HeLa Labs Partners with Hong Kong Big Data Exchange to Revolutionize Data Management and Security
HeLa Labs and Hong Kong Big Data Exchange are partnering to revolutionize data management and security with AI and blockchain.SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeLa, a modular Layer 1 blockchain enabling AI infrastructure for Web2 and Web3, has announced a new partnership with Hong Kong Big Data Exchange Limited to transform data management and security, which are essential assets for businesses today. This collaboration aims to enhance the handling of data, ensuring efficiency and compliance.
Utilizing the security and transparency of HeLa’s Layer 1 blockchain, HeLa Labs and Hong Kong Big Data Exchange Limited will collaborate on developing and implementing a data asset rating system using AI and Web3 technologies. Together, they will promote innovative data asset financing solutions, including pledge loans, credit enhancement loans, and securitization. Their cooperation aims to facilitate the cross-border circulation of data assets, ensuring secure transmission and transactions across different countries and regions.
Andy Ting, Co-founder of HeLa Labs, commented, "HeLa Labs is committed to providing technical support. By leveraging blockchain technology's security, transparency, and decentralization features, we aim to set new standards for valuing and managing data assets."
Lu Xiang Tong, Executive Director of Hong Kong Big Data Exchange Limited, also commented, “We are excited to partner with HeLa Labs. By combining our expertise, we aim to optimize technical implementation and ensure legal compliance and data security for cross-border data circulation. This collaboration will enhance the way data is managed and financed, promoting efficiency and trust in data transactions."
This partnership will focus on refining approaches to data management and financing, driving innovation, and laying a strong foundation for future growth.
About HeLa Labs
HeLa Labs (https://www.helalabs.com) is a dynamic team of innovative developers, engineers, and designers committed to building transformative technology that drives the adoption of Web3. With the mission to "Go Onchain. Live Unchained," HeLa Labs focuses on establishing a secure Layer 1 blockchain for real-world applications, ensuring seamless and efficient integration for users across various sectors.
Donna Li
Hela Labs PTE Ltd
donna@helalabs.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn