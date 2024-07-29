Regenx Tech to Participate in Investor Conferences and Provides Corporate Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp. (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces participation in upcoming investor conferences and an update on operations.



Investor Conferences

The Company has accepted invitations to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in the month of August.

On August 14, 2024, Regenx’s Don Weatherbee will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference. For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities. Their investor conferences have emerged as a leading forum for interaction between small and micro-cap issuers and investors.

On August 29, 2024, Don Weatherbee will also be presenting at the OTC Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. OTC Markets’ Virtual Investor Conferences (“VIC”) attract a wide range of investors including, but not limited to, institutional investors, accredited investors, family offices, brokers and retail investors.

Don Weatherbee, President of Regenx, stated, “I look forward to the opportunity to share the Regenx story with a broader audience and these conferences provide an excellent forum to reach a new set of investors predominantly throughout the United States and get them excited about how we plan on unlocking value for shareholders in the near future.”

Operations Update

The Company is using the proceeds from the Rights Offering initiating feedstock procurement on a consistent basis. The initial supply was received at the Tennessee facility in early July and which has now been processed. Efforts are currently underway to increase the facility production outputs through the hiring and training of additional staff for a second shift of operations.

Rick Purdy, President of Regenx USA Inc. stated, “We are happy with the progress we have made thus far and expect to be operating at 5,000 lbs. per day by the end of the summer. With the addition of Bob Fair and the continued dedication of our whole team, we now have the pieces needed to move the Company forward as expected to the next level.”

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel SiC catalytic converters. For further information visit: www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.

investors@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.