Yale Smart by Yale and Dolmen Design Agency Wins Gold in A' Security Awards
Innovative Video Doorbell Recognized for Excellence in Security, Safety and Surveillance Products DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of security products design, has announced Yale Smart by Yale and Dolmen Design Agency as the Gold winner in the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Yale Smart video doorbell within the competitive security industry.
The Gold A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award holds significant relevance for both the winning entity and the broader security products industry. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Yale Smart demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative design for users, stakeholders, and the field as a whole. This recognition serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring further advancements in security products design.
Yale Smart stands out in the market with its bespoke Yale design, featuring organic and rounded corners that blend seamlessly with various architectural styles. The video doorbell offers a crisp 1080p full HD image, a wide 154-degree field of view, and night vision capabilities, ensuring clear footage in any lighting condition. Users can receive real-time notifications and engage with visitors through the Yale Home app, while advanced AI monitoring features detect human presence and package deliveries, enhancing overall security and convenience.
The Gold A' Design Award for Yale Smart signifies a milestone achievement for Yale and Dolmen Design Agency, serving as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. This recognition not only validates the exceptional design capabilities of the team but also highlights the brand's commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and the industry at large.
Yale Smart was designed by the talented team at Dolmen Design and Innovation Agency, in collaboration with Yale's expert security professionals. Their combined expertise and dedication to creating a superior product have resulted in this well-deserved recognition.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Yale Smart video doorbell and its innovative features at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=157717
About Yale
At over 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition granted to designs that demonstrate notable innovation and significant impact within their field. Winners of this prestigious award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects such as innovation in security design, user-friendly interface, durability, aesthetic appeal, advanced technology integration, ease of installation, effectiveness in threat detection, compliance with safety standards, scalability, versatility, cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, robustness against tampering, integration with existing systems, customizability options, user training and support, privacy protection measures, maintenance requirements, resilience to false alarms, and future-proof design. By meeting and exceeding these stringent standards, Gold A' Design Award winners set new benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the security products industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the security industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skill, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Awards have been dedicated to motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community since 2008. Through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at: https://securityproductsaward.com
