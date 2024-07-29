Shenzhen Book Mall by Zhubo Design Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards
Zhubo Design's Innovative Shenzhen Book Mall Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Zhubo Design's Shenzhen Book Mall as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Shenzhen Book Mall within the architecture industry, positioning it as a benchmark for innovative design and excellence.
The Shenzhen Book Mall's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By integrating the building seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and creating a harmonious blend of architecture, city, and nature, Zhubo Design has demonstrated its commitment to advancing industry standards and practices. The design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.
What sets the Shenzhen Book Mall apart is its unique approach to integrating architecture and landscape. By partially burying the building under a gently lifting green space, Zhubo Design has created a park that slopes towards the central axis, allowing for more greenery to be seen and shading the cluttered streetscape across the road. The design contemplates the relationship between architecture, the city, and nature, where the building becomes an integral part of the city, packed into nature.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Zhubo Design to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award-winning design of the Shenzhen Book Mall is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of architecture, showcasing the potential for harmonious integration of built structures with their natural surroundings.
Shenzhen Book Mall was designed by Wang Ruiqi, Wang Zijia, Zhang Tao, Huang Jiongming, Zhang Zhilin, Feng Guochuan, Guan Tong, Chen Gongchao, Liu Yixin, Zhang Chunliang, Deng Hua, Xiao Yebao, Yang Sihui, Ye Jingliu, and the Zhubo Design team. Each member contributed their expertise to create this exceptional architectural design.
About Zhubo Design
Founded in 1996, Zhubo Design is a leading architectural design firm based in China, offering comprehensive design solutions ranging from architectural design to urban planning, landscape design, and interior design. With a focus on advanced technologies and a commitment to social responsibility, Zhubo Design has expanded its services to include prefabricated architecture, BIM technology, green building, sponge city, and intelligent building design. The company's values of global vision, social responsibility, and humanistic concern drive its approach to creating architecturally significant and socially impactful designs.
About Bureau Of Public Works Of Shenzhen Municipality Engineering Design Management Center
Established in 2017, the Engineering Design Management Center is a professional institution under the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality. It aims to implement professional early-stage management and full-process management of design, contributing to Shenzhen's development as an international, modern, and innovative city. The center's responsibilities include conducting engineering project demand research, organizing design bidding, overseeing project design phases, preparing budget estimates, researching design standards, and collaborating with design units during the construction phase.
