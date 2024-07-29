Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in cancer prevalence, government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure, increase in biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, low cost of biosimilars, and high penetration of the biosimilar drugs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer, aging population, increasing number of approvals, and targets and incentives.

Growth Driver Of The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

The increased incidence of cancer is expected to propel the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market going forward. Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. Pegfilgrastim biosimilars are used to reduce the risk of infection in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy by stimulating white blood cell production.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market include Coherus BioSciences, Sandoz, Biocon/Mylan, Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Mundipharma GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Pfizer Inc.

Major companies operating in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are launching high-quality pegfilgrastim biosimilars such as the Stimufend to provide better alternatives. Stimufend is a therapeutic drug designed to assist cancer patients in addressing neutropenia.

Segments:

1) By Application: Chemotherapy Treatment, Transplantation, Other Applications

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Definition

Pegfilgrastim biosimilars refer to a biosimilar that is intended to be used in conjunction with supportive care for people with non-myeloid cancer. It can help prevent or treat infections brought on by myelosuppressive chemotherapy by promoting the formation of certain white blood cells.

