Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the first half of 2024

MACAU, July 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors leapt by 166.0% year-on-year to 968,000 in the first half of 2024, with those from mainland China soaring by 143.0% to 851,000. In addition, international tour visitors jumped by 843.6% to 102,000; those from the Republic of Korea (42,000) and India (13,000) rocketed by 1,431.6% and 2,045.1% respectively.

In June alone, a total of 120,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, an increase of 52.1% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China went up by 40.3% year-on-year to 102,000. International tour visitors jumped by 189.5% to 14,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (5,000) and India (3,000) surging by 254.2% and 700.0% respectively.

In the first half year, 259,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 49.8% year-on-year. In June, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 47.7% year-on-year to 55,000.

Meanwhile, a total of 143 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public at the end of the first half year, an increase of 12 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms rose by 9.1% to 47,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 6.1 percentage points year-on-year to 84.0% in the first half year; the rates for 5-star (85.8%) and 4-star hotels (80.4%) showed respective growth of 8.1 percentage points and 4.5 percentage points.

There were 7,277,000 guests of hotel establishments in the first half of 2024, up by 20.4% year-on-year and 5.3% over the first half of 2019. International guests (542,000) surged by 136.6% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (149,000) recorded an uplift of 270.6%. The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.7 nights, which represented an increase of 0.2 night when compared to the first half of 2019.

In June, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went down by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 82.7% due to an increase in the supply of guest rooms. Total number of guests grew by 0.4% year-on-year to 1,142,000, whereas their average length of stay shortened by 0.1 night to 1.6 nights.