Aptean’s Investment in Excellence: Shaping the Future of Food and Beverage ERP

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global frontrunner in AI-driven ERP solutions for the Food and Beverage industry, proudly announces a series of substantial and continuous investments in its specialised solution suite. These strategic investments focus on further expanding industry-specific features and customer-centric service, tailored to meet the distinct demands of Food and Beverage enterprises.



Aptean has a strong history of transforming the ERP landscape for the Food and Beverage sector with its pioneering, cloud-based Aptean Food & Beverage ERP. With robust investments in several key areas, this award-winning platform has accelerated the delivery of an AI infused, agile, technology-forward suite of solutions expertly designed to keep pace with the ever-evolving Food and Beverage industry.



A Legacy of Industry Expertise: Over 900 Years Combined

Aptean's investment in industry expertise includes a team of more than 200 seasoned product development experts, bringing over 900 years of combined experience under the Aptean roof. This wealth of knowledge shows Aptean’s commitment to bringing the ‘voice of the Food and Beverage industry’ into what is widely considered the most Food and Beverage industry-specific ERP on the market. This expertise also ensures that Aptean's service transcends that of a typical ERP provider, positioning the company as a strategic ally in the industry.

Innovation and Development: Nearly 300 New Features

In addition to the investments in industry expertise, the past three years have seen the introduction of close to 300 technological developments, including a comprehensive library of over 75 industry-specific applications. These investments have been well-received within the Food and Beverage industry with users of Aptean's ERP solution citing advanced functionalities like mobile warehousing, allergen management, and end-to-end traceability as game-changers to their business success.

Aptean is also in a multi-year investment cycle to further its AI-infused ERP capabilities, a commitment that is supported by a robust team of industry experts that speak the Food and Beverage language. The net result is that Aptean’s Food and Beverage ERP merges time-honoured industry practices with the efficiency of AI innovation to deliver a suite of industry-demanded solutions.

Setting the Standard with Industry-Specific Applications

Aptean’s recent investments have also honed its mastery over the supply chain. Technologies such as Grower-Accounting enable businesses to manage costs effectively, track the journey from farm to table, and achieve true cost control with lot-based reporting.

TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean, asserts: "Our strategic investments in our Food and Beverage software solutions reflect our unwavering commitment to equipping Food and Beverage enterprises with the necessary tools to thrive. We're not just adapting to industry changes; we're leading the charge."

Global Reach, Local Insight

Aptean's global presence, now spanning 24 countries, is a testament to its multi-regional investment strategy. This approach ensures global support for Food and Beverage customers, leveraging local insights and resources.

Taking the Next Step with Aptean

Food and Beverage companies seeking to elevate their operations can connect with an Aptean specialist for a discussion on how this purpose-built ERP solution can transform their Food and Beverage business. Personalised demos are available and Aptean provides regular webinars to view the technology in action.

Act now and move into the future of Food and Beverage operational excellence. Visit Aptean.com to start your journey with a partner who understands your industry inside out.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With rapid deployment, Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Enquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com