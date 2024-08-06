A Free Webinar on Digital Twin and Virtual Tours in 2024 by QeCAD and Home3D US

Webinar on Digital Twin & Virtual Tour Digital Twin & Virtual Tour Scan to BIM

QeCAD and Home3D US hosted a successful webinar on Digital Twin and Virtual Tours in 2024, showcasing innovative tech for the AEC industry

We aimed to educate and empower the AEC professionals with practical knowledge of cutting-edge technologies. This webinar was a key step in bridging the gap between awareness and implementation.” — Jay Vaishnav - Chief Operating Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QeCAD, known for its expertise in Drafting Services, partnered with Kevin Dole, Founder of Home3D.us , a leading firm from Los Angeles dedicated to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality in architectural applications, to host an enlightening webinar focused on Digital Twin and Virtual Tours in the upcoming year. This initiative aimed to advance knowledge sharing within the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, preparing professionals for the future of virtual building design and construction.The AEC Industry is leaping forward with the adoption of the upcoming trends and technologies, Digital Twin and Virtual Tours are among them. Though the introduction of many architectural technologies is being made but the application of the same in the real-world is quite lagging reason being the less awareness and straggling AEC professionals.The webinar addressed the growing importance of Digital Twin and Virtual Tours as transformative tools in architecture and construction. The session was led by industry expert Kevin Dole who holds a sound knowledge of Matterport and 3D Vista and has applied the same in many of his projects. He provided insights into leveraging these technologies for enhanced project visualization and pre-construction planning. The attendees gained a valuable understanding on scanning technologies, Virtual Walkthrough Service capabilities, and proactive issue resolution prior to construction.The webinar was a success and the team was thrilled with the positive response and engagement from industry professionals worldwide. QeCAD remains committed to fostering continuous learning and innovation in the AEC sector, and we look forward to hosting more informative webinars in the near future.The webinar video is available below for those who missed the live session.For further information about QeCAD's upcoming events and services, please visit www.qecad.com About Us: QeCAD is a global leader in Drafting and BIM Modelling services , providing comprehensive architectural solutions to the AEC industry for more than 25 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, QeCAD delivers cutting-edge services tailored to meet client needs worldwide.

