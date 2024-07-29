Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Team South Africa well for Olympic Games Paris 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Team South Africa the best success for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and assures the team of the nation’s fervent support.

President Ramaphosa said: “Having our flag held aloft by Team South Africa fills us with great pride and expectation for the team’s success in the Paris Games.

“Team South Africa also causes us to reflect on how our 30 years of freedom have opened the doors for South Africans from all backgrounds, walks of life and geographic locations to exercise their human potential and talents.

“The diversity of our national team reflects the unity, social inclusion and shared vision we have been able to build as a previously divided nation.

“Today, we celebrate our participation in global society, including in the sports arenas of the world.

“From rugby sevens, aquatics, fencing and archery to track and field, canoeing, cycling and golf, our flag and our good wishes will accompany our athletes as they realise their dreams, which are our collective dreams.”

President Ramaphosa assures the athletes who will perform at the Games as well as the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee of the nation’s full support.

The President similarly wishes the host nation, France, and the International Olympic Committee a successful showcase of human ability and social solidarity.

