maruti Maharaj Tuntune Maharaj : He underscored the need for unity, stating, “The situation now is such that everyone should unite and fight. Only then can the Hindu and Warkari traditions be protected. A Hindu Rashtra is needed for this. Organized efforts must continue until the Hindu Rashtra is formed.” Ha.Bha.Pa. Prakash Maharaj Javanjal: He shared a success story from Shrikshetra Dehu, saying, “In Shrikshetra Dehu, after appealing to all the people that liquor and meat would not be sold within a 1 km area of the temple, all the shops in that area were moved elsewhere. If this could happen in Dehu, why can’t it happen in Alandi and Pandharpur?” These speeches highlighted the critical need for concerted efforts to preserve and protect the sanctity of Hindu traditions and holy sites.

During the State Level Warkari Meeting in Pandharpur, several resolutions were passed to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu pilgrimage sites and traditions: Prohibition of Alcohol and Meat: All places of pilgrimage should be free from alcohol and meat. A ban should be imposed on the sale and consumption of alcohol and meat within a 500-meter radius of these sacred sites. Legal Protection for Saints and Scriptures: A special law should be enacted against insulting saints, saintly writings, Hindu scriptures, and Hindu gods and goddesses. Protection of Sacred Sites: The encroachment on the birthplace of Saint Kanhopatra in Mangalvedha (District Solapur) should be removed immediately. This site should be reserved as a holy land and placed under the control of the Warkaris. These resolutions were aimed at preserving the purity and respect of Hindu pilgrimage sites and ensuring the protection of religious sentiments and traditions.