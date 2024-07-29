Dr. Phyllis Quinlan of MFW Consultants to Professionals to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Phyllis Quinlan is a Registered Nurse and a professional coach with a hard-to-match set of credentials and experience. She has a BA in Psychology and a BA in Sociology. She has a Master’s degree and a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration. Phyllis is also the founder and owner of a consulting firm that provides Keynote speaking, executive coaching, leadership development, and personal coaching services focused on professional and family caregivers. She also addresses organizational culture and healthy work environments, which is about creating safe spaces for teams to thrive without laboring under disruptive behaviors or within toxic workplaces.

Phyllis has been in this consulting business for about 30 years now. Like all entrepreneurs she recognized a gap and offered a service to fill it. Her initial business plan focused on offering the cross-training of professionals and support staff needed to adapt to the new Managed Care Healthcare Model.

Over the years, her services have grown to include Legal Nurse Consulting and providing professional coach services members for several professional nursing organizations.

Phyllis works one-to-one with healthcare organizations to support leadership with team building and creating an optimal work environment. It is all about the people, she says, those people being both patients and staff.

“This is the first time ever that so many diverse people are part of the clinical and administrative team—Generations X, Y, Z. and Baby Boomers, all with different views of the world and different workstyles. People from different ethnic or sociological backgrounds. You have to meet them all where they are at, with curiosity instead of judgement. Learn how to support them and how to lift them. And to groom them for advancement.”

In addition to coaching teams to be their best, Phyllis has coached healthcare providers through challenges such COVID. While the media often portrays popular nurses and doctors as burned-out healthcare providers, these professionals are demonstrating the mindset and resilience consistent with transformational growth not burnout. Many healthcare providers share that their COVID-19 experiences revealed that they were stronger than they ever thought they could be.

Phyllis’ current focus is on working with healthcare leaders to ensure that they have the necessary mindset and skills need to navigate the persistent uncertainty in 21st century healthcare. She shared that the leadership imperative for the 21st century is creating and sustaining healthy workplaces where staff can thrive. A healthy workplace is more than seamless systems, clear communication, and interprofessional collaboration. At the heart of a healthy workplace is a culture of civility. If leadership fails to take the needed actions to effectively address the disruptive behaviors of bullying and incivility in the workplace, the organization will fail to attract or retain the talent needed to support its mission, purpose, or growth. Organizations need to promote emotional intelligence development, supported by internal coaches, and make zero-tolerance polices addressing disruptive, aggressive behavior documents that become the foundation of civility in the workplace.

Phyllis also authored a book on this topic Bringing Shadow Behaviors into the Light of Day, and it is available through Amazon.com and a link on her web pages.

Phyllis has a lot of exciting information to share. She wants listeners to remember her premier goals: provide executive coaching, leadership development, personal and career coaching to the interprofessional healthcare team; to celebrate, inform, and support the professional caregiver, and lastly to collaborate with healthcare facilities and organizations in the creation of a healthier work environment. Other aspects of her work history and mission can be discovered through the MFW Consultants website.

Close Up Radio will feature Phyllis Quinlan RN and PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Wed, July 31 at 12:00 noon EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Phyllis and her consultancy visit www.mfwconsultants.com