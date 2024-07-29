Global Seam Welding Machine Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Seam Welding Machine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seam welding machine market is witnessing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Despite past challenges, the market is set to expand further, reaching $1.62 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, driven by factors such as supply chain optimization, rising demand for high-quality welds, and advancements in welding technologies.

Automobile Industry Expansion Fuels Market Growth

A significant driver of the seam welding machine market is the expanding automobile industry, which relies heavily on these machines for manufacturing automotive components and bodies. The increasing production of vehicles globally supports market growth. For example, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), passenger car sales in the US grew by 5.5% in 2021, reaching 11.9 million units. Similarly, Chinese automakers produced 20.7 million vehicles in 2021, marking a 7.1% increase. This surge in automobile production underscores the critical role of seam welding machines in the industry.

Key Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the seam welding machine market include Air Liquide S.A., Emerson Electric Co., Ador Welding Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., and Fronius International GmbH. These firms are at the forefront of technological advancements, such as the development of multiprocess welding systems. For instance, Fronius International GmbH introduced the iWave multiprocess welding system in March 2022, offering enhanced quality, adaptability, and connectivity, which helps maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the seam welding machine market include industry-specific solutions, improved material compatibility and handling, a heightened focus on safety features, and advancements in remote monitoring and connectivity. Innovations in welding techniques are also shaping the market, driving demand for more versatile and efficient welding systems.

Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Manual, Automatic

• Mode: Intermittent Seam Welding, Continuous Seam Welding

• Wheel-Contact: Wide Wheel Seam, Narrow Wheel Seam, Consumable Wire Seam Welding, Mash Seam Welding, Foil Butt Seam Welding

• End-Use Industry: Industrial, Automotive Industry, Oil And Gas, Construction Industry, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America led the seam welding machine market, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This region's rapid industrialization and manufacturing expansion are driving significant growth in the seam welding machine market.

Seam Welding Machine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Seam Welding Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on seam welding machine market size, seam welding machine market drivers and trends, seam welding machine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The seam welding machine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

